Sadio Mané

Ray K

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10240 on: Today at 10:13:45 pm
What are the performance analysts seeing about Sadio this season that we're not?  I mean, I love the guy but even Stevie Wonder could see that he's a yard off the pace and his drop off in attacking stats is enormous. So what are the performance guys saying to Jürgen about it, or why is he starting every match when clearly miles off?

I'm really baffled by it. Couldn't understand him starting over Bobby (who would have helped our non-existent pressing), but I was just incredulous at Jota being taken off instead of him.
PIPA23

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10241 on: Today at 10:20:28 pm
I think he was ok, there were some incidents where he was fouled and it was simply ignored...
LFCTikiTaka

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10242 on: Today at 10:24:15 pm
It's no great surprise to see him (and Bobby) struggling this season given the lack of pre-season and the amount of football they've played in recent years. In an ideal world they'd both be rotated or rested but we don't have the personnel for that.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10243 on: Today at 10:50:13 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:13:45 pm
What are the performance analysts seeing about Sadio this season that we're not?  I mean, I love the guy but even Stevie Wonder could see that he's a yard off the pace and his drop off in attacking stats is enormous. So what are the performance guys saying to Jürgen about it, or why is he starting every match when clearly miles off?

I'm really baffled by it. Couldn't understand him starting over Bobby (who would have helped our non-existent pressing), but I was just incredulous at Jota being taken off instead of him.
Klopp loves Mane (as we all do), hes always worked hard, hes been incredible for years and Klopp definitely has a lot of faith in him. He looks slower for sure, and its rare to see him beat a man now, but the poor touches and bad decision-making suggests theres some drop in confidence too. I feel Klopps trying to play him in to form and probably thinks dropping him is counter-productive. The alternatives arent great either.

Its really sad. Klopps first big addition to his brilliant side. One of the best players Ive seen in a Liverpool shirt. Stepped up and rose to the occasion in pretty much every big game I can remember. Still works his socks off every game. I really hope he can adapt his game so that he is no so reliant on pace. He has the technical ability to be a decent CF.
cipher

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10244 on: Today at 10:52:42 pm
Sadio has been poor for the majority of the season and tonight was another shocking example of his drop in form.  He's been unable to beat players this year like he use to do and his ball skills like receiving/passing have dropped off a cliff.  2-3 times tonight the ball was played into his feet and he couldn't control the ball as it rolled away to a Madrid player. 

I'm hoping it's related to his earlier Covid situation and a one-year drop in confidence as we need Sadio back to his best next year.  As one of my favourite players from the current group I have confidence he'll be back, especially once the fans return.
BER

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10245 on: Today at 10:53:57 pm
Hasn't been right since the hair plugs. 
Red Dane

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10246 on: Today at 10:56:52 pm
Mané lacks body strength. We saw that tonight. Everytime he recieves the ball, his opponent went for the body.
