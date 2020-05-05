« previous next »
Author Topic: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig

Phil M

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1000 on: May 5, 2020, 05:38:27 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on May  5, 2020, 08:16:37 am
Spoiler
No idea mate, I guess it was because they had to do some sort of follow up to the post-credit ending they did last season. (That was when they showed us a host William being tested for fidelity)
[close]

Spoiler
Not just me then. ;D  Yeah it was a bit all over the place. I think visually it was stunning though. Could look at ERW all day so not all bad. :P
[close]
thejbs

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1001 on: May 5, 2020, 11:06:18 pm
Overall, disappointing. But Id still be invested enough to watch another season. I think watching devs in the middle of this season didnt help - I ended up much preferring their gentler approach to futurism.
kaesarsosei

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1002 on: May 6, 2020, 11:02:08 am
One thing Westworld deserves a lot of praise for is the production design. The special effects are fantastic and the sets are so good I can't tell what's a real location and what isn't.

This is why I wonder what their budget is.
Agent99

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1003 on: May 6, 2020, 11:13:08 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May  6, 2020, 11:02:08 am
One thing Westworld deserves a lot of praise for is the production design. The special effects are fantastic and the sets are so good I can't tell what's a real location and what isn't.

This is why I wonder what their budget is.
Supposed to be around $100m a series.
BarryCrocker

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1004 on: May 6, 2020, 11:45:00 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May  6, 2020, 11:02:08 am
One thing Westworld deserves a lot of praise for is the production design. The special effects are fantastic and the sets are so good I can't tell what's a real location and what isn't.

This is why I wonder what their budget is.

Some of the location shots at City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia blurred the lines between real and staged.
WhoHe

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1005 on: May 6, 2020, 12:30:18 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on May  6, 2020, 11:13:08 am
Supposed to be around $100m a series.
Should have spent some of that on decent/mildly believable story lines.
oxenstierna

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1006 on: May 6, 2020, 11:50:25 pm
Yeah most of this season was a waste of time like season 2, bar some cool tech. Think season 1 was great and the ending had potential with hosts entering the human world, such a shame. Seems HBO can finish a series to save their lifes
Casta

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1007 on: May 10, 2020, 10:10:53 am
Been catching up on this for season 3, and there was a point in episode 4 where i was like what the fuck now?? the story was all over place with multiple personalities in different bodies making it a bit of a clusterfuck to follow, ill finish it though and ERW is stunning looking!
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1008 on: February 2, 2021, 05:47:22 am

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  6, 2020, 11:49:29 am
Evan Rachel Wood has to be one of the most stunning look people around.

I went to one his concerts when I was young as a plus one. Absolute vile human being. He was wearing stilts, put on his lipstick, and then ejaculated on a few in the front row.

MARILYN MANSON "Broke" Evan Rachel Wood  Former Personal Assistant Backs Her Abuse Claims

"Everyone in his immediate circle knows this. But everyone (including myself) is afraid to say anything because of 'the code'."

https://metalinjection.net/news/marilyn-manson-broke-evan-rachel-wood-former-tour-manager-backs-her-abuse-claims
oojason

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1009 on: May 12, 2022, 11:48:16 am

'Westworld | Season 4 Official Teaser | HBO':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2l4tuNYvPa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2l4tuNYvPa4</a>

^ starts on the 26th June.
Zlen

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1010 on: May 12, 2022, 12:50:46 pm
Thought this was dead and buried.
Haven't even bothered with Season 3, looked a mess.
proudred

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1011 on: May 12, 2022, 12:56:06 pm
Reading the above posts I was fortunate that I stopped after season 1.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1012 on: May 12, 2022, 05:09:00 pm
Quote from: proudred on May 12, 2022, 12:56:06 pm
Reading the above posts I was fortunate that I stopped after season 1.

The best episode of the whole thing is in season 2 to be fair. I gave up two episodes into season 3.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1013 on: May 12, 2022, 05:39:28 pm
Quote from: Zlen on May 12, 2022, 12:50:46 pm
Thought this was dead and buried.
Haven't even bothered with Season 3, looked a mess.

I thought it had been cancelled.

Buzzing for the new series.
voodoo ray

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1014 on: May 12, 2022, 05:50:08 pm
I can't really even remember what happened in the last series. Some weird shit with a massive ball?

I'll still probably watch series 4. For free, obviously.
cormorant

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1015 on: May 12, 2022, 08:42:02 pm
Knew a 4th series was planned. Made me smile when I stumbled across oojason's link for the trailer before. Love Westworld to bits here, but it doesn't half split opinion. I think it's comparable to The Matrix, in terms of how the first film/series is acclaimed, then the subsequent ones get more detailed storylines and people either get bored or the remaining viewers stick with it.

Absolutely adore the visuals and music score but completely understand why so many have binned it off.
rushyman

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1016 on: June 21, 2022, 01:49:25 am
I called for the making of this series for the last 25/30 years. Pretty
Much since Sci fi shows first burst on to the scene in big budget

I loved the film with Yul Brynner as a kid. Was obsessed with it for a time and its ideals and thought a tv show could really go further into that

Got to say theyve made a giant mess of it. Ive only just watched the last part of season 2 and season 3 and its just got even more further away from the premise and even more convoluted. Even with the power of play back I struggle to understand certain aspects of the main storyline

Ed Harris character story arc i think sums up Westworld so far

Well delivered, but what the fuck

Having said that Season 2 episode 8 (Native American story) is right up there with the best tv Ive seen
Armand9

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1017 on: June 27, 2022, 11:29:41 am
first two seasons are the best tv i've ever seen, period.

very disappointed in season 3 but was expecting it to fall off drastically cos it was always going to be a challenge once they'd left the park, hoping they can somehow get it right with the fourth (and last?) season but i dont see how and im not expecting it.

gonna wait until they've all aired so i can binge it

i've never rewatched season 3 but i might in anticipation for the 4th (rewatched first two season so many times and it just gets better), so i dont know if it gets better on a rewatch, i expect it to get worse on a rewatch to be honest
« Last Edit: June 27, 2022, 11:33:53 am by Armand9 »
rushyman

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1018 on: June 27, 2022, 05:17:27 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on June 27, 2022, 11:29:41 am
first two seasons are the best tv i've ever seen, period.

very disappointed in season 3 but was expecting it to fall off drastically cos it was always going to be a challenge once they'd left the park, hoping they can somehow get it right with the fourth (and last?) season but i dont see how and im not expecting it.

gonna wait until they've all aired so i can binge it

i've never rewatched season 3 but i might in anticipation for the 4th (rewatched first two season so many times and it just gets better), so i dont know if it gets better on a rewatch, i expect it to get worse on a rewatch to be honest

Oh my god dont tell me its one episode a week?

Im done I think.
Armand9

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1019 on: June 27, 2022, 08:19:38 pm
8 episodes in all, final one airing on 14th august
rushyman

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1020 on: June 27, 2022, 08:46:46 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on June 27, 2022, 08:19:38 pm
8 episodes in all, final one airing on 14th august

Fuming

Was really looking forward to a binge

I really cant tell you how seething I am
Armand9

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1021 on: June 28, 2022, 06:22:16 am
i feel exactly the same mate
cormorant

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1022 on: June 28, 2022, 08:09:49 pm
Don't particularly mind all episodes not being available immediately here, but that's just me.

Liked the storyline of the first episode of the new series. Really early days so we'll see how it plays out.

Negative point. No UHD/4k. Watching it on Sky so would assume it would be available if it was shot in that format. Really takes something away from the immersion. Plus point was the futuristic New York High Line setting. Could well be something or nothing, but if that turns out to be a theme I'm in.

Opening sequence (cinematic look and music) still fills me with joy.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1023 on: June 28, 2022, 08:16:16 pm
HBO never release all episodes at once.

I've enjoyed it all,even last season.
cormorant

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1024 on: June 28, 2022, 08:28:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2022, 08:16:16 pm
HBO never release all episodes at once.

I've enjoyed it all,even last season.

Yeah, HBO release one week at a time. That's why the initial episode for the week drops at stupid o'clock on Sky in the really early hours of the day UK time.
Agent99

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1025 on: July 19, 2022, 03:44:47 pm
I'm shocked but the last couple of episodes have been bloody good.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1026 on: July 21, 2022, 09:27:17 am
Quote from: Agent99 on July 19, 2022, 03:44:47 pm
I'm shocked but the last couple of episodes have been bloody good.
Agreed. This season has been much better. Enjoying it.
bradders1011

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1027 on: July 21, 2022, 11:21:08 pm
Agree, I can actually follow what's going on and understand some character motivations. Much improved on S3.
thejbs

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1028 on: July 23, 2022, 11:14:58 pm
Huge improvement on s3. Writing matching the excellent cast, unlike last season.
cormorant

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1029 on: July 25, 2022, 07:31:23 pm
Loving this season. S3, episode 5, wow. Ain't gonna stick any spoilers out there, but that hit the spot for the feel of Westworld as a whole for me.
FlashingBlade

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1030 on: July 25, 2022, 08:43:23 pm
Agree with positives comments above re S4, its really good...wasn't gonna bother after garbage of S3 but decided to give  it a go due to positive comments here, so thanks!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1031 on: July 25, 2022, 11:13:38 pm
I enjoyed s3 for what it was and that was a whole lot of setup for the run in.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1032 on: July 26, 2022, 09:48:43 am
Tessa Thompson has been great.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1033 on: July 26, 2022, 11:31:00 am
The problem reading the positivity about S4 is now I know I'm going to have to force myself to get through the rest of S3 that I stopped bothering with
BER

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1034 on: July 26, 2022, 11:55:16 am
It's completely naff still, but watchable at least.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 26, 2022, 11:31:00 am
The problem reading the positivity about S4 is now I know I'm going to have to force myself to get through the rest of S3 that I stopped bothering with

Watch a ten minute recap on youtube, it will make more sense anyway.
thejbs

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1035 on: July 27, 2022, 01:24:59 pm
There are some interesting ideas in there. Ive seen it dismissed as the matrix but it feels like its on an original trajectory that its on. Theyve given the human race a chance of survival by not outright exterminating them.

Spoiler
As Hale was in prolonged contact with an outlier (Caleb) has she been completely compromised by now? The self-harming is back - is she fighting a suicidal tendency?
[close]
rushyman

Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
Reply #1036 on: Today at 12:44:06 am
Didnt think they could possibly salvage this but S4 is pretty much how they shouldve gone from the start Id say

Enjoying it
