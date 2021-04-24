« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1114023 times)

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10520 on: April 24, 2021, 11:49:50 pm »
Thankfully he won't be away at some crazy tournament this summer and gets a good 2 month rest.

I can well see him back to his best next season.

No need to panic with him.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10521 on: April 24, 2021, 11:50:50 pm »
We rely on him to score so his poor finishing and lack of composure this season has been really damaging to us

However I don't think that the rest of his game has fallen off to the extent people make out. I believe the stats would reflect this. He's still working hard, taking people on and creating chances. Not with quite the same electricity and certainly been lacking in sharpness and confidence for sure. We need much better from him and it's been a disappointing season but people are going over the top a bit.

Or put it this way, people are being too pessimistic in writing him off. Although obviously it will be hard for him to reach his ridiculous heights, he will still play an important role next season I think.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10522 on: April 24, 2021, 11:52:40 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on April 24, 2021, 11:50:50 pm
We rely on him to score so his poor finishing and lack of composure this season has been really damaging to us

However I don't think that the rest of his game has fallen off to the extent people make out. I believe the stats would reflect this. He's still working hard, taking people on and creating chances. Not with quite the same electricity and certainly been lacking in sharpness and confidence for sure. We need much better from him and it'd been a disappointing season but people are going over the top a bit.

Show us the stats.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10523 on: April 24, 2021, 11:55:29 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on April 24, 2021, 11:47:29 pm
I do not believe at any point did I disrespect what he has achieved at this club. I guess most want the club to roll the dice that he finds his form to show loyalty? That could be costly.

barely missed a game for 3 years straight including two runs to champions league finals and one gruelling title challenge and another title win. no real rest last summer after winning the league. shite pre season. contracted covid. 

i think he deserves a chance to turn it around if indeed he is still physically capable. only himself and the manager really know this i guess.

my issue is with a player being heavily criticised by some for being off form when he has given alot to the club and its easy to see why he might be off form now. thats not support at all imo.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10524 on: April 24, 2021, 11:56:37 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on April 24, 2021, 11:47:29 pm
I do not believe at any point did I disrespect what he has achieved at this club. I guess most want the club to roll the dice that he finds his form to show loyalty? That could be costly.


You said that he had been in poor form for well over a year & don't get me started on you saying that the rest of us must be happy with a trophy once or twice a decade  :no

Last 13 match winners.

Norwich - Winner
West Ham - Winner
Bournemouth - Winner
Villa - 71st Minute was 0-0 we won 2-0 (Curtis got 2nd)



« Last Edit: April 24, 2021, 11:58:51 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10525 on: April 24, 2021, 11:58:08 pm »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 12:00:38 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 24, 2021, 11:55:29 pm
barely missed a game for 3 years straight including two runs to champions league finals and one gruelling title challenge and another title win. no real rest last summer after winning the league. shite pre season. contracted covid. 

i think he deserves a chance to turn it around if indeed he is still physically capable. only himself and the manager really know this i guess.

my issue is with a player being heavily criticised by some for being off form when he has given alot to the club and its easy to see why he might be off form now. thats not support at all imo.

I guess my issue is I just do not see how a post on here could in any way ever been construed as support, but that is just me. If I could be in the stands, you bet I would be giving him all the support. I love the man. Was at the center of some of my favorite memories over the last few seasons.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 12:12:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 24, 2021, 11:56:37 pm

You said that he had been in poor form for well over a year & don't get me started on you saying that the rest of us must be happy with a trophy once or twice a decade  :no

Last 13 match winners.

Norwich - Winner
West Ham - Winner
Bournemouth - Winner
Villa - 71st Minute was 0-0 we won 2-0 (Curtis got 2nd)

I said "seems like" and was clearly exaggerating to make a point. I have no clue why you are getting so upset. I hope he finds his form before the season ends and rolls into next season. I am just concerned he will not.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10528 on: Yesterday at 12:14:56 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 12:12:21 am
I said "seems like" and was clearly exaggerating to make a point. I have no clue why you are getting so upset. I hope he finds his form before the season ends and rolls into next season. I am just concerned he will not.




Ok mate but newsflash - We are one of the "giant" (wtf that means) Clubs,we're the most successful side in English football ffs.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10529 on: Yesterday at 12:17:23 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on April 24, 2021, 11:47:29 pm
I do not believe at any point did I disrespect what he has achieved at this club. I guess most want the club to roll the dice that he finds his form to show loyalty? That could be costly.
We as fans want to see our club succeed as much as possible, but ultimately, we are not the ones deciding what would be the future of Sadio Mane.

Klopp and everyone else involved do. All we can do is stand behind him and hope and rediscovers the form that made him look unplayable at times.

It's okay to criticize a player, but all these "get rid" shouts are disappointing, really.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10530 on: Yesterday at 12:18:57 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on April 24, 2021, 08:04:40 pm
I agree. But at the age of 29 the club will be thinking about how we replace him in the future.
Indeed, Guz, like every player. But the immediate future for Sadio should be with the Reds. 29 isn't an issue for the lad. Neither is finding his form again.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10531 on: Yesterday at 12:27:03 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 12:17:23 am
We as fans want to see our club succeed as much as possible, but ultimately, we are not the ones deciding what would be the future of Sadio Mane.

Klopp and everyone else involved do. All we can do is stand behind him and hope and rediscovers the form that made him look unplayable at times.

It's okay to criticize a player, but all these "get rid" shouts are disappointing, really.

I agree. I think selling him is probably not the best idea, but equally going into next season with the idea he will get close to 20 goals seems naive. I do not envy Mike Edward and the rest of the analytics team one bit ...  :-\
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10532 on: Yesterday at 04:59:19 am »
Quote from: B0151? on April 24, 2021, 11:50:50 pm
We rely on him to score so his poor finishing and lack of composure this season has been really damaging to us

However I don't think that the rest of his game has fallen off to the extent people make out. I believe the stats would reflect this. He's still working hard, taking people on and creating chances. Not with quite the same electricity and certainly been lacking in sharpness and confidence for sure. We need much better from him and it's been a disappointing season but people are going over the top a bit.

Or put it this way, people are being too pessimistic in writing him off. Although obviously it will be hard for him to reach his ridiculous heights, he will still play an important role next season I think.

Every aspect of his game has been woeful this year. His confidence is so low that he's afraid to shoot from 5 yards out.

He has also lost a yard of that pace that made him world class despite his average touch and technique.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10533 on: Yesterday at 05:02:49 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 12:17:23 am
We as fans want to see our club succeed as much as possible, but ultimately, we are not the ones deciding what would be the future of Sadio Mane.

Klopp and everyone else involved do. All we can do is stand behind him and hope and rediscovers the form that made him look unplayable at times.

It's okay to criticize a player, but all these "get rid" shouts are disappointing, really.

We are not a retirement club. The fact he's been fantastic for us doesn't mean that we have to let his legs go on our pitch.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10534 on: Yesterday at 05:10:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:02:49 am
We are not a retirement club. The fact he's been fantastic for us doesn't mean that we have to let his legs go on our pitch.
Missed the point of my post by some distance.

*Insert obvious joke here*
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10535 on: Yesterday at 06:05:59 am »
Unless there is a measurable physical decline that the club can pick up on you have to give him at least another season
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10536 on: Yesterday at 06:11:43 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:10:40 am
Missed the point of my post by some distance.

*Insert obvious joke here*

The get rid shouts aren't disappointing because of this. Uncle Bob would sell at the end of the season. Why? Because if we want to continue competing for big trophies, you have to be ruthless and not live in the past.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10537 on: Yesterday at 06:37:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:11:43 am
The get rid shouts aren't disappointing because of this. Uncle Bob would sell at the end of the season. Why? Because if we want to continue competing for big trophies, you have to be ruthless and not live in the past.
No. Jurgen Klopp and whoever runs the club have to be ruthless. We are supporters. We have to be the complete opposite of that.

It's disappointing because he's one of our own, and not only that, but he's one the best. Yet here we are throwing him to the gutter after one poor season. Pathetic. To want a new player in is fine. To want a current player out is shocking.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10538 on: Yesterday at 06:37:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:11:43 am
The get rid shouts aren't disappointing because of this. Uncle Bob would sell at the end of the season. Why? Because if we want to continue competing for big trophies, you have to be ruthless and not live in the past.

I reckon every club on the continent would stick 80mil down our underpants with their tongue for Mane this upcoming window, which should tell you we should keep him.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10539 on: Yesterday at 09:36:21 am »
pathetic read this last few pages, mane has had a poor season by his standards but theres not a club in the world who wouldn't take him as a starter, he deserves better than the lack of faith shown in him on here, every player has dips, he's one of this clubs greatest ever players, mark my words, he will be back to his electric best next year making some of you look stupid in the process
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10540 on: Yesterday at 10:00:26 am »
Man City fans wanted rid of Gundogan in the summer because he's 30 and had been average and look at him this season.

Those who want to just bin Mane now after his first bad run of form in 4 years should be careful what they wish for.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10541 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:00:26 am
Man City fans wanted rid of Gundogan in the summer because he's 30 and had been average and look at him this season.

Those who want to just bin Mane now after his first bad run of form in 4 years should be careful what they wish for.

Yep, we could get an owner who has violated human rights.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10542 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 am »
Quote from: B0151? on April 24, 2021, 11:50:50 pm
However I don't think that the rest of his game has fallen off to the extent people make out. I believe the stats would reflect this. He's still working hard, taking people on and creating chances. Not with quite the same electricity and certainly been lacking in sharpness and confidence for sure. We need much better from him and it's been a disappointing season but people are going over the top a bit.

This is how it looks to me as well. Just don't think he's a problem ultimately. He's always been the most underrated in our front three, in my opinion, which is part of why I tend to take the criticism of his current performances with a pinch of salt.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10543 on: Yesterday at 11:00:12 am »
Im fascinated to see what hell be like next season after an extended rest as hes a shadow of himself at moment.

Its really difficult for Edwards and Klopp... him, Firmino and Salah all 2 years left and approaching 30, with 2 of them really declining this season. Is that that? Or is this season an anomaly?

If we keep him and Firmino then we need to sign him up to a new contract with Salah, Van Dijk and Fabinho entering last 2 years of their deals I know where Id rather that money goes in terms of contract extensions.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10544 on: Yesterday at 11:41:29 am »
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 10:40:58 am
This is how it looks to me as well. Just don't think he's a problem ultimately. He's always been the most underrated in our front three, in my opinion, which is part of why I tend to take the criticism of his current performances with a pinch of salt.

Salah was until this season the most underrated of our front 3 in my opinion, which is why you often get those doper 'sell' shouts
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10545 on: Yesterday at 01:32:36 pm »
Saint Maximin responding to a tweet from a so called Liverpool fan asking him to come to Liverpool with Mane going the other way.

I know you think its a nice message to me but I dont like this, Saint-Maximin wrote.

Be respectful to him please you are ungrateful. He did and hes doing a lot for Liverpool, theres still a long way before I could reach his level.

Class on and off the pitch, its sad how quick football fans turn on their heroes.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10546 on: Yesterday at 02:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 10:40:58 am
This is how it looks to me as well. Just don't think he's a problem ultimately. He's always been the most underrated in our front three, in my opinion, which is part of why I tend to take the criticism of his current performances with a pinch of salt.

Nope, Salah has been the most underrated by our fans and rival fans alike.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10547 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 01:32:36 pm
Saint Maximin responding to a tweet from a so called Liverpool fan asking him to come to Liverpool with Mane going the other way.

I know you think its a nice message to me but I dont like this, Saint-Maximin wrote.

Be respectful to him please you are ungrateful. He did and hes doing a lot for Liverpool, theres still a long way before I could reach his level.

Class on and off the pitch, its sad how quick football fans turn on their heroes.

I've asked him if he'd prefer to swap for Origi instead.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10548 on: Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:45:28 pm
Nope, Salah has been the most underrated by our fans and rival fans alike.

I have people who say they have seen 20 better premier league forwards than Salah, even though he'll have nearly 100 goals in four seasons, he broke the record and, even in a bad season, is a contender for the golden boot that he has already won twice.

He is insanely slept on. If he has a further 3 years, he might be taking on Henry for me.

I genuinely think Mane needs a rest. But the front 3 need refreshing more than they have been.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10549 on: Yesterday at 03:02:14 pm »
What is with people?   I see this in Bleacherreport as an opinion article?  https://www.rousingthekop.com/2021/04/25/sadio-mane-has-five-games-to-justify-staying-at-liverpool/

I am without words - the people covering this team this year, have totally misunderstood who we are and how Jurgen does things.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10550 on: Yesterday at 03:12:10 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 01:32:36 pm
Saint Maximin responding to a tweet from a so called Liverpool fan asking him to come to Liverpool with Mane going the other way.

I know you think its a nice message to me but I dont like this, Saint-Maximin wrote.

Be respectful to him please you are ungrateful. He did and hes doing a lot for Liverpool, theres still a long way before I could reach his level.

Class on and off the pitch, its sad how quick football fans turn on their heroes.

That is fucking brilliant. Credit it to him.

That said, Sadio has been atrocious post Covid.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10551 on: Yesterday at 03:55:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:11:43 am
The get rid shouts aren't disappointing because of this. Uncle Bob would sell at the end of the season. Why? Because if we want to continue competing for big trophies, you have to be ruthless and not live in the past.
If we're going to judge this squad by what Paisley would do, we would have a very business summer. Not to say we shouldn't have those principles in mind - we should - but Mane would still be far from the first out of the door.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10552 on: Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm
I've asked him if he'd prefer to swap for Origi instead.
Well, we're certainly selling the 'best fans in the world' concept to him...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10553 on: Yesterday at 04:11:47 pm »
all i know is he was amongst the quickest first steps seen in decades as well as lightning fast in a straight line, the combination allowed him to run past people for fun or go the long way around, no problem. basically nobody could live with him.  he gets covid, comes back and he cant beat Rob Holding.

imo hes too young to have dropped that much that fast, somethings wack. chemical inbalance, inner ear problem, lack of vitamins, long term exhaustion, i have no idea but his speed game just went down the drain in a hurry. its blown his confidence to shreds because it was always natural probably his whole life hes been faster than the other guy. much faster. He also had great endurance and thats down big time as well

Hope he can sort it out. Its possible its just a natural age related decline but it looks funny to me, those types of declines usually start slow and gather momentum over time and then sure, one day the bottom falls out. Here the bottom fell out with no warning whatever.

edit: i just realized 10 lbs would do all that too lol   Is there any chance at all hes carrying weight? He doesn't appear to be really  and they've got all the top class set up. still, the symptoms present   
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10554 on: Yesterday at 04:15:55 pm »
Imo the biggest issue for him this season is decision making..Shoots when he should pass, passes when he should shoot, etc.. So if he can get back on track mentally, he will be fine but its clear he needs this summer off.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10555 on: Today at 08:34:37 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:11:47 pm
imo hes too young to have dropped that much that fast, somethings wack. chemical inbalance, inner ear problem, lack of vitamins, long term exhaustion, i have no idea but his speed game just went down the drain in a hurry. its blown his confidence to shreds because it was always natural probably his whole life hes been faster than the other guy. much faster. He also had great endurance and thats down big time as well

Hope he can sort it out. Its possible its just a natural age related decline but it looks funny to me, those types of declines usually start slow and gather momentum over time and then sure, one day the bottom falls out. Here the bottom fell out with no warning whatever.

edit: i just realized 10 lbs would do all that too lol   Is there any chance at all hes carrying weight? He doesn't appear to be really  and they've got all the top class set up. still, the symptoms present   
He had covid in October. There are many people who have long term issues as a result - it's not simply 'feel ill, get better, or not'.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10556 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:34:37 am
He had covid in October. There are many people who have long term issues as a result - it's not simply 'feel ill, get better, or not'.

Thats my suspicion, that's something out of whack because of it. which hopefully will then resolve over time.

It makes more sense to me than he just got old at 29.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10557 on: Today at 05:15:30 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:34:37 am
He had covid in October. There are many people who have long term issues as a result - it's not simply 'feel ill, get better, or not'.

The thing about Covid is that people who suffer from its long term effects after having it usually suffer from things that can be easily attributed to its after effects. Shortness of breath, feeling winded after going up a flight of stairs, recurring fever, headaches, fatigue, etc. He's a professional footballer who is constantly monitored so I doubt that he'd be allowed to play if he even had one of those things.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10558 on: Today at 05:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 06:05:59 am
Unless there is a measurable physical decline that the club can pick up on you have to give him at least another season

By this time next season he'll be 30 with just over a year left on his contract. If we are going to continue to operate on a sell to buy basis, it doesn't really bode well for the rebuilding of the front 3.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10559 on: Today at 10:45:04 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 05:23:07 pm
By this time next season he'll be 30 with just over a year left on his contract. If we are going to continue to operate on a sell to buy basis, it doesn't really bode well for the rebuilding of the front 3.

Theres a little bit of misunderstanding of our sell to buy policy.
Yes we do balance the books and sold about 400000 million worth of players under Klopp. But little Phil has been the only star player we sold. He desperately wanted out so much he faked injury. He also didn't fit the system and we got an insane amount of money for him. Perfect sense and Id imagine Klopp was delighted to sell him.
The rest were surplus.

Mane would a massive departure. A club legend and massive Klopp favourite. Unless Klopp thinks he's a spent force he'll remain here. 
Our M.O. would make the likes of Shaq, Origi, Philips, Neco, Keita etc, etc all with a much higher chance of balancing the books.
