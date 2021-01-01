Played well.
I thought he was bang average. Poor touches and poor decisions numerous times.
There's no lack of effort with Sadio, but the execution at the moment is really way below what we've come to expect. Hopefully he can just focus on doing the simple things correctly, and at least with the effort he is putting in, it's not like we are playing with 10 men.
Overall, I think he probably needs the season to end, and to clear his head and get a good rest before coming back for a really strong pre-season. We haven't seen the end of his quality yet.