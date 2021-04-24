all i know is he was amongst the quickest first steps seen in decades as well as lightning fast in a straight line, the combination allowed him to run past people for fun or go the long way around, no problem. basically nobody could live with him. he gets covid, comes back and he cant beat Rob Holding.



imo hes too young to have dropped that much that fast, somethings wack. chemical inbalance, inner ear problem, lack of vitamins, long term exhaustion, i have no idea but his speed game just went down the drain in a hurry. its blown his confidence to shreds because it was always natural probably his whole life hes been faster than the other guy. much faster. He also had great endurance and thats down big time as well



Hope he can sort it out. Its possible its just a natural age related decline but it looks funny to me, those types of declines usually start slow and gather momentum over time and then sure, one day the bottom falls out. Here the bottom fell out with no warning whatever.



edit: i just realized 10 lbs would do all that too lol Is there any chance at all hes carrying weight? He doesn't appear to be really and they've got all the top class set up. still, the symptoms present