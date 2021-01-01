What are the performance analysts seeing about Sadio this season that we're not? I mean, I love the guy but even Stevie Wonder could see that he's a yard off the pace and his drop off in attacking stats is enormous. So what are the performance guys saying to Jürgen about it, or why is he starting every match when clearly miles off?



I'm really baffled by it. Couldn't understand him starting over Bobby (who would have helped our non-existent pressing), but I was just incredulous at Jota being taken off instead of him.



Klopp loves Mane (as we all do), hes always worked hard, hes been incredible for years and Klopp definitely has a lot of faith in him. He looks slower for sure, and its rare to see him beat a man now, but the poor touches and bad decision-making suggests theres some drop in confidence too. I feel Klopps trying to play him in to form and probably thinks dropping him is counter-productive. The alternatives arent great either.Its really sad. Klopps first big addition to his brilliant side. One of the best players Ive seen in a Liverpool shirt. Stepped up and rose to the occasion in pretty much every big game I can remember. Still works his socks off every game. I really hope he can adapt his game so that he is no so reliant on pace. He has the technical ability to be a decent CF.