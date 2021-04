Sanchez seemed to drop off physically. Mane’s sudden and it looks all in his head.



Sanchez was also around 29 when his form nose dived.For Mane alot of his game was about his pace (although he is still fast) but more crucially the acceleration - once that goes you either adapt your game or you struggle. Happens to every player, not sure it has anything to do with his attitude, determination or fatigue.Can't remember Mane last took a player on for sheer raw pace like he would do in his early years with Southampton and us - which is a part of him adapting i suppose that he recognises he can't do it as easy anymore.I remember an accumulation of injuries ruined Nando, and my hero John Barnes. Barnes however did sort of adapt to go into midfield for a few seasons.