Is anyone genuinely arsed? It will be forgotten quickly and move on



In these days of 24 hour sports media drama, this will be analysed and dissected over the next 3 games. Mane's body language will be pored over in the next games he plays. It will fuel transfer speculation and our manager will have to field annoying questions about it. It was monumentally childish from Mane and I hope he has apologised to the manager.