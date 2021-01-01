Sadio is only just turned 29, so hes not playing shit cos hes passed it. Therefore suggestions of his demise and maybe a willingness to get rid if a team made a decent offer (and 50 mill is not decent) are rather premature I think.



He has though played a heck of a lot of intense football since hes been here, I think he only suffered one injury that kept him out for more than a couple games, which was in his first season here. Hes also played more or less every game for his country as well of course.



He isnt playing for his country over the summer I believe? So hopefully a proper break may serve him very well.