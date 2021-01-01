Front, back and centre we've been a bit of a shit-show this season, Sadio would be the first to hold his disappointed hand up to being part of it.
Sadio is playing within a really weird and unexplainable diminished form, but I desperately need him to be in the team next season. He's a fit, footballing machine. There are few players in the league with his talent to trouble players, he showed glimpses against Madrid. And of course he is a goal scorer, with his feet and his head.
I think we need a couple more players than other posters will admit to, but Sadio isn't one to be replaced for me.
We can't assess and accept this bizarre perplexity of this season and then throw Sadio under the bus like some of you.