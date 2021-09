I really enjoyed watching his goals. Most are hit so cleanly…….teams need to start putting defenders on the far post as he’s very good at scoring just inside the post. Some very good headers as well. The quality of the goals is very high and it just shows how brilliant he is.





https://youtu.be/CXUxfoQbBro



Still think his first was his best, Munich very close though.



One of my all time fav players.



His goal for the hat-trick against Porto is not to be forgotten. He spins before passing to a team-mate, completely bamboozles his man, gets the pass back and smashes in a 30 yarder.



Also the one against Burnley. He gets the ball at the edge of the area, spins and smashes it into the top with his left.



Yeah, that was a great goal. Also, the one against Cardiff where he doesn't give up until he's in space with the ball and smashes a left towards the far corner. The one where he controls a Fabinho lobbed pass against Man United isn't too shabby as well. The Watford backheel was special too.



What about that header against Villa? Extremely satisfying after playing against 12 men all day.



All great shouts and that video was a fun watch, forgot about some of the great goals he's scored for us. The Munich one was special for it's execution and because it was on the way to winning the competition and the Villa one because of it's importance in the context of the title.One I forgot about after watching that video was the one away to Norwich a couple of years ago, that first touch to bring it down was special.