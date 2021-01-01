« previous next »
Bjornar

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 06:52:33 pm
Played well.
mrantarctica

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 06:56:05 pm
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 06:52:33 pm
Played well.

I thought he was bang average. Poor touches and poor decisions numerous times.

There's no lack of effort with Sadio, but the execution at the moment is really way below what we've come to expect. Hopefully he can just focus on doing the simple things correctly, and at least with the effort he is putting in, it's not like we are playing with 10 men.

Overall, I think he probably needs the season to end, and to clear his head and get a good rest before coming back for a really strong pre-season. We haven't seen the end of his quality yet.
macmanamanaman

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 08:31:17 am
Fear not. Sadio is just lulling Burnley into a false sense of security.

4 sharp finishes from 4 acute and impossible angles coming up.
Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 02:58:41 pm
Sadio is only just turned 29, so hes not playing shit cos hes passed it. Therefore suggestions of his demise and maybe a willingness to get rid if a team made a decent offer (and 50 mill is not decent) are rather premature I think.

He has though played a heck of a lot of intense football since hes been here, I think he only suffered one injury that kept him out for more than a couple games, which was in his first season here. Hes also played more or less every game for his country as well of course. 

He isnt playing for his country over the summer I believe? So hopefully a proper break may serve him very well. 
RainbowFlick

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 03:06:55 pm
He's been a bit better the last couple games but in key moments he does really ugly things that stick in the mind so his slight improvement gets forgotten.

Carrying the ball and dribbling he did well mainly. You can tell there's some sort of mental block as soon as he reaches the penalty area though. Maybe we should try and get him to play as wide as possible the next two games.

He also is still hustling for the. ball so I wouldn't shrug off his efforts lately.
fowlermagic

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 06:54:00 pm
Hopefully it will come good as he did finish well yesterday so its there bubbling under the surface. In the same move you could see he was just jogging back as the West Brom lads were getting out so maybe if he put 110% in then he would have been onside. When things are not going your way then you got to work even harder. The lad is a second top scorer this season so not going anywhere.
MonsLibpool

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 06:58:11 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:06:55 pm
He's been a bit better the last couple games but in key moments he does really ugly things that stick in the mind so his slight improvement gets forgotten.

Carrying the ball and dribbling he did well mainly. You can tell there's some sort of mental block as soon as he reaches the penalty area though. Maybe we should try and get him to play as wide as possible the next two games.

He also is still hustling for the. ball so I wouldn't shrug off his efforts lately.

He looked poor but better. Maybe it's because we know how good he can be.

Poor first touch, struggles to beat a man 1v1, loose passing and can't hit a barn door atm.

Hopefully, he snaps out of it on Wednesday.
Crimson

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 07:43:57 pm
Could see how far he's fallen with that counter in the second half. Immediately when Mané got the ball the attack slowed down and I think we ended up losing the ball.

Really feel for Mané. Still believe he'll come good next season!
Cafe De Paris

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 10:13:03 pm
I hate to say it but it looks like you have to move the fkn goalposts and tell him to shoot the other side so it goes in! His confidence in front of goal looks drained. Again is this something to do with COVID.
Illmatic

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 10:37:01 pm
Created our first goal, won the corner for the second. Had a half chance in first half, which the keeper probably saves if he found the target.

I just think we finish poorly as a team. Bobby, Gini and Trent all had pretty good sights at goal where they missed the target. I think even Salah could score more at times also.

Think people are nitpicking a little at Mane performance yesterday if scores I doubt there would be a negative post here.
newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 10:43:46 pm
We need monster performances from him the next 2 games - goals, assists, take-ons etc.

We have to give Mo some help and put these teams under the gun.
sashraf1066

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 11:13:56 pm
I love his all round effort but wish he'd try harder to get onside.
