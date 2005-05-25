Yeah was shocked he played given Mo was back and Jota's form. If we leave him out at Brighton hopefully it's a repeat of the result there last time we done that!



It was probably planned this way; who starts and who doesn't against specific teams is probaby planned some games in advance, based upon their fitness levels, their current position in the game of musical rotation and their perceived suitability for a particular opponent (always accepting that injuries could change that). I imagine it's a very complex matrix of data.With Mo coming off illness and lacking match sharpness (separate from fitness) it was probably planned to give him half a game, last night and then a full game on Saturday, and Sadio getting a full game v Atalanta and then a bench start v Brighton, with Jota and Firmino starting.Neco and Kostas starting probably also played a part in Mo and Sadio starting, to have experience on both sides to begin the game with, and keep the opponent occupied while the youngsters found their feet.At the same time it looked like everyone was told to play within themsleves and not exert themselves, which made things look worse than they probably are.