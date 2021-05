Been saying all season that rotating the front 3 with Jota (thus making each one fight for their place) is what we should've been doing, instead of relegating Jota to the Forever Sub or playing all 4 together like we did in the City Games. The ones who have been struggling with form...It's not because they're shit all of a sudden. They are just exhausted. Last week it was Bobby's turn to be benched; this time it was Sadio who lost out in training. That's the way it should be. And I don't expect them to be happy about it. Mo was pretty pissed off too when Minamino started over him in the Palace game and we won 7-0. Rotation is good for the team. If we are to have any chance of competing with City our Front Four will have to learn how to share.



As for Sadio's reaction this evening, he's probably more disappointed with himself for missing that chance when Trent put it on a plate for him. Let's not forget that Sadio was one of the driving forces behind us winning the league. He's going through a bad patch, that's all. He's lost a little bit of pace but there's nothing there that a summer of rest couldn't fix.



And am sure he and Kloppo have kissed and made up by now. Let's not make a big deal out of this.