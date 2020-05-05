I called for the making of this series for the last 25/30 years. Pretty

Much since Sci fi shows first burst on to the scene in big budget



I loved the film with Yul Brynner as a kid. Was obsessed with it for a time and its ideals and thought a tv show could really go further into that



Got to say theyve made a giant mess of it. Ive only just watched the last part of season 2 and season 3 and its just got even more further away from the premise and even more convoluted. Even with the power of play back I struggle to understand certain aspects of the main storyline



Ed Harris character story arc i think sums up Westworld so far



Well delivered, but what the fuck



Having said that Season 2 episode 8 (Native American story) is right up there with the best tv Ive seen

