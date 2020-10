Why?



The health factor/no fans allowed/all the logistical problems of fitting all these games and competitions etc in and all the mass testing needed and safety measures. Finishing the season that was three quarters complete, and while cases were low, was obviously the right thing to do. On balance this season had to happen because of the financial aspect. Take that out of it though and they may as well have just scrapped 20/21 (or done 2021/2022 calendar year seasons to link into the World Cup and bunkered down for the winter)The main annoyance is international football. Absolute fucking bollocks that players are traveling all over the world next week.