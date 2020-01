They're not building a side around Sadio and they have Hazzard and Vanicious Jr and Bale who all play in Sadio's position. They have enough Left sided players as it is.



They can have Sadio in 4 years for £150m.



Sadio is the one they want though. They've been pining for him eversince that final. Hazard looked to me like he was just "one of them", but they prize Sadio above all potential targets at the front. Any club in world football would snatch at- no, bite our hand off- including the whole arm and then a good chuck of the shoulder in the process, if there's any chance they could get Sadio. He is arguably the best striker in world football at the moment and even if he isn't he graces the fist XI of the best team in the world.Anyway, fuck that shower. Sincerely hope we get them in the knockouts and then proceed to humble these.