« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1093028 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,889
  • Truthiness
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm »
What are the performance analysts seeing about Sadio this season that we're not?  I mean, I love the guy but even Stevie Wonder could see that he's a yard off the pace and his drop off in attacking stats is enormous. So what are the performance guys saying to Jürgen about it, or why is he starting every match when clearly miles off?

I'm really baffled by it. Couldn't understand him starting over Bobby (who would have helped our non-existent pressing), but I was just incredulous at Jota being taken off instead of him.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm »
I think he was ok, there were some incidents where he was fouled and it was simply ignored...
Logged

Offline LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm »
It's no great surprise to see him (and Bobby) struggling this season given the lack of pre-season and the amount of football they've played in recent years. In an ideal world they'd both be rotated or rested but we don't have the personnel for that.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
What are the performance analysts seeing about Sadio this season that we're not?  I mean, I love the guy but even Stevie Wonder could see that he's a yard off the pace and his drop off in attacking stats is enormous. So what are the performance guys saying to Jürgen about it, or why is he starting every match when clearly miles off?

I'm really baffled by it. Couldn't understand him starting over Bobby (who would have helped our non-existent pressing), but I was just incredulous at Jota being taken off instead of him.
Klopp loves Mane (as we all do), hes always worked hard, hes been incredible for years and Klopp definitely has a lot of faith in him. He looks slower for sure, and its rare to see him beat a man now, but the poor touches and bad decision-making suggests theres some drop in confidence too. I feel Klopps trying to play him in to form and probably thinks dropping him is counter-productive. The alternatives arent great either.

Its really sad. Klopps first big addition to his brilliant side. One of the best players Ive seen in a Liverpool shirt. Stepped up and rose to the occasion in pretty much every big game I can remember. Still works his socks off every game. I really hope he can adapt his game so that he is no so reliant on pace. He has the technical ability to be a decent CF.
Logged

Offline cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm »
Sadio has been poor for the majority of the season and tonight was another shocking example of his drop in form.  He's been unable to beat players this year like he use to do and his ball skills like receiving/passing have dropped off a cliff.  2-3 times tonight the ball was played into his feet and he couldn't control the ball as it rolled away to a Madrid player. 

I'm hoping it's related to his earlier Covid situation and a one-year drop in confidence as we need Sadio back to his best next year.  As one of my favourite players from the current group I have confidence he'll be back, especially once the fans return.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,969
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm »
Hasn't been right since the hair plugs. 
Logged

Offline Red Dane

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10246 on: Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm »
Mané lacks body strength. We saw that tonight. Everytime he recieves the ball, his opponent went for the body.
Logged
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10247 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm »
He's been absolutely terrible this season. I'm going to say it must be a mental thing because he can hardly do the simple things right. While his pace could desert him, it makes no sense that his shooting, touch and passing would all desert him too. Van Dijk not playing, so Robertson not overlapping as much doesn't help him either.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 am
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Offline Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10248 on: Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm
Hasn't been right since the hair plugs.

I agree!  :D
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10249 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm »
Hasn't been the same since he told Carragher he loved him too.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • RedOrDead
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm
It's no great surprise to see him (and Bobby) struggling this season given the lack of pre-season and the amount of football they've played in recent years. In an ideal world they'd both be rotated or rested but we don't have the personnel for that.

The thing is he started the season so well then he got COVID and since he came back im really struggling to think of any games where hes been outstanding
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,447
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm »
He needs to hit form again ASAP
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,486
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 01:08:05 am »
The CL tie really hinges on Mane finding ANY form whatsoever.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline ApfelStudel

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 01:18:10 am »
Not the same player from last year - could be COVID taking a toll on his body. If he can somehow rediscover his old form in the next 4/5 days, we will have a good shot at top 4 and beating Real. No pressure Sadio.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 05:05:02 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:08:05 am
The CL tie really hinges on Mane finding ANY form whatsoever.
Think that comes into the hyperbole bracket

He's lost his mojo; he'll get it back
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 