« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1029387 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,240
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9800 on: November 17, 2020, 11:09:04 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on November 17, 2020, 03:52:45 AM
Are there any unintentional threads as well?

depends on if the thread starter realized their mistake and deleted them.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9801 on: November 22, 2020, 11:33:18 PM »
Shout out to Mane who has never lost a Premier League match at Anfield - for Liverpool AND Southampton.
Logged

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9802 on: November 25, 2020, 09:56:06 PM »
Worked hard as usual but had a bit of a shocker today and it was surprising he wasn't subbed instead of Mo, who had a couple of weeks rest leading up to this match.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9803 on: November 25, 2020, 09:59:20 PM »
Mane may be on the bench saturday.

Not at his best tonight but may need a rest after 2 games this week already

Bring him on Saturday & he can change the game if needed. He'll be raring to go.
Logged

Offline SMASHerano

  • Provides nothing extra. Average poster.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9804 on: November 25, 2020, 10:02:15 PM »
Looked really tired and I was also surprised he didn't come off instead of Salah.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9805 on: November 25, 2020, 10:03:11 PM »
I have absolutely no idea why he started.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,822
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9806 on: November 25, 2020, 10:05:28 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on November 25, 2020, 09:59:20 PM
Mane may be on the bench saturday.

Not at his best tonight but may need a rest after 2 games this week already

Bring him on Saturday & he can change the game if needed. He'll be raring to go.

Yep he wasnt good and probably does need to sit out Saturday.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,273
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9807 on: November 25, 2020, 10:18:18 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 25, 2020, 10:05:28 PM
Yep he wasnt good and probably does need to sit out Saturday.

Today was the day to sit out but Jurgen will have his reasons.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,937
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9808 on: November 25, 2020, 10:34:44 PM »
Was surprised he started to be honest. And definitely thought Mo looked brighter but maybe that was Klopp being careful due to the Covid.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9809 on: November 25, 2020, 10:36:02 PM »
Can't expect him to be good for the 146362 game in a row.
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9810 on: November 25, 2020, 10:45:39 PM »
I've heard Klopp before say how strong and fit Mane is and what good recovery he makes. Obviously thought he could cope. I assume Jota and Bobby start on Saturday plus Salah.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,957
  • JFT96
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9811 on: Yesterday at 08:24:28 PM »
Yeah I'd be amazed if Sadio started on Saturday.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9812 on: Yesterday at 09:42:39 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 25, 2020, 10:34:44 PM
Was surprised he started to be honest. And definitely thought Mo looked brighter but maybe that was Klopp being careful due to the Covid.

Yeah was shocked he played given Mo was back and Jota's form. If we leave him out at Brighton hopefully it's a repeat of the result there last time we done that!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 01:21:33 AM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:42:39 PM
Yeah was shocked he played given Mo was back and Jota's form. If we leave him out at Brighton hopefully it's a repeat of the result there last time we done that!
It was probably planned this way; who starts and who doesn't against specific teams is probaby planned some games in advance, based upon their fitness levels, their current position in the game of musical rotation and their perceived suitability for a particular opponent (always accepting that injuries could change that). I imagine it's a very complex matrix of data.

With Mo coming off illness and lacking match sharpness (separate from fitness) it was probably planned to give him half a game, last night and then a full game on Saturday, and Sadio getting a full game v Atalanta and then a bench start v Brighton, with Jota and Firmino starting.

Neco and Kostas starting probably also played a part in Mo and Sadio starting, to have experience on both sides to begin the game with, and keep the opponent occupied while the youngsters found their feet.

At the same time it looked like everyone was told to play within themsleves and not exert themselves, which made things look worse than they probably are.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 10:33:31 AM »
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,553
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 10:53:39 AM »
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,896
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 10:53:47 AM »
that is amazing...
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,522
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 11:11:59 AM »
Love the stuff we do like that, really is just lovely to see. :D
Logged

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 11:21:09 AM »
Lump in the throat after watching that, lovely stuff  :wave
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,474
  • Red since '64
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 01:09:42 PM »
Thats very heartwarming - Sadio, what a sound fella.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 01:32:37 PM »
Fair play to all involved.


Love Sadio. You can just tell he is just as amazing a human, as he is a footballer.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9821 on: Today at 01:59:44 PM »
You shoot much better than Robbie

I tend to agree. Lee has a pretty good left foot.

Thanks Sadio. Looks like he is really enjoying doing this.

Real hero Lee. The community thank you and owes you a great debt.
Logged

Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,452
  • Brace for Impact
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9822 on: Today at 02:05:24 PM »
Nearly burst into tears when they hugged and Lee linked his fingers.

Thats great!
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9823 on: Today at 02:36:29 PM »
brilliant that
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9824 on: Today at 02:46:26 PM »
Didn't realise that was Timo from the Tea Street Band with Lee. Great little video, that.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9825 on: Today at 03:02:05 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 11:21:09 AM
Lump in the throat after watching that, lovely stuff  :wave
And the rest.  :'(
Fantastic stuff, really warms the heart.

It's easy to forget the impact the players can have on people, and what a lad Lee is.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9826 on: Today at 03:34:46 PM »
Bit dusty here...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9827 on: Today at 04:05:18 PM »
That was great.

The whole country will soon be in tiers watching that.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,223
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9828 on: Today at 04:07:47 PM »
They look like a funny pair. And lovely from Sadio too- and where he's from I don't think he's any stranger to hardship.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9829 on: Today at 04:16:20 PM »
Genuinely in tears here. Just beautiful.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9830 on: Today at 04:24:29 PM »
He's  just a lovely human being isn't he. So generous, so down to earth. You can tell he genuinely enjoyed doing that.
Logged

Online Oldskoolcool

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9831 on: Today at 11:19:34 PM »
Love Sadio, love this club  :'(
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Up
« previous next »
 