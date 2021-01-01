« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 10:48:14 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 10:45:10 am
Really worry about his finishing.

He is currently standing on 99 goals scored for Liverpool, stop worrying he will be fine once he gets that 100th one.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

dutchkop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 10:49:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:43:12 am
2 goals in 4 games (should have been 3 in 4 if a Chelsea player had not used an arm to scoop one out on the goal line) at the start of a season, and scored in the international break as well. Running, twisting, turning, beating his man, getting into dangerous positions over and over again.

He is doing fine. Sometimes you have games where a lot of chances fail to be converted. There's nothing new in that. You can find games like that throughout any goalscorer's career.
I agree about him getting into dangerous goal scoring positions.
I think he is too keen sometimes (& moves into position too early -including offsides)- but like Klopp or Pep Lijnders says - sometimes no one including Sadio knows what he is doing with ball at his feet.

keep it up lad, I would rather you missed  9 a match and scored in every match than you were not in a goal scoring position or getting off shots.

his stats for us are 1 in nearly every 2 nd game 99 goals in 222 games. Well done Sadio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4nEuu-OzZo  Sadio song in Madrid.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:49 am by dutchkop »
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 10:52:27 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:31:06 am
He is currently standing on 99 goals, get his 100 out of the way and he'll be on his way to finding that confidence once again. He works his arse off during a game Sadio, he will be fine.

I know you love your cricket Jill. :D

Are you saying hes in the nervous nineties?
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:52:27 am
I know you love your cricket Jill. :D

Are you saying hes in the nervous nineties?

He just needs his century? Is that what they call it in that strange, strange game?  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:53:56 am
He just needs his century? Is that what they call it in that strange, strange game?  ;D

Indeed! Someone scan be scoring fluently and then get a bit bogged down the closer they get to a hundred.
Logged

Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 10:58:48 am »
I was also worried about him. It's frustrating when he misses so many, but the determination to keep going back and not giving up will help I hope. Bang another against Palace and his confidence might start to return.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 11:00:44 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:28:25 am
Exactly. As were the whole team

We coulda buried them today first half

Team, good.
Custard, good
Meat.Goood
Finishing,Bad.

;D

IT TASTE LIKE FEEEET!
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
I always thought Mane, even when exceptional, always had a bit of a tendency to scuff or sky a few shots, or pass when he should shoot. Like that's always been my picture of him, but it doesn't matter that much as he dives into good positions so often and gets so many chances that he'll always be good to get a fair few good shots in which can end up being a goal.

That and he is talented enough to pull off something just ludicrous as well.
Logged

Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 12:33:31 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:31:12 am
For all this talk of Mane being out of form, he has 2 goals in 4 matches so far (a rate which would be about 20 goals in a season), and finished last season with 4 in 5 or something like that. I'm too lazy to look it up, but he has probably scored more than Salah the last 10 PL games. He was in poor form in the winter, but he's a very good player in current form.

But he only has those 2 goals because in both games, we were 2 up, and shifted our play entirely to create chances for Mane, of which he wasted 5+ really good chances.  On another day, when the game is tighter, we might not have been 2 goals up and had the luxury of changing how we play just to get a specific player a goal.  A better measure of form, in terms of finishing, would be to look at his xG stats - this season, in the 4 games, he had an xG (i.e. the number of goals the AVERAGE footballer would be expected to score, based on the chances) of 3.59 - so 2 goals is woefully underperforming; Salah has 3 goals from his 2.86, so not as great as he usually is but at least outperforming xG.  In fact, nobody in the league has as high an xG as him, despite 19 other players scoring at least 2.  And last season, the stats were the same - most underperforming player in the league when comparing xG to goals actually scored (15.2, and he only scored 11)

And for reference - last 10 premier league games  - Mane has 5 goals and 2 assists (and if you go back 20, he only has 1 more goal and 2 more assists to add to that) - whereas Salah in the same 10 games has got 6 goals and 5 assists (and extending it back another 10 to the same 20 gane window, he adds 4 more goals to that total) - so no, he has not scored more than Salah (and to boot, Salah has 3 more assists in the same time frame).  Last season, he scored 2 on the last day, and scored 1 more goal in the 5 previous - so 3 in 6 - definitley not "4 in 5".
Logged

Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 12:37:04 pm »
I'd much rather a forward had a high XG and was undershooting it than a low XG he was overshooting. We tend to think that a forward just gets chances as a matter of course and then the 'quality' side is whether they can finish them. In reality, the 'quality' side is at least as much, if not more, in getting into good shooting positions in the first place. And given we were worried that Mane had lost his 'spark' or a yard of pace or whatever, rather than that he could no longer shoot, I think the first 4 games are very, very encouraging for him. He looks good to me.
Logged

Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 12:50:19 pm »
He also would have scored but for James's handle for 3 in 4 and he scored on the international break as well.

Imagine if he put all his chances away.

Face it hes rounding back into form quite nicely indeed and rumors of his playing death are greatly exaggerated. If you want to write off a brilliant player Klopp starts in every game because you think hes now useless, head over to the Matip thread.

Oh wait Matips playing at a best in the world level. Never mind. Keep looking im sure there somebody else to blame all these wins on. Use some stats or something that'll probably work.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

daggerdoo

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 01:03:23 pm »
I've never had any worries with Sadio. As said, he's always been clumsy at times, but he's always getting in to those positions to hurt teams. I can see how it frustrates people but calling him shite and begging for him to be taken off because he's not as good as Mo frustrates me. You can literally see how hard he's trying and some of the 'what the fuck just happened' expressions are hilarious
Logged

Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:28:25 am
Exactly. As were the whole team

We coulda buried them today first half

Team, good.
Custard, good
Meat.Goood
Finishing,Bad.

Logged
:D

jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 01:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:33:31 pm
But he only has those 2 goals because in both games, we were 2 up, and shifted our play entirely to create chances for Mane, of which he wasted 5+ really good chances.  On another day, when the game is tighter, we might not have been 2 goals up and had the luxury of changing how we play just to get a specific player a goal.  A better measure of form, in terms of finishing, would be to look at his xG stats - this season, in the 4 games, he had an xG (i.e. the number of goals the AVERAGE footballer would be expected to score, based on the chances) of 3.59 - so 2 goals is woefully underperforming; Salah has 3 goals from his 2.86, so not as great as he usually is but at least outperforming xG.  In fact, nobody in the league has as high an xG as him, despite 19 other players scoring at least 2.  And last season, the stats were the same - most underperforming player in the league when comparing xG to goals actually scored (15.2, and he only scored 11)

And for reference - last 10 premier league games  - Mane has 5 goals and 2 assists (and if you go back 20, he only has 1 more goal and 2 more assists to add to that) - whereas Salah in the same 10 games has got 6 goals and 5 assists (and extending it back another 10 to the same 20 gane window, he adds 4 more goals to that total) - so no, he has not scored more than Salah (and to boot, Salah has 3 more assists in the same time frame).  Last season, he scored 2 on the last day, and scored 1 more goal in the 5 previous - so 3 in 6 - definitley not "4 in 5".
Ok, salah was even better than I remembered. But Salah is barely human. Mane's numbers are still excellent.

The main thing is that he's creating a lot of chances again, which he wasn't in the winter. His conversion could be better, but he's still scoring more than most wingers around. He'll get more clinical again I'm sure.
Logged

Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
I thought he was unfortunate yesterday. The cross from Jota that he put over the bar took a nick of the keeper which sent it behind Sadio. He should have had a pen for me when Phillips caught him as he was shooting. Plus I thought he did brilliantly for the one where he sat the keeper down and was so unlucky that it took a slight deflection that sent it wide.

I thought the front three were all excellent. With Jota and Sadio forming a great partnership on the left whilst Mo, Harvey and Trent were unplayable down the right.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

redk84

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 01:23:59 pm »
Felt Mane finished last season strong and would continue this season...

He's been wasteful but he is a handful to the opposition regardless. We are creating good chances again, which was lacking in the poor form of earlier this calendar year. As long as we keep at least 2 of the front 4 firing we'll be fine
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

lolowalsh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
If we had to lose one of our front 3 or need to sell to fund our transfer budget. I don't mind losing him as long we bring a top striker who leads the line and a back up winger. Jota can easily play as LW in the team and that is his most natural position. I think we should experiment a bit Jota, Firmino, Salah and see how it goes.
Logged

deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 01:26:34 pm »
He'll be fine.
Logged

lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 01:27:43 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:24:33 pm
and yet Klopp said he was exceptional.

I wonder who to trust more?  :D
Especially as Klopp has a record of throwing his players under the bus, of course he's going to be positive he knows what Sadio is capable of.
Can't believe people think he's been anywhere near his level for quite some time, if we are going to win things this year we need him firing again.
Anybody thay says he's sh#t is being ridiculous, actually thought yesterday's game was his best for a good while.
Logged

Smudge

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm »
Give me him over a Kane, Lukaku etc any day of the week. His work rate is outstanding, brings so much more than just in the final third.
Logged

deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11100 on: Today at 01:30:59 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 01:27:43 pm
Especially as Klopp has a record of throwing his players under the bus, of course he's going to be positive he knows what Sadio is capable of.
Can't believe people think he's been anywhere near his level for quite some time, if we are going to win things this year we need him firing again.
Anybody thay says he's sh#t is being ridiculous, actually thought yesterday's game was his best for a good while.

Well nobody asked him what he thought about mane in the post match interview, he brought him up himself.

He didn't need to if he didn't feel that mane warranted that, but he did.

It's nonsense. He played well, his finishing was erratic, but the notion that he was a threat all game long and another day he gets a hat-trick.

Logged

Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11101 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:26:26 pm
If we had to lose one of our front 3 or need to sell to fund our transfer budget. I don't mind losing him as long we bring a top striker who leads the line and a back up winger. Jota can easily play as LW in the team and that is his most natural position. I think we should experiment a bit Jota, Firmino, Salah and see how it goes.

Weird thing to post after 3-0 away where Sadio played really well.
Logged

lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11102 on: Today at 01:42:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:30:59 pm
Well nobody asked him what he thought about mane in the post match interview, he brought him up himself.

He didn't need to if he didn't feel that mane warranted that, but he did.

It's nonsense. He played well, his finishing was erratic, but the notion that he was a threat all game long and another day he gets a hat-trick.


Let's keep fingers crossed, we litterly have no wiggle room up front.
We all know his ability but last season was a massive drop in form ( which he admitted to himself), I know your super positive but I'm a worrier.
Logged

deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11103 on: Today at 01:52:39 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 01:42:55 pm
Let's keep fingers crossed, we litterly have no wiggle room up front.
We all know his ability but last season was a massive drop in form ( which he admitted to himself), I know your super positive but I'm a worrier.

I don't consider myself super positive mate, just balanced. His form last year at part was a major problem, I've posted about it. But he's picked it up towards the end of last season and I think he'll be fine this year at the rate he's going.

Logged

lamonti

  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11104 on: Today at 01:55:28 pm »
He took a bad touch for the one that Salah put through to him diagonally with the outside of his boot, that was the biggest sin.

Most of the time he did generally right thing and Leeds got great blocks in. He is just trying to blast everything though, could do with some variation.
Logged

Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11105 on: Today at 01:57:12 pm »
I think the worry will be when he's not creating chances anymore. Which you can't accuse him of right now haha.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11106 on: Today at 01:57:52 pm »
How many times did he lose the ball  ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Stevie93

  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11107 on: Today at 02:05:14 pm »
Even when at his magnificent best, Ive never felt that his finishing was one of his better attributes - which is testament to how incredible he is at moving through the lines and creating chances that he puts up such good numbers. Not worried about him in the slightest, once those shots start going in hell be imperious again.
Logged

Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11108 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
It looks a bit like he's got the finishing yips.
Logged

darragh85

  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11109 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm »
I'm not bothered about his finishing. It's frustrating but it will come back. It was the mane of old yesterday. Terrorised them
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11110 on: Today at 02:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:06:35 pm
It looks a bit like he's got the finishing yips.

He would have had a hattrick but for a save with the foot and a couple of excellent blocks.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11111 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:57:52 pm
How many times did he lose the ball  ?

I can only really remember him losing the ball when he was shooting
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11112 on: Today at 03:24:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:14:59 pm
He would have had a hattrick but for a save with the foot and a couple of excellent blocks.

I get that, but I don't just mean about yesterday's game. He's getting into great positions, he's being played in behind the defence a lot, and often he's just taking a bad first touch, shooting when he could maybe round the goalie or vice-versa, and his confidence isn't there in that way. But his perseverance is, and his general play is still right up there.

The bigger issue perhaps is when we play against sides who aren't Leeds, where he wont get half a dozen golden chances.
Logged

scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11113 on: Today at 08:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:17:25 pm
I thought he was unfortunate yesterday. The cross from Jota that he put over the bar took a nick of the keeper which sent it behind Sadio. He should have had a pen for me when Phillips caught him as he was shooting. Plus I thought he did brilliantly for the one where he sat the keeper down and was so unlucky that it took a slight deflection that sent it wide.

I thought the front three were all excellent. With Jota and Sadio forming a great partnership on the left whilst Mo, Harvey and Trent were unplayable down the right.
absolutely frustrated me that Neville and Tyler were blaming Mane and Jota and didnt even see that little nick, Jota had to play it at that pace too
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
