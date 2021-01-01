« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1253142 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,631
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 06:53:38 pm
Who wouldnt want to elbow Azpilecueta in the face after 6 seconds?

Haha true! I was made up when Sadio done it, cannot stand Azpilecueta at all the cheating gobshite.
Logged

Online Crosby Dick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,212
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 06:55:53 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm
Haha true! I was made up when Sadio done it, cannot stand Azpilecueta at all the cheating gobshite.

I was a bit annoyed it took him so long.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,434
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11722 on: Yesterday at 07:08:04 pm »
2 goals from 2 shots on target. Well in.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,701
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11723 on: Yesterday at 07:08:59 pm »
Was great. What a fighter.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,070
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11724 on: Yesterday at 07:09:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:08:04 pm
2 goals from 2 shots on target. Well in.
What? Mendy's saves don't count?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,434
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11725 on: Yesterday at 07:10:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:09:16 pm
What? Mendy's saves don't count?

I'm counting that shot on Azpilicueta.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,237
  • JFT 97
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11726 on: Yesterday at 07:14:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 06:31:37 pm
Not the first time he's led with an elbow and got away with it.  Great goal and looked a strong, quick threat throughout.

He gets the shit kicked out of him, week in week out. Never gets a free kick and just picks himself up and carries on.

Amazed our fans our picking up on Mane when Mount 100% deliberately kicked one of our players when they were on the floor.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,070
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11727 on: Yesterday at 07:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:14:21 pm
He gets the shit kicked out of him, week in week out. Never gets a free kick and just picks himself up and carries on.

Amazed our fans our picking up on Mane when Mount 100% deliberately kicked one of our players when they were on the floor.
...and putting Kostas on the floor leading with an elbow...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11728 on: Yesterday at 07:44:24 pm »
Great player. Great performance. Chelsea played into his hands, allowed him to be direct and play facing their goal. Its the low block that is the undoing of him.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,649
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11729 on: Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm »
Guardian claim he has form for it  ;D
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11730 on: Yesterday at 09:02:07 pm »
Played very well today.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,499
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11731 on: Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
Guardian claim he has form for it  ;D

He does and Ive no problem with it whatsoever. I just wish Mo would launch a couple of defenders into the stands every once in a while as well.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11732 on: Yesterday at 09:58:39 pm »
He actually got a free kick when he got manhandled with his back to goal today, couldn't believe my eyes.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,191
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11733 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:58:39 pm
He actually got a free kick when he got manhandled with his back to goal today, couldn't believe my eyes.

That's where they like giving him free kick - no danger
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11734 on: Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm »
Not red a for me can't understand all the hullabaloo sky were making over it.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,191
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11735 on: Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm
Not red a for me can't understand all the hullabaloo sky were making over it.

you can't?

1) it's liverpool
2) gives them a reason to degrade a win - if we held on
3) it's liverpool
4) they are dicks
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11736 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 pm »
Tyler's reaction to Chelsea's second tells you everything that you need to know about Sky's bias.  Screamed so load that he messed his mic up.  Utter c*nts.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,758
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11737 on: Yesterday at 11:21:06 pm »
He was fantastic in this game, more like his own self. I hope he comes back from AFCON fit and firing.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11738 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:54:56 pm
Tyler's reaction to Chelsea's second tells you everything that you need to know about Sky's bias.  Screamed so load that he messed his mic up.  Utter c*nts.

wasnt that neville though?

the fact that neville commentates on very Liverpool game says it all.
Logged

Offline redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11739 on: Today at 12:22:08 am »
The elbow situation looked odd at the time and watching it back I'd stand by that.

Clearly Mane's looking to get leverage to jump is impeded in getting any height by Azpilicueta, but I'm not sure if that's because Mane leaps into him or Azpilicueta is coming under Mane as he jumps.

It's odd that Azpilicueta doesn't challenge for it and undercuts Mane. Honestly it looks like Azpilicueta is being clever, catches one, and then makes the most of it.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,342
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11740 on: Today at 01:15:30 am »
Right so a forearm in the face even though the player doesnt mean to do it is a straight red. Everyone saying it across the board

Ok, noted
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11741 on: Today at 02:20:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:15:30 am
Right so a forearm in the face even though the player doesnt mean to do it is a straight red. Everyone saying it across the board

Ok, noted

Have you ever done anything where you're jumping into a 50/50 with someone and instead of jumping the come underneath you or you've come over top of them? If you underneath the jump you'll more than likely going to take an elbow. It's a chicken or the egg scenario.

It's one of those situations that there's no way to know if Mane has lunged into Azpilicueta, or Azpilicueta has not challenged for the ball and come underneath him while Mane has come over top of him. I'm not saying it was one way or another, all I'm saying is it's hard to tell if Mane was overly aggressive or if Azpilicueta was clever and leaned into him. Klopp references it all the time in these 50/50 situations in the air anything can happen.

You see defenders do it all the time. Watch the next time a ball is pinged from a GK or a center back, defenders now often lean into the attackers backs so they can't get any leverage to jump. It's a difficult scenario when one person challenges at the other doesn't.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11742 on: Today at 02:28:22 am »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 02:20:44 am
Have you ever done anything where you're jumping into a 50/50 with someone and instead of jumping the come underneath you or you've come over top of them? If you underneath the jump you'll more than likely going to take an elbow. It's a chicken or the egg scenario.

It's one of those situations that there's no way to know if Mane has lunged into Azpilicueta, or Azpilicueta has not challenged for the ball and come underneath him while Mane has come over top of him. I'm not saying it was one way or another, all I'm saying is it's hard to tell if Mane was overly aggressive or if Azpilicueta was clever and leaned into him. Klopp references it all the time in these 50/50 situations in the air anything can happen.

You see defenders do it all the time. Watch the next time a ball is pinged from a GK or a center back, defenders now often lean into the attackers backs so they can't get any leverage to jump. It's a difficult scenario when one person challenges at the other doesn't.

I can't understand what everyone is making a big deal about. This type of challenge happens perhaps 30 times every match week and quite often not even a card is awarded. It wasn't particularly dangerous or malicious. it's unfortunate for Azpilicueta that he caught it in the face but that's the nature of jumping for a lofted ball. It wasn't an elbow into his face, he clearly hits him with his hand which to be fair was flailing a bit but seriously Cesar needs to get over himself.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11743 on: Today at 06:57:46 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm
wasnt that neville though?

the fact that neville commentates on very Liverpool game says it all.

Sounded like Tyler to me on the second mate.  Deffo Neville on the first though.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,841
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11744 on: Today at 12:23:26 pm »
Was excellent yesterday. On his attempt in second half he should have gone far post instead or did he just not connect properly?
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11745 on: Today at 12:27:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:23:26 pm
Was excellent yesterday. On his attempt in second half he should have gone far post instead or did he just not connect properly?

Tried to give Mendy the eyes which wasn't a bad plan. Sometimes those ones catch the keeper out, sometimes they dont. He could have gone far post but I dont think the shot or plan was poor
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,480
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11746 on: Today at 12:34:06 pm »
Played well yesterday. Never hides.

Not a red card. Havertz did the exact same thing on Konate but no one was arsed.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11747 on: Today at 03:02:57 pm »
Won't be so lucky next time I'm afraid, needs to be careful as these refs will most likely send him off after all the clamour in the past few weeks
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11748 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 12:22:08 am
The elbow situation looked odd at the time and watching it back I'd stand by that.

Clearly Mane's looking to get leverage to jump is impeded in getting any height by Azpilicueta, but I'm not sure if that's because Mane leaps into him or Azpilicueta is coming under Mane as he jumps.

It's odd that Azpilicueta doesn't challenge for it and undercuts Mane. Honestly it looks like Azpilicueta is being clever, catches one, and then makes the most of it.
Think Mane just antisipates an ariel battle, Azpilicueta doesn't jump so instead of it being a push in the chest it's in the face. Mane can definitely be a little aggressive sometimes but just think this was a case of Azpilicueta not jumping for the ball.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,911
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11749 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:02:57 pm
Won't be so lucky next time I'm afraid, needs to be careful as these refs will most likely send him off after all the clamour in the past few weeks

It was never a red card though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11750 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:37:59 pm
It was never a red card though.

Doesn't matter, most of our calls by refs have been wrong, that hasn't stopped them fucking us over
Logged

Online ApfelStudel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11751 on: Today at 04:55:04 pm »
Unfortunately, it seems like for some reason Mane has a bad reputation with refs and commentators. The funny part is he has never done anything dangerous (except for that situation with Ederson, which was at least 50% Ederson's fault to start with).
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,649
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11752 on: Today at 04:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:34:06 pm
Played well yesterday. Never hides.

Not a red card. Havertz did the exact same thing on Konate but no one was arsed.

It wasn't the exact same thing.

Neither was a red card despite Neville / Tyler going on about it for 90 minutes.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11753 on: Today at 04:59:08 pm »
It was baffling how sky went on so much about his challenge but seemed determined to gloss over the other similar incidents in the game, I've never seen anything like it

We've had players have seasons ended by bad tackles that get less coverage
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11754 on: Today at 05:13:13 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:59:08 pm
It was baffling how sky went on so much about his challenge but seemed determined to gloss over the other similar incidents in the game, I've never seen anything like it

We've had players have seasons ended by bad tackles that get less coverage

Its Sky, its what they do. They were willing Chelsea on at every chance, the commentators were squealing with excitment if the ball went near our goal

Ive NEVER heard a Liverpool players challenge met with it wasnt as bad as ?s challenge though EVER
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11755 on: Today at 05:23:27 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:59:08 pm
It was baffling how sky went on so much about his challenge but seemed determined to gloss over the other similar incidents in the game, I've never seen anything like it

We've had players have seasons ended by bad tackles that get less coverage

it was to counteract the furore over the kane incident 2 weeks ago. they were desperate to make it seem that liverpool got away with one in this situation when there was absolutely no comparison between the 2 incidents.

you have so many idiots who hang on every word from pundits and commentators. its like they are incapable of thinking for themselves. i guess its a reflection of society in general nowadays.
Logged

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11756 on: Today at 05:27:35 pm »
Anyone that thinks Mane should have had a red card ought to be punished by being made to watch all of the Burnley games in full from the last fuck knows how many seasons.

Come back on here when you're finished ya wet fucking twats.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Up
« previous next »
 