I wouldn't sell that mob HIV - actually, yeah I would.



It's a bollocks rumour, but I'd almost hope it was true just to hear Mané tell them to go fuck themselves. He'll remember what Ramos did to Salah.



In the cold harsh world we live in, what Ramos did to Salah has nothing at all to do with Sadio Mané. Plus Ramos is ancient and probably might retire in 18 months time. Plus Sadio takes care of a lot of people back home and Madrid could easily offer to triple or quadruple his Liverpool salary and sell him an attractive tale of building their next Galactico side around him.Am not saying he will definitely leave us for them, but we shouldn't take it for granted that he can't be tempted away. We don't show him half the love he deserves when compared to the other 2 in our Front 3.