Author Topic: Sadio Mané

John C

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10480 on: Today at 07:50:58 pm
Front, back and centre we've been a bit of a shit-show this season, Sadio would be the first to hold his disappointed hand up to being part of it.

Sadio is playing within a really weird and unexplainable diminished form, but I desperately need him to be in the team next season. He's a fit, footballing machine. There are few players in the league with his talent to trouble players, he showed glimpses against Madrid. And of course he is a goal scorer, with his feet and his head.

I think we need a couple more players than other posters will admit to, but Sadio isn't one to be replaced for me.

We can't assess and accept this bizarre perplexity of this season and then throw Sadio under the bus like some of you.
farawayred

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10481 on: Today at 07:53:56 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:18:24 pm
I dont think so. I think he has very much peaked and now is declining.
I'm on the fence, but I find myself agreeing more with you on that, KH. Quite unfortunately... He is a confidence player and maybe something will click to use the remaining gas in his tank.
Guz-kop

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10482 on: Today at 08:04:40 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:50:58 pm
Front, back and centre we've been a bit of a shit-show this season, Sadio would be the first to hold his disappointed hand up to being part of it.

Sadio is playing within a really weird and unexplainable diminished form, but I desperately need him to be in the team next season. He's a fit, footballing machine. There are few players in the league with his talent to trouble players, he showed glimpses against Madrid. And of course he is a goal scorer, with his feet and his head.

I think we need a couple more players than other posters will admit to, but Sadio isn't one to be replaced for me.

We can't assess and accept this bizarre perplexity of this season and then throw Sadio under the bus like some of you.

I agree. But at the age of 29 the club will be thinking about how we replace him in the future. His form this year has accelerated that and I think it would.be too big a risk to simply assume he'll put this season behind him and go back to what he was like from August. Its made more of a gamble because Bobby is in the same, but probably worse, boat. We need to be looking hard for another 22-24 year old for the front 3 this summer. It won't be easy.
Bjornar

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10483 on: Today at 08:51:02 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:18:24 pm
I dont think so. I think he has very much peaked and now is declining.

Why?
a treeless whopper

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10484 on: Today at 08:57:49 pm
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 08:51:02 pm
Why?

Because of how he has performed.
Nick110581

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10485 on: Today at 09:07:43 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:57:49 pm
Because of how he has performed.

Stick by him rather than throw him under the bus
a treeless whopper

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10486 on: Today at 09:08:44 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:07:43 pm
Stick by him rather than throw him under the bus

Players dont go on forever, they all decline eventually. It happens. Its probably happened to him.
Nick110581

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10487 on: Today at 09:18:03 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:08:44 pm
Players dont go on forever, they all decline eventually. It happens. Its probably happened to him.

You dont just sell him tho

You trust him to find form after a summer off
fucking appalled

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10488 on: Today at 09:19:18 pm
The manager can frankly have as long as he likes to manage this club

The players who have performed miracles for us deserve much better than being cast out after one under par season, at least next season to put things right. Its not a massive surprise considering the poster leading the tirade tonight though :D
Max_powers

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10489 on: Today at 09:27:14 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:19:18 pm
The manager can frankly have as long as he likes to manage this club

The players who have performed miracles for us deserve much better than being cast out after one under par season, at least next season to put things right. Its not a massive surprise considering the poster leading the tirade tonight though :D

29 is the new 39. Most players don't perform past 29. Most people are useless after they turn 29. If you are in your thirties, you might as well pack it in, your life has peaked and you will never achieve anything more. I can speak from experience as I just turned 30 last year. I have gained 20 lbs and haven't won a draft in a decade. This will be Sadio next year.

So we must sell him before he becomes he also becomes an overweight draft loser. 
Bjornar

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10490 on: Today at 09:27:51 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:57:49 pm
Because of how he has performed.

Great for four years, poor for four months, don't know what the future will look like, don't think you do either. Seems sensible to me to give it some more time.
a treeless whopper

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10491 on: Today at 09:29:05 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:18:03 pm
You dont just sell him tho

You trust him to find form after a summer off

You might have to sell him. Or you give him a new contract.
JackWard33

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10492 on: Today at 09:32:28 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:19:18 pm
The manager can frankly have as long as he likes to manage this club

The players who have performed miracles for us deserve much better than being cast out after one under par season, at least next season to put things right. Its not a massive surprise considering the poster leading the tirade tonight though :D

The problem is how do you call time on elite performers
The old maxim that its better to sell a year to early than a year too late is true if you want to succeed in a limited resources game but its hard to do
Honestly dont know on Mane I really dont - his underlying numbers look fine ... to the eye test he looks a shadow of his former self and doesnt deserve a place in the team hes been terrible ....so....  fcuk knows
farawayred

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10493 on: Today at 09:35:14 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:32:28 pm
The problem is how do you call time on elite performers
The old maxim that its better to sell a year to early than a year too late is true if you want to succeed in a limited resources game but its hard to do
Honestly dont know on Mane I really dont - his underlying numbers look fine ... to the eye test he looks a shadow of his former self and doesnt deserve a place in the team hes been terrible ....so....  fcuk knows
It's a gamble either way. You could make an informed decision, and I'm sure the club has all the necessary analysis and great analytical minds to make that decision, but you can still get it right or wrong. Like the stock market a bit.
JRed

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10494 on: Today at 09:46:39 pm
Mané has absolutely been fantastic for us, one of my favourite players. However, as we are a sell to buy club, and hes not been good enough this season, we may have to cash in. This could be the last year we can get decent money for him. Id obviously prefer him to regain his form but just dont really see it happening unfortunately.
darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10495 on: Today at 09:47:02 pm
anyone criticising this player can just fuck off.

how many times did he win games for us with late goals. he was possibly the biggest mentality monster of all.

why get upset when a player like Countinho or Torres leaves the club when this is how some of our support treat players that have given everything to team for a prolonged period of time. now is the time more than ever to support a player like Mane. tbf i think its just a minority of our fanbase who would give him any stick though. probably not even worth paying attention to.

it cant be a coincidence that he has declined alot since getting covid. it has to be linked to that. he looks like a complete shadow of what he was previously. the shocking thing is how easily he gets knocked off the ball. his acceleration is gone as well. i hope it can be reversed.
harryc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10496 on: Today at 10:26:29 pm
The Trying to play Mane into form has not really worked has it.

Shaq, Ox and Divock must be thinking WTF.
darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10497 on: Today at 10:39:54 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 10:26:29 pm
The Trying to play Mane into form has not really worked has it.

Shaq, Ox and Divock must be thinking WTF.

as if any of those 3 were going to make any major impact though. they got enough chances to stake a claim.

that said, i would have given origi more game time but in place of Firmino.
JackWard33

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10498 on: Today at 10:41:11 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:35:14 pm
It's a gamble either way. You could make an informed decision, and I'm sure the club has all the necessary analysis and great analytical minds to make that decision, but you can still get it right or wrong. Like the stock market a bit.

Yeah. Exactly that and its hard becuase we have to get decisions right - city / Chelsea etc can make indulgent mistakes and have no consequences not true for us
OkieRedman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10499 on: Today at 10:51:59 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:47:02 pm
anyone criticising this player can just fuck off.

Ever? What nonsense.

You are saying everyone involved with the club should just expect Mane to get back to last seasons from next season? Sweap it all under the rug, this complete ineptitude in the box never happed?
rushyman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10500 on: Today at 10:52:13 pm
On his heels since Christmas

Just need to play another 5 games and pretend the last 4 months havent happened
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10501 on: Today at 10:54:46 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:51:59 pm
Ever? What nonsense.

You are saying everyone involved with the club should just expect Mane to get back to last seasons from next season? Sweap it all under the rug, this complete ineptitude in the box never happed?

At least you're admitting that he was in form last season,progress  ;D
Passmaster Molby

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10502 on: Today at 10:58:21 pm
Two years left on his contract and just turned 29. His from is frankly appalling and its a huge call whether we give him a new contract based on the fact he has been great for 4 seasons and shite for 4 months, OR do we sell now while we can get value and believe he is now in decline.

I think its time to move him on sadly, and look to bring in his long term replacement. His form is deeply concerning and he looks a shadow of the player he was last season.
MD1990

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10503 on: Today at 10:59:54 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 10:26:29 pm
The Trying to play Mane into form has not really worked has it.

Shaq, Ox and Divock must be thinking WTF.
All 3 have done nothing in 2 years,
Need to be moved on
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10504 on: Today at 11:02:09 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:58:21 pm
Two years left on his contract and just turned 29. His from is frankly appalling and its a huge call whether we give him a new contract based on the fact he has been great for 4 seasons and shite for 4 months, OR do we sell now while we can get value and believe he is now in decline.

I think its time to move him on sadly, and look to bring in his long term replacement. His form is deeply concerning and he looks a shadow of the player he was last season.

So do a lot of our players this season we can't move them all on. I would keep faith with Sadio, he will come good again, Origi will move on among others.
OkieRedman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10505 on: Today at 11:05:48 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:54:46 pm
At least you're admitting that he was in form last season,progress  ;D

Look he scored some goals, but I would argue his decision making woes date back to late last season. Remember the Atleti match? The poor play in the box was there at times last season. One of the best defenses in Europe masked it at times. But I am sure you'll call me crazy.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10506 on: Today at 11:06:08 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:02:09 pm
So do a lot of our players this season we can't move them all on. I would keep faith with Sadio, he will come good again, Origi will move on among others.

My big concern would be that if we give him a new deal (4 years for example) on a similar or higher salary than he is on now and his form doesnt improve we are then stuck with an underperforming player on big money (just ask Arsenal what thats like)

He really needs to get out of this funk he is in right now, otherwise its going to make the clubs decision on whether to keep him or not a lot easier.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10507 on: Today at 11:10:42 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 11:05:48 pm
Look he scored some goals, but I would argue his decision making woes date back to late last season. Remember the Atleti match? The poor play in the box was there at times last season. One of the best defenses in Europe masked it at times. But I am sure you'll call me crazy.


Oh he just scored some goals,consistently like,many of which were winners,in a season that we won the fucking league but he just scored some goals.

Not crazy,just clueless.
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10508 on: Today at 11:12:45 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 11:06:08 pm
My big concern would be that if we give him a new deal (4 years for example) on a similar or higher salary than he is on now and his form doesnt improve we are then stuck with an underperforming player on big money (just ask Arsenal what thats like)

He really needs to get out of this funk he is in right now, otherwise its going to make the clubs decision on whether to keep him or not a lot easier.

It will be up to the manager at the end of the day as to whether he wants to keep him, but the crazy thing is it's Sadio's first disappointing year yet so many are wanting to cast him out. There is no reason to think that he can't recover his form, and the rumours are they are already selling about five other players this season including Origi.  He's too good a player to stay like this forever, also his determination to improve is still there.
OkieRedman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10509 on: Today at 11:15:56 pm
I really really hope this crazy season and covid has just taken its toll on his legs and with a few months rest of he will get that lighting fast foot speed back. And hopefully that will boost his confidence.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10510 on: Today at 11:16:59 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:12:45 pm
It will be up to the manager at the end of the day as to whether he wants to keep him, but the crazy thing is it's Sadio's first disappointing year yet so many are wanting to cast him out. There is no reason to think that he can't recover his form, and the rumours are they are already selling about five other players this season including Origi.  He's too good a player to stay like this forever, also his determination to improve is still there.

If he was 26 then I think you could say its a blip and he can recover, but at 29 you do start to think whether its a blip or the start of his decline. Nobody wants to see him return to form more than me, but it must be going through the managers and coaching staffs mind about whether he stays or not. They may well give him next season to see if the return of some normality in the game improves things, and as you say we will be selling a lot of squad players too so lets hope he does stay and kick on again.
