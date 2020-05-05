first two seasons are the best tv i've ever seen, period.
very disappointed in season 3 but was expecting it to fall off drastically cos it was always going to be a challenge once they'd left the park, hoping they can somehow get it right with the fourth (and last?) season but i dont see how and im not expecting it.
gonna wait until they've all aired so i can binge it
i've never rewatched season 3 but i might in anticipation for the 4th (rewatched first two season so many times and it just gets better), so i dont know if it gets better on a rewatch, i expect it to get worse on a rewatch to be honest