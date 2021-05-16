« previous next »
Offline Bjornar

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10800 on: May 16, 2021, 06:52:33 pm »
Played well.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10801 on: May 16, 2021, 06:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on May 16, 2021, 06:52:33 pm
Played well.

I thought he was bang average. Poor touches and poor decisions numerous times.

There's no lack of effort with Sadio, but the execution at the moment is really way below what we've come to expect. Hopefully he can just focus on doing the simple things correctly, and at least with the effort he is putting in, it's not like we are playing with 10 men.

Overall, I think he probably needs the season to end, and to clear his head and get a good rest before coming back for a really strong pre-season. We haven't seen the end of his quality yet.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10802 on: May 17, 2021, 08:31:17 am »
Fear not. Sadio is just lulling Burnley into a false sense of security.

4 sharp finishes from 4 acute and impossible angles coming up.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10803 on: May 17, 2021, 02:58:41 pm »
Sadio is only just turned 29, so hes not playing shit cos hes passed it. Therefore suggestions of his demise and maybe a willingness to get rid if a team made a decent offer (and 50 mill is not decent) are rather premature I think.

He has though played a heck of a lot of intense football since hes been here, I think he only suffered one injury that kept him out for more than a couple games, which was in his first season here. Hes also played more or less every game for his country as well of course. 

He isnt playing for his country over the summer I believe? So hopefully a proper break may serve him very well. 
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10804 on: May 17, 2021, 03:06:55 pm »
He's been a bit better the last couple games but in key moments he does really ugly things that stick in the mind so his slight improvement gets forgotten.

Carrying the ball and dribbling he did well mainly. You can tell there's some sort of mental block as soon as he reaches the penalty area though. Maybe we should try and get him to play as wide as possible the next two games.

He also is still hustling for the. ball so I wouldn't shrug off his efforts lately.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10805 on: May 17, 2021, 06:54:00 pm »
Hopefully it will come good as he did finish well yesterday so its there bubbling under the surface. In the same move you could see he was just jogging back as the West Brom lads were getting out so maybe if he put 110% in then he would have been onside. When things are not going your way then you got to work even harder. The lad is a second top scorer this season so not going anywhere.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10806 on: May 17, 2021, 06:58:11 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on May 17, 2021, 03:06:55 pm
He's been a bit better the last couple games but in key moments he does really ugly things that stick in the mind so his slight improvement gets forgotten.

Carrying the ball and dribbling he did well mainly. You can tell there's some sort of mental block as soon as he reaches the penalty area though. Maybe we should try and get him to play as wide as possible the next two games.

He also is still hustling for the. ball so I wouldn't shrug off his efforts lately.

He looked poor but better. Maybe it's because we know how good he can be.

Poor first touch, struggles to beat a man 1v1, loose passing and can't hit a barn door atm.

Hopefully, he snaps out of it on Wednesday.
Offline Crimson

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10807 on: May 17, 2021, 07:43:57 pm »
Could see how far he's fallen with that counter in the second half. Immediately when Mané got the ball the attack slowed down and I think we ended up losing the ball.

Really feel for Mané. Still believe he'll come good next season!
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10808 on: May 17, 2021, 10:13:03 pm »
I hate to say it but it looks like you have to move the fkn goalposts and tell him to shoot the other side so it goes in! His confidence in front of goal looks drained. Again is this something to do with COVID.
Offline Illmatic

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10809 on: May 17, 2021, 10:37:01 pm »
Created our first goal, won the corner for the second. Had a half chance in first half, which the keeper probably saves if he found the target.

I just think we finish poorly as a team. Bobby, Gini and Trent all had pretty good sights at goal where they missed the target. I think even Salah could score more at times also.

Think people are nitpicking a little at Mane performance yesterday if scores I doubt there would be a negative post here.
Offline newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10810 on: May 17, 2021, 10:43:46 pm »
We need monster performances from him the next 2 games - goals, assists, take-ons etc.

We have to give Mo some help and put these teams under the gun.
Online sashraf1066

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10811 on: May 17, 2021, 11:13:56 pm »
I love his all round effort but wish he'd try harder to get onside.
Offline stjohns

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10812 on: May 17, 2021, 11:35:20 pm »
Wonderful player for us. Might help if he smiled a bit more. Or is he just a miserable fucker?😉
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10813 on: May 17, 2021, 11:57:05 pm »
Think hes fighting through it and slowly but surely coming around, myself. Guy whose been supremely confident to the point of it being innate since he was about 4 years old suddenly loses his confidence, it aint that easy. His recent performances make me think he will be back in full next season. There was one turn in the box where the ball got away from him because he knocked it too far, actually encouraged me greatly because it was an amazing move that he'd given up trying stuff like that, and he didn't miss it by much even though it appeared fairly poor in result. Plus hes redoubled his physical efforts if thats even possible and never hints at showing pain although he gets kicked constantly. Just not quite clicking on the instinct part of it, thinking far too much. 

The angry look on his face is simply inner pain imo, that its not happening like it should but hes not about to show that to an opponent. I want happy Mane back too though, it'll come.
Offline Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10814 on: Yesterday at 01:47:13 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 17, 2021, 08:31:17 am
Fear not. Sadio is just lulling Burnley into a false sense of security.

4 sharp finishes from 4 acute and impossible angles coming up.
I feel like Sadios had the stuffing knocked out of him this season by VAR and poor refereeing (from the bogus offside that cancelled Hendos brilliant goal in the derby to the constant beating hes taken off defenders and got nothing from the refs) to the point where hes lost all his confidence. He needs rest too. Hell be back to his best with a good few weeks off over the summer.
Offline Red Being

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10815 on: Yesterday at 05:45:09 am »
Was surprised to see he is our highest rated player for the season on the app I check scores on, fotmob. Same is the case on whoscored.com. Seems, he has put in the effort at least.
Offline Vinay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10816 on: Yesterday at 05:48:14 am »
If he were Irish, his name would have been Sadie O'Maney.

I'll get my coat.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10817 on: Yesterday at 07:48:20 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 05:48:14 am
If he were Irish, his name would have been Sadie O'Maney.

I'll get my coat.

O'Mahoney surely? (Not shirley, surely ;D)
Offline Crimson

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10818 on: Yesterday at 07:54:55 am »
Are the players fully vaccinated? Would make it easier for them during Holiday..
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10819 on: Yesterday at 08:56:22 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:54:55 am
Are the players fully vaccinated? Would make it easier for them during Holiday..

Milner will be close to eligible for one now. Not the rest as here they are going in age order. So many of the players will be the last to get vaccinated.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10820 on: Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm »
Fly to the States for a couple of weeks holidays and they could get a free shot if they buy a pizza in some states at the moment. Heard one of my old local pubs is holding a shots clinic last week, a vaccination with your pint for feck sake.

Surely all top athletes who travel abroad for their work should be liable for a shot soon enough.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10821 on: Yesterday at 05:21:36 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm
Fly to the States for a couple of weeks holidays and they could get a free shot if they buy a pizza in some states at the moment. Heard one of my old local pubs is holding a shots clinic last week, a vaccination with your pint for feck sake.

Surely all top athletes who travel abroad for their work should be liable for a shot soon enough.

They give free baseball tickets out here in NY if you get a shot  ;D

I just went to the local hospital to get them though! The age limit for vaccines is long gone, anyone has been able to get one for weeks.
Offline newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10822 on: Today at 01:25:00 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:21:36 pm
They give free baseball tickets out here in NY if you get a shot  ;D

I just went to the local hospital to get them though! The age limit for vaccines is long gone, anyone has been able to get one for weeks.

we even got our 14.5 years old's their first shot last week.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10823 on: Today at 10:28:32 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 05:48:14 am
If he were Irish, his name would have been Sadie O'Maney.

I'll get my coat.
Bit of a random post!  ;D

If he were a personal trainer his name would be Cardio Mane  :P
