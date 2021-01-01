What are the performance analysts seeing about Sadio this season that we're not? I mean, I love the guy but even Stevie Wonder could see that he's a yard off the pace and his drop off in attacking stats is enormous. So what are the performance guys saying to Jürgen about it, or why is he starting every match when clearly miles off?
I'm really baffled by it. Couldn't understand him starting over Bobby (who would have helped our non-existent pressing), but I was just incredulous at Jota being taken off instead of him.