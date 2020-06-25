« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235] 236 237 238 239 240 ... 245   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1014869 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,402
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9360 on: June 25, 2020, 06:02:56 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 25, 2020, 05:57:33 PM
I adore the fact that Mo and Sadio combined to produce a goal of magnificent, superpower, slide-rule, millimeter perfection and then fucked up the fist bump. Perfection and fragility in one, and totally charming and endearing.

Wasn't that intentional? I thought it was a forearm bump, what with covid going on.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9361 on: June 25, 2020, 06:11:05 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 25, 2020, 06:02:56 PM
Wasn't that intentional? I thought it was a forearm bump, what with covid going on.
Think one of them went with a fist and one with a hand. Looked unco-ordinated anyway. Or maybe it's me that's the fail.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,178
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9362 on: June 25, 2020, 06:12:59 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 25, 2020, 05:55:34 PM
Yeah.  They all compliment one another beautifully, to the point if you take one out it can sometimes be a struggle - but hey, that's what Divock's for. ;D

ha ha true. Shame for him he's not managed to have the same kind of impact this year as he did last but that always going to be next to impossible - still scored against the Bitters though ;D.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,744
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9363 on: June 28, 2020, 03:32:21 PM »
@TheAnfieldWrap
Four years ago today, Liverpool signed Sadio Mane
He still hasnt lost a Legaue game at Anfield
FOUR YEARS

@JamesPearceLFC
Four years ago today #LFC signed Sadio Mane from Southampton. 163 appearances, 78 goals and 28 assists. So vital to everything the club has achieved under Klopp. Without him no CL qualification in 16/17 which was massive in terms of being able to afford/attract other key signings

My fave player by some way, in fact all time it goes Gerrard>Rush/Barnes>Mane for me, the last three seasons he's just been sensational
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 03:34:39 PM by RobbieRedman »
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9364 on: June 28, 2020, 03:36:58 PM »
I still remember his first goal against Arsenal. Left me completely shocked. I had no idea just how good he was going to be. He was the first piece laid in route to the CL and PL titles.

Top player, may he stay forever.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9365 on: June 28, 2020, 03:50:49 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on June 28, 2020, 03:36:58 PM
I still remember his first goal against Arsenal. Left me completely shocked. I had no idea just how good he was going to be. He was the first piece laid in route to the CL and PL titles.

Top player, may he stay forever.

The celebration after the first goal - one of the all time greatest celebrations. ever.

It was clear then what Klopp meant to the players.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9366 on: June 28, 2020, 07:09:34 PM »
He's so brilliant. A warrior on the pitch and a gentleman off it.

He could stand as an emblem for all the club stands for in eternity
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9367 on: June 29, 2020, 01:29:23 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 25, 2020, 06:11:05 PM
Think one of them went with a fist and one with a hand. Looked unco-ordinated anyway. Or maybe it's me that's the fail.
Looked normal and natural to me. It's normal to touch with whatever flows at the time.
In fact, wrapping a hand over a fist is pretty common - at least when we were growing up.
I think what looks a lot more contrived is this whole "bro fist" culture thing that seems to have originated on the college sports fields of America.

Often these fist bumps look a bit unnatural when people do them who don't normally do them - like most of the managers at the end of the games.

Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9368 on: June 29, 2020, 01:51:47 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on June 28, 2020, 03:36:58 PM
I still remember his first goal against Arsenal. Left me completely shocked. I had no idea just how good he was going to be. He was the first piece laid in route to the CL and PL titles.

Top player, may he stay forever.

Him and Wijnaldum were the first pieces, I guess.

That season, Mane, Lallana, Wijnaldum and Bobby were unreal. Hendo was pretty good too. Shame we didn't have a good defense, or we'd have challenged right away.
Logged

Offline Hoenheim

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9369 on: June 29, 2020, 10:06:02 AM »
Whenever he drifts inside in the box  from the left, with the ball on his right you just know he's gonna place it in the corner, very composed.
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 PM
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Offline Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9370 on: June 29, 2020, 10:09:37 AM »
Like many have said - that first game at Arsenal. Brutal and started to chink away that our very best player was Phil. Not only that but his tireless contribution defensively.

Beast.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,744
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9371 on: June 29, 2020, 10:55:12 AM »
Logged

Offline Weescotty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9372 on: July 13, 2020, 10:39:40 PM »
This just came up on my LinkedIn feed....

Sadio was spotted with a cracked iPhone and was asked about it.
His response...

"Why would I want ten Ferraris, 20 diamond watches and two jet planes? What would that do for the world? I starved, I worked in the fields, I played barefoot, and I didn't go to school. Now I can help people. I prefer to build schools and give poor people food or clothing. I have built schools [and] a stadium; we provide clothes, shoes, and food for people in extreme poverty. In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people from a very poor Senegalese region in order to contribute to their family economy. I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips, and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me,"

Legend!
Logged

Offline Stussy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,264
  • ...we had dreams and songs to sing...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9373 on: July 13, 2020, 10:50:20 PM »
Sadio is the player who kicked off the Klopp era, I feel.

blessed to have him
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,536
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9374 on: July 13, 2020, 11:30:09 PM »
Quote from: Weescotty on July 13, 2020, 10:39:40 PM
This just came up on my LinkedIn feed....

Sadio was spotted with a cracked iPhone and was asked about it.
His response...

"Why would I want ten Ferraris, 20 diamond watches and two jet planes? What would that do for the world? I starved, I worked in the fields, I played barefoot, and I didn't go to school. Now I can help people. I prefer to build schools and give poor people food or clothing. I have built schools [and] a stadium; we provide clothes, shoes, and food for people in extreme poverty. In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people from a very poor Senegalese region in order to contribute to their family economy. I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips, and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me,"

Legend!

Godio...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,085
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9375 on: July 15, 2020, 10:14:45 PM »
What a brilliant player he is, was literally on his own tonight in an attacking sense, really didnt deserve to be on the losing side.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline stephenytlau

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9376 on: July 15, 2020, 10:35:55 PM »
Well done Sadio, very solid shift. Could see more and more ball go to him last 10-15 mins because everyone knew he was probably going to be the one to score...
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9377 on: July 15, 2020, 10:44:48 PM »
Carried the team tonight. He is the most dynamic and well rounded player out of the front three in my opinion
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9378 on: July 16, 2020, 10:25:43 AM »
Quote from: ac on July 15, 2020, 10:44:48 PM
Carried the team tonight. He is the most dynamic and well rounded player out of the front three in my opinion

Without question.

He's gone to a whole new level in the past 18 months or so. Comfortably the best forward in the league.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,320
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9379 on: July 16, 2020, 10:29:11 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on July 16, 2020, 10:25:43 AM
Without question.

He's gone to a whole new level in the past 18 months or so. Comfortably the best forward in the league.

He's a tough little bugger as well. Takes the knocks and happily gives them back. Great to see.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9380 on: July 16, 2020, 10:45:51 AM »
Quote from: ac on July 15, 2020, 10:44:48 PM
Carried the team tonight. He is the most dynamic and well rounded player out of the front three in my opinion

It's the "LFC Front One" now, isn't it?

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of the other two, please call Merseyside Police. All calls remain anonymous.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9381 on: July 16, 2020, 11:22:04 AM »
Quote from: ac on July 15, 2020, 10:44:48 PM
Carried the team tonight. He is the most dynamic and well rounded player out of the front three in my opinion

I don't think the rest of the league fully understands just how brilliant he is. 

One of the things I really love about him is that he takes responsibility.  If we are struggling then he will drift wider, deeper and do whatever it takes to get us back on the front foot.

He is a real leader. 
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,670
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9382 on: July 16, 2020, 03:29:47 PM »
Ignoring childhood nostalgia, Sadio is my favourite LFC player of all time.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9383 on: July 16, 2020, 04:27:07 PM »
Yeah, but Graeme Souness thinks he's smiling too much.  ::)
Logged

Offline Dynasty

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9384 on: July 16, 2020, 04:31:59 PM »
The bloke is a machine I think he's easily got another 4-5 years in him to be honest, reminds of Ronaldo a freak of an athlete who has remained in great condition even in his mid 30's.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9385 on: July 16, 2020, 07:26:05 PM »
Hes definitely still running. 
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9386 on: July 16, 2020, 07:30:35 PM »
Quote from: FLRed67 on July 16, 2020, 10:45:51 AM
It's the "LFC Front One" now, isn't it?

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of the other two, please call Merseyside Police. All calls remain anonymous.
Can't tell if joking or not...

Mane is awesome, but do we really need to slag off our other forwards in order to highlight his bossness?

(I guess the answer for some is 'yes')
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,259
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9387 on: July 16, 2020, 07:37:16 PM »
Quote from: FLRed67 on July 16, 2020, 10:45:51 AM
It's the "LFC Front One" now, isn't it?

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of the other two, please call Merseyside Police. All calls remain anonymous.
Err what??

Salah has been scoring goals at similar rate as Sadio, and has been creating chances for others, just as Sadio has, if not more in this same period. Firmino is the one struglging in front of goal, but the notion that only Sadio is doing anything on the pitch is absolute nonsense.

Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9388 on: July 16, 2020, 08:29:00 PM »


Jordan is up there and will get the award due in part to off the pitch work.

but, Sadio is our 'on the pitch' player of the season, I feel mane was also our player of the yr in his 1st season playing wide right.  I reckon stevie G is the only other player I can think of who has been player of the yr for us, in at least 2 different positions. Strange as I think a no.9 would be mane's best position
Logged

Offline shravan.satya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9389 on: July 16, 2020, 08:55:52 PM »
In terms of pure desire to win and work ethic, he is the closest to Suarez.
Logged
YNWA

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,607
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9390 on: July 16, 2020, 10:17:27 PM »
The text in the opening post should read "is our best player" and then the thread should be locked.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline JamesG L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9391 on: July 16, 2020, 11:00:35 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on July 16, 2020, 10:17:27 PM
The text in the opening post should read "is our best player" and then the thread should be locked.

So sad that people need to think along these lines. We had a best player for twenty years and didnt win the league - havent you learnt its all about having best players, all in harmony. Thats what legends are made of.

Best player arguments are an excuse for being second rate.
Logged
---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9392 on: July 17, 2020, 01:34:01 AM »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on July 16, 2020, 11:00:35 PM
So sad that people need to think along these lines. We had a best player for twenty years and didnt win the league - havent you learnt its all about having best players, all in harmony. Thats what legends are made of.

Best player arguments are an excuse for being second rate.
Well said. Why build up one player at the expense of others when we can be happy about having lots of best players.

Also ''best player'' will vary based on form, fitness, system, requirements of the team etc.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9393 on: July 17, 2020, 12:18:47 PM »
very very close between him and Henderson for POTY imo .... I thought he was unplayable at times against Arsenal, just so quick, sometimes I wonder if we utilise him enough/properly ?? I don't think there's anyone better in a 1 v 1 situation coming in off the wing, devastating
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9394 on: July 17, 2020, 12:23:06 PM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on July 17, 2020, 12:18:47 PM
very very close between him and Henderson for POTY imo .... I thought he was unplayable at times against Arsenal, just so quick, sometimes I wonder if we utilise him enough/properly ?? I don't think there's anyone better in a 1 v 1 situation coming in off the wing, devastating

VVD says hi.

Agree with the rest of what you said though. Mane is brilliant.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9395 on: July 20, 2020, 08:06:11 AM »
My player of the season.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9396 on: July 20, 2020, 08:10:51 AM »
Quote from: Weescotty on July 13, 2020, 10:39:40 PM
This just came up on my LinkedIn feed....

Sadio was spotted with a cracked iPhone and was asked about it.
His response...

"Why would I want ten Ferraris, 20 diamond watches and two jet planes? What would that do for the world? I starved, I worked in the fields, I played barefoot, and I didn't go to school. Now I can help people. I prefer to build schools and give poor people food or clothing. I have built schools [and] a stadium; we provide clothes, shoes, and food for people in extreme poverty. In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people from a very poor Senegalese region in order to contribute to their family economy. I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips, and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me,"

Legend!

That is the epitome of a Liverpool player on and off the pitch.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,936
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9397 on: July 20, 2020, 09:57:09 AM »
Surely our player of the year based on what he does every time he is on the field. When we are playing well he is central to it and when we have an off day its usually him that steps up with a goal or an assist. The lad would thrive in any era as he kick you back if he had to.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline On Axis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9398 on: July 22, 2020, 11:21:18 PM »
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,607
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9399 on: July 22, 2020, 11:28:03 PM »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on July 16, 2020, 11:00:35 PM
So sad that people need to think along these lines. We had a best player for twenty years and didnt win the league - havent you learnt its all about having best players, all in harmony. Thats what legends are made of.

Best player arguments are an excuse for being second rate.

Jesus Christ - I was trying to be funny and giving him an amazing compliment, lighten up!!!
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235] 236 237 238 239 240 ... 245   Go Up
« previous next »
 