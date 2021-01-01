For all this talk of Mane being out of form, he has 2 goals in 4 matches so far (a rate which would be about 20 goals in a season), and finished last season with 4 in 5 or something like that. I'm too lazy to look it up, but he has probably scored more than Salah the last 10 PL games. He was in poor form in the winter, but he's a very good player in current form.



But he only has those 2 goals because in both games, we were 2 up, and shifted our play entirely to create chances for Mane, of which he wasted 5+ really good chances. On another day, when the game is tighter, we might not have been 2 goals up and had the luxury of changing how we play just to get a specific player a goal. A better measure of form, in terms of finishing, would be to look at his xG stats - this season, in the 4 games, he had an xG (i.e. the number of goals the AVERAGE footballer would be expected to score, based on the chances) of 3.59 - so 2 goals is woefully underperforming; Salah has 3 goals from his 2.86, so not as great as he usually is but at least outperforming xG. In fact, nobody in the league has as high an xG as him, despite 19 other players scoring at least 2. And last season, the stats were the same - most underperforming player in the league when comparing xG to goals actually scored (15.2, and he only scored 11)And for reference - last 10 premier league games - Mane has 5 goals and 2 assists (and if you go back 20, he only has 1 more goal and 2 more assists to add to that) - whereas Salah in the same 10 games has got 6 goals and 5 assists (and extending it back another 10 to the same 20 gane window, he adds 4 more goals to that total) - so no, he has not scored more than Salah (and to boot, Salah has 3 more assists in the same time frame). Last season, he scored 2 on the last day, and scored 1 more goal in the 5 previous - so 3 in 6 - definitley not "4 in 5".