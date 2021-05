Sadio is only just turned 29, so he’s not playing shit cos he’s passed it. Therefore suggestions of his demise and maybe a willingness to get rid if a team made a decent offer (and 50 mill is not decent) are rather premature I think.



He has though played a heck of a lot of intense football since he’s been here, I think he only suffered one injury that kept him out for more than a couple games, which was in his first season here. He’s also played more or less every game for his country as well of course.



He isnt playing for his country over the summer I believe? So hopefully a proper break may serve him very well.