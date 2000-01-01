« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few  (Read 7844 times)

Offline wilo in berlin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« on: June 6, 2016, 12:59:19 pm »
Hello folks

I'm looking for some season reviews that I can't find online.

Looking for:
anything before 88-89
89-90
90-91
91-92
92-93
96-97
97-98
98-99
99-00
00-01 (can't find a decent link to this - I must be blind)
02-03
03-04
06-07
11-12
14-15

Happy to pay for them, but only if I can download.
There are some VHS copies on ebay for older seasons, too expensive.
Would be great help if anyone has decent digital copies or links to where I can find them
Happy to share any I have.
Cheers,
Andy
« Last Edit: June 6, 2016, 09:14:07 pm by wilo in berlin »
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,479
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #1 on: June 6, 2016, 02:03:04 pm »
Would love the club to digitise all these (and not charge a silly amount to watch them).

I'll check my sources later, in case I can help.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,997
  • ....mmm
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #2 on: June 6, 2016, 03:06:20 pm »
Quote from: wilo in berlin on June  6, 2016, 12:59:19 pm
Hello folks

I'm looking for some season reviews that I can't find online.

Looking for:
anything before 88-89
89-90
90-91
91-92
92-93
96-97
97-98
98-99
99-00
00-01 (can't find a decent link to this - I must be blind)
02-03
03-04
06-07
11-12
14-15

Happy to pay for them, but only if I can download.
There are some VHS copies on ebay for older seasons, too expensive.
Would be great help if anyone has decent digital copies or links to where I can find them
Happy to share any I have.
Cheers,
Andy

Posted these a while ago,  you can tick 06-07 off your list

Quote
2004-2005 (5th, Champions League Winners)
http://www.mediafire.com/watch/aftj5417lf9d18j/zlatan-liverpool-cd1.mp4
http://www.mediafire.com/watch/hp11gn23485acnx/zlatan-liverpool-cd2.mp4

2005-2006 (3rd, FA Cup Winners)
http://www.mediafire.com/watch/fsxezz28veep72d/Liverpool%20FC%20Season%20Review%202005-06%20Part%201.avi
http://www.mediafire.com/download/jpdyewxl88g7jte/Liverpool+FC+Season+Review+2005-06+Part+2.avi

2006-2007 (3rd, Champions League Finalists)
http://t.co/oYFARBjGke
http://t.co/MbrXvcZfa3
http://t.co/k6cmx5rYET

2007-2008 (4th)
http://www.mediafire.com/download/9sij6q269jq7657/Liverpool+Season+Review+2007-2008.avi

2008-2009 (2nd)
http://www.mediafire.com/watch/opkbutv4cg6bl4a/LFC.Season.Review.2008-2009.Xvid.cd1-MicX.avi
http://www.mediafire.com/watch/9hvbfdg80z559f7/LFC.Season.Review.2008-2009.Xvid.cd2-MicX.avi

Not sure how long they'll stay on there for so grab em while you can.

I have the 2000-01 season, but it has Chinese subtitles for whatever reason. I can upload if you want.
Logged
:D

Offline wilo in berlin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #3 on: June 6, 2016, 03:24:44 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June  6, 2016, 02:03:04 pm
Would love the club to digitise all these (and not charge a silly amount to watch them).

I'll check my sources later, in case I can help.

Thanks. And yes, I'd pay for good archive footage.

Quote from: Kashinoda on June  6, 2016, 03:06:20 pm
Posted these a while ago,  you can tick 06-07 off your list

I have the 2000-01 season, but it has Chinese subtitles for whatever reason. I can upload if you want.

Thank you - downloading 06 07. I'd also happily take the 00 01 season with Chinese :)
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,895
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #4 on: June 6, 2016, 06:21:28 pm »
Not sure a review was ever done prior to 88-89

The mighty reds vhs covered a lot of 87-88 but that's the oldest I think you'll find.

Dave Waller on YouTube has loads of stuff
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline wilo in berlin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #5 on: June 6, 2016, 09:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on June  6, 2016, 06:21:28 pm
Not sure a review was ever done prior to 88-89

The mighty reds vhs covered a lot of 87-88 but that's the oldest I think you'll find.

Dave Waller on YouTube has loads of stuff

Thanks - have taken 89-90, and 90-91 from there. He's also got playlists of match highlights from earlier seasons.
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #6 on: June 8, 2016, 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: Hellrazor on June  6, 2016, 06:21:28 pm
Not sure a review was ever done prior to 88-89

The mighty reds vhs covered a lot of 87-88 but that's the oldest I think you'll find.


Yes - 88-89 was the first season available. I had all of them on VHS - I transferred them to DVD a few years ago and got rid of the VHSs. I've been trawling Youtube recently to try to piece together what is available from earlier seasons - there is some quite surprising stuff on there - much of it in poor quality it has to be said, but better than nothing. It would be great if the club could liase with the TV companies and put out DVDs of what is out there for each season. Unfortunately, it's probably not commercially viable for the relatively small sales it would generate amonsgt us owl arses.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,895
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #7 on: June 8, 2016, 01:28:37 pm »
Then stuff like 85-6 would be ruined over the TV strike.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline wilo in berlin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #8 on: June 8, 2016, 04:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on June  8, 2016, 11:55:42 am
... I've been trawling Youtube recently to try to piece together what is available from earlier seasons...


Wolves76 did the same and has 75-78 covered
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbdYGUNAEy_Ckc2NoG0afuQ
Logged

Offline roskos87

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #9 on: August 10, 2018, 10:35:39 pm »
Hi guys was there any advance in anyone finding these I'm looking for 96-97, 97-98 and 98-99 If anyone can help? Would be greatly appreciated
Logged

Offline Istanbul_05times

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • He brought that cup back home
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #10 on: October 10, 2019, 06:05:49 pm »
anyone have mp4 of 2015/16 &/or 16/17
Logged
gary neville is really hayley cropper

Online Some Guy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #11 on: October 10, 2019, 08:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul_05times on October 10, 2019, 06:05:49 pm
anyone have mp4 of 2015/16 &/or 16/17

I'll second the 2015/16 shout. 2014/15 also. Really surprised how hard the DVDs are to get hold of, unless you fancy paying £30+

If anyone's after older reviews still, I have 93/94 & 95/96 through to 01/02 on a DVD HDD that I can easily stick on a disc. Recorded from VHS originally but more than watchable.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #12 on: October 11, 2019, 01:39:57 pm »

This may be of some interest (from 1988/89 to 2013/14):-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/2pary7/season_review_links (some videos have been removed - some still work)



Though not a season review - it is more or less every game we have played over the past 4 seasons - in full, and in HD:-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/c1zilw/201819_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Some Guy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #13 on: October 11, 2019, 04:18:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October 11, 2019, 01:39:57 pm
This may be of some interest (from 1988/89 to 2013/14):-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/2pary7/season_review_links (some videos have been removed - some still work)



Though not a season review - it is more or less every game we have played over the past 4 seasons - in full, and in HD:-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/c1zilw/201819_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

Cheers for that, that'll do the job nicely...
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #14 on: October 29, 2021, 11:43:21 am »
I am missing 87/88, 99/00 and 11/12. Had them all once upon a time but have gone missing.

Anyone have these they are willing to sell me or a link to buy them it will be greatly appreciated
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #15 on: October 29, 2021, 01:36:03 pm »
.

Some Liverpool 'Season Review' videos; from 1987/88 onwards - along with some older / out-of-print 'Club History' type videos...


At the end of this post are some links to people / sites who sell some 'Season Reviews' on DVD disc for £2-3 each (+ P&P) - either preserved from VHS or out of print DVDs etc.










The superb Dave Waller put together this quality Season Review type 'bonus audio/video' for the 1985/86 season:-


'1985/86' - 44 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lwy6dDknRWU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lwy6dDknRWU</a>

The blurb: "An audio tape produced by Radio City to tell the story of Liverpool's league and cup double-winning season of 1985/86, to which I have added video and photos.  The tape is narrated by Clive Tyldesley.  The first half is made up of interviews with Jan Molby and Kenny Dalglish, plus commentary from various matches during the season.  The second half is commentary from the FA Cup Final by Clive Tyldesley with Ray Clemence and John Bailey, plus interviews with Ian Rush, Craig Johnston, Alan Hansen, Jan Molby and Kenny Dalglish."


^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1985%E2%80%9386_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/27





'1987/88' - 2 hours long:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw</a>

The blurb: "A home-made season review video of Liverpool's 1987/88 season - one of the best in the club's history.  Official season review videos started the following season, so I have put this together from the available footage." - Dave Waller

or

Part 1: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8msge3
Part 2: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmg1e


^ 1987/88 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1987%E2%80%9388_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/29





'1988/89' - 2 hours long:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ezzz7k8KCkI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ezzz7k8KCkI</a>

or

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmfu5


^ 1988/89 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1988%E2%80%9389_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/30





'1989/90' - 109 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w3pR0zz2wSo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w3pR0zz2wSo</a>

or

www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGHr8DF3lv0


^ 1989/90 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1989%E2%80%9390_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/31





'1990/91' - 120 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y7yErQIvoDA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y7yErQIvoDA</a>

or

www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5C5LouKVZs


^ 1990/91 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990%E2%80%9391_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/32





'1991/92' - 136 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GncLSv7BYxw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GncLSv7BYxw</a>

or

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmfu7


^ 1991/92 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1991%E2%80%9392_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/34





'1992/93' - 88 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vz4b_V516KI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vz4b_V516KI</a>

or

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ne1j4


^ 1992/93 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1992%E2%80%9393_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/33





'1993/94' - 91 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RrMwN7v_0UQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RrMwN7v_0UQ</a>

or

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ne1j6


^ 1993/94 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1993%E2%80%9394_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/35





'1994/95':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2sfeph : Part 1 of 2 - 42 mins

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2sfer0 : Part 2 of 2 - 49 mins


^ 1994/95 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1994%E2%80%9395_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/36





'1995/96':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oVYFQX-mwvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oVYFQX-mwvo</a>

or

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2q0a2p : Part 1 of 2 - 45 mins

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2q0a25 : Part 2 of 2 - 53 mins


^ 1995/96 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1995%E2%80%9396_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/37





'1996/97':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cw1u0 : 90 minutes. - the password is shankly


https://mega.nz/file/YqRHkaxD#yY4w0V3NnvLvon7TEi5H-UXVtSI-QiAUsAzot_VbXLA (90 minutes; a 2.8gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)

or

https://mega.nz/file/9eVyWLzb#YAzIhVcv4f8jLjCF5x8i80W_2Bud_pVqY_rZBDavXow (90 minutes; a 2.9gb download file)


^ 1996/97 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1996%E2%80%9397_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/39





'1997/98':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cw2yh : 74 minutes. - the password is shankly


https://mega.nz/file/ZmRhRKQQ#DwQC1xmCuZ0Bi1I2DvnQ8_-n6czcF3J3uGy0fiYaiVs (74 minutes; a 2.38gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)

or

https://mega.nz/file/NaVTHZ5I#PkET_aSub8_rR8stFIHf4xrMFg8sfLyo22g84Yr-zIs (74 minutes; a 2.39gb download file)


^ 1997/98 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1997%E2%80%9398_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/40





'1998/99':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cwfof : 63 minutes.


https://mega.nz/file/B2J3GSBK#aE2Jg39EJQu4XEzVydTz6jnPPcOUwZ-QbOjbFQe9YOA (63 minutes; a 2.04gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)

or

https://mega.nz/file/9O1S1ZrK#tNh_GYU3ck2hBNzUindEIie8Cl5tv5PiaNa6IfQeDwU (63 minutes; a 2.04gb download file)


^ 1998/99 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1998%E2%80%9399_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/41





'1999/2000' - 127 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Oh8pGc3nP5g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Oh8pGc3nP5g</a>

or

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmfu6


^ 1999/2000 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1999%E2%80%932000_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/43





'2000/01':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nNPiOC5wD4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nNPiOC5wD4k</a>

or

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qvh6l : Part 1 of 2 - 60 mins

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qvidy : Part 2 of 2 - 60 mins


^ 2000/01 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000%E2%80%9301_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/42





'2001/02':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V1oGUnASGKo/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V1oGUnASGKo/</a>

or

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmfu9

or

https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B-ND2CFYFYgWQTE5clM2WGpWb1E/preview : Part 1 of 2 - 53 mins

https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B-ND2CFYFYgWNTVjMGJLdUVVVFU/preview : Part 2 of 2 - 39 mins


^ 2001/02 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000%E2%80%9301_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/44





'2002/03' - (105 minutes):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8v2v6g

or

https://mega.nz/folder/MrNDXIpK#OnC7phCU4qS2zJs9yraN_g (a 2.15gb download file)


^ 2002/03 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2002%E2%80%9303_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/45





'2003/04' - 90 minutes:-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8v32aq

or

https://mega.nz/folder/sr11iRJT#Tcyulz7ckh09GbfIB5P9-w (a 3.67gb download file)


^ 2003/04 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2003%E2%80%9304_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/46





'2004/05' - 140 minutes:-

https://mega.nz/folder/U2dlhBAQ#M0cFsh-38yiRsToXCPx3RQ (a 3.44gb download file)

or

https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTeU1CSUV3RWdSVlE/preview


^ 2004/05 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004%E2%80%9305_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/104





'2005/06':-

https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTUFk4QmRnbGRkSGc/preview : Part 1 of 2 - 84 mins

https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTcDZpazJ2dzB3NGc/preview : Part 2 of 2 - 56 mins

or

Part 1 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915718nP3QcJ43

Part 2 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915721S8s2kj9p


^ 2005/06 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005%E2%80%9306_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/115





'2006/07' - a 3 part download (I haven't tested or downloaded these - do so at your own risk):-

www.mediafire.com/file/0oecsmj7vo3773q/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD1.avi/file : Part 1

www.mediafire.com/file/q167kya3dloi1d1/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD2.avi/file : Part 2

www.mediafire.com/file/r3su0l9i1e8pskr/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD3.mp4/file : Part 3

or

Part 1 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915723wqsKHkG4

Part 2 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915725yjtBJqFp

Part 3 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915729WCfR4sYG


^ 2006/07 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2006%E2%80%9307_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/116





'2007/08':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5pffgs : Part 1 of 2 - 60 mins

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5pffhw : Part 2 of 2 - 48 mins

or

https://mega.nz/folder/RbN1HAwB#51Yg9lgcafRgOT_K6BFciw (a 3.98gb download file)


^ 2007/08 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007%E2%80%9308_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/117





'2008/09' - a 2 part download (I haven't tested or downloaded these files - do so at your own risk):-

www.mediafire.com/file/opkbutv4cg6bl4a/LFC.Season.Review.2008-2009.Xvid.cd1-MicX.avi/file : Part 1

www.mediafire.com/file/9hvbfdg80z559f7/LFC.Season.Review.2008-2009.Xvid.cd2-MicX.avi/file : Part 2

or

https://mega.nz/folder/kWEUyIIK#SLNm1QYY3h9NDj7nGVP4pA (1.36gb download file)

or

www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjCgByYaSOI : Part 1 (56 minutes)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KhfoMSKsS0 : Part 2 (36 minutes)


^ 2008/09 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008%E2%80%9309_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/118





'2009/10' - 1 hour, 52 minutes:-

https://mega.nz/folder/F2lHCaDS#lbvclXJV380Gl2xNPr9O6Q (a 2.8gb download file)

or

https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTRHNCMk5UYTJBMnc/preview


^ 2009/10 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009%E2%80%9310_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/119





'2010/11' - 101 minutes:-

www.dailymotion.com/video/k6CAG1QmV3KjEfAgSUa

or

https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTc2FCYmpFczJ6YnM/preview

or

https://mega.nz/folder/pHEnFCKT#QhimJW1Z549WATx6cX_K2A (a 2.38gb download file)


^ 2010/11 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2010%E2%80%9311_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/120





'2011/12':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5pfhg1 : Part 1 of 2 - 60 mins

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5pfhgu : Part 2 of 2 - 60 mins

or

https://mega.nz/folder/YSlH0JBJ#yt9MUAeKOY_vfrnWvN0ieQ (a 2.99gb download file)


^ 2011/12 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2011%E2%80%9312_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/121





'2012/13':-

https://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79014709 : Part 1 of 5 - 22 mins

https://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79015029 : Part 2 of 5 - 21 mins

https://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79627788 : Part 3 of 5 - 24 mins

https://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79630842 : Part 4 of 5 - 28 mins

https://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79641427 : Part 4 of 5 - 31 mins

or

https://mega.nz/folder/wL9nSSiC#sDTwE2G788flT9TmYHXY-w (a 2.60gb download file)


^ 2012/13 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2012%E2%80%9313_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/122





'2013/14':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2l9xjs : Part 1 of 2 - 58 mins

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2lg42k : Part 2 of 2 - 57 mins

or

https://mega.nz/folder/0SlzFDhJ#Q7yEDpUeLztv3T8p1PhYYw (a 2.63gb download file)


^ 2013/14 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2013%E2%80%9314_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/123





'2014/15':-

https://mega.nz/folder/taUQTZyA#LmbatfB_bO5ibR_ivmcNGQ (a gb download file)


^ 2014/15 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014%E2%80%9315_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/124





'2015/16':-

https://mega.nz/folder/pOFzTJKL#gTo3N_8doGuJXIRjt_w5uw (a 2.60gb download file)


^ 2015/16 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015%E2%80%9316_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/125





'2016/17':-

https://mega.nz/folder/NWkA1CYY#XmjPtobRYVTOMKGkSR0P_Q (a 2.45gb download file)

or

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Hs411w7qx


^ 2016/17 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016%E2%80%9317_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/126





'2017/18':-

https://mega.nz/file/t2AiDZIS#VYm8-fcuO380Jkkf_5UjflpydCxNrKaBAttKXIg2O2g (a 1.62gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)


^ 2017/18 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017%E2%80%9318_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/127





'2018/19':-

https://mega.nz/folder/JGkgBJbA#fReHsMgqQboBXB52b5QZcw (a 2.38gb download file)


^ 2018/19 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018%E2%80%9319_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/128





'2019/20':-

https://mega.nz/file/lBJhCARC#MGhVcuWCwuYLPwP2kjIKL9skbmAN_3Rfb7i_-0_ggHc (an 11.23gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)

or

https://mega.nz/folder/dXkm1Cya#QkPiTsacEiYNMofSjgN18Q (a 5.50gb download file)


^ 2019/20 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019%E2%80%9320_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/129





'2020/21':-

https://mega.nz/folder/FWc22ChL#jNzamaph-k9Xuf-7lfB0tA  (a 2.97gb download file)


^ 2020/21 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/130





'2021/22':-

https://mega.nz/folder/RG1AmBaL#Mv1WbihcFR_ghM_PICDRmg  (a 3.98gb download file)


^ 2021/22 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/131





'2022/23':-

https://mega.nz/folder/Ibl1ED6K#30_rXJNU9QyT_qk_11Wm3Q  (a 2.26gb download file)


^ 2022/23 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/132








RAWK member Wolves76 put together the following superb Season Review videos for the 1975/76 & 1977/78 seasons:-



'1975/76' - 74 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vik5dSMoVxk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vik5dSMoVxk</a>


^ 1975/76 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1975%E2%80%9376_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/17





1977/78 - part one - 95 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lBxf7ZnxrlM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lBxf7ZnxrlM</a>



1977/78 - part two - 102 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1HYikBtVE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1HYikBtVE</a>


^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1977%E2%80%9378_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/19







LFC Redditor member VirgilVanDoink (www.youtube.com/@LFCSeasons/videos) put together the following superb Season Review videos for the 1976/77 & 1978/79 seasons:- 



'Liverpool F.C 1976/77 Season Review':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U14RObA-oh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U14RObA-oh4</a>

or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/U14RObA-oh4

a more fuller / higher quality version of the above video can be found here - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FIfi_Ep58oVTixKfpbQ9bzgzTQwv6SLl/view?usp=sharing


^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976%E2%80%9377_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/18



.
'Liverpool F.C 1978/79 Season Review':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OG7VJnf1oJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OG7VJnf1oJQ</a>

or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OG7VJnf1oJQ

a more fuller / higher quality version of the above video can be found here - https://drive.google.com/file/d/12KgWYiY06GMleSZ6uOf2AZGkf6TV2865/view?usp=sharing


^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1978%E2%80%9379_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/20









Though not 'Season Review' videos... the link below has every Liverpool match in 720p/1080p HD, in 50FPS/30FPS, with English Comms - from seasons 2015/16 to 2018/19:-

www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/c1zilw/201819_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in


& also 'Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20' - www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in




There are also some quality 'youtube playlists' for many Liverpool seasons available online - some going back to 1962/63 (obviously some seasons have very few games):-

idamaria7 - www.youtube.com/user/idamaria7/playlists
Dave Waller - www.youtube.com/c/DaveWallerLFC/playlists
Paul Collins - www.youtube.com/channel/UChq2LSB8XTghTNMNKlNNMbw/playlists
Paul Turner - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LYRNyujR4E&list=PL2Pw6E_pxDEyE99oxpvn_vlob3uq3iekK
Adrian Houghton - www.youtube.com/user/chesneyincognito/playlists
Todd Rutkowski - www.youtube.com/channel/UCzYgvzznyhIucd3HizOVriA/playlists
Neil Robertson - www.youtube.com/channel/UCb963ZK2TOYKZ8YD6PfpP0w/playlists
gwiley7871 - www.youtube.com/c/djm151071/playlists










Some older / out-of-print 'club history' type videos...



'The Official History of Liverpool' (1987; 84 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u4LZ3KSav9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u4LZ3KSav9U</a>



'LFC: Centenary History (1892-1992)' - part 1 of 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oxv-wOenl9w (100 minutes)
'LFC: Centenary History (1892-1992)' - part 2 of 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6NsKVZx9Yo (50 minutes)
'LFC: Centenary History (1892-1992)' - part 3 of 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVUr20GnYus (32 minutes)



'Liverpool - The Official History - Part 1' (2002; 85 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7W-fnGugTxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7W-fnGugTxg</a>



'Liverpool - The Official History - Part 2' (2002; 85 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PYlkoMuw1HE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PYlkoMuw1HE</a>



'The Story of the Kop - part 1 of 2' (1994; 41 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IZxfJK5BVGA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IZxfJK5BVGA</a>



'The Story of the Kop - part 2 of 2' (1994; 36 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o4vTub3KrhU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o4vTub3KrhU</a>



'The Kop's last stand: Liverpool v Norwich 30/04/1994' (82 minute video; by the superb Dave Waller):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Oa6Mi29emx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Oa6Mi29emx8</a>



'The Kop's Last Stand' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

Pt1: www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8aBLtfVY-k
Pt2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvK1ftO5LHY
Pt3: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq_hGZjapcQ
Pt4: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDulJSQkbvA



'501 Great Liverpool Goals' (from 2003; 2 and a half hours):-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1dZ4y1c7q6



'Greatest 100 Liverpool goals of the decade' (a 2020 video from LFC; 22 minutes)[/i]:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fEJDP7sJuQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fEJDP7sJuQY</a>



'Liverpool: The Golden Goals Collection' (a 1994 video - with selection of various goals from 1984-1992; 61 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f2kFfvLpk2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f2kFfvLpk2w</a>



'LFC Goals 1987 - 1999' : a 26 minute selection of Liverpool goals - www.dailymotion.com/video/x7v8x8c

'LFC Goals 1999 - 2009' : a 23 minute selection of Liverpool goals - www.dailymotion.com/video/x7v8ynp



'LFC's Greatest FA Cup Goals' (a 2009 video; 79 minutes):-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Zy4y1n7eg



'When Liverpool Ruled The World' (2001; 51 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EbMJ6EaQ-5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EbMJ6EaQ-5k</a>



'Liverpool in Europe - The Official History' (part 1; 1964 to 1977 - 58 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6V_tBmVieUE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6V_tBmVieUE</a>



'Liverpool in Europe - The Official History' (part 2; 1977 to 1985 - 53 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nBAFK4gd6sE&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nBAFK4gd6sE&amp;t=0s</a>



'Liverpool In Europe: The Quiet Man (1973-77) 1/2' (14 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zWe4YylX76o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zWe4YylX76o</a>



'Liverpool In Europe: The Quiet Man (1973-77) 2/2' (11 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6pEHSmoeXsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6pEHSmoeXsM</a>



'Football's Greatest Teams .. Liverpool' (27 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CmtZYKyd8d4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CmtZYKyd8d4</a>



'Liverpool - Team of the Decade' (covering the 1980's; 84 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U</a>



Liverpool - The 70's : www.dailymotion.com/video/xpxxgk (100 minutes)
Liverpool - The 80's : www.dailymotion.com/video/xpxtd3 (100 minutes)
Liverpool - The 90's : www.dailymotion.com/video/x6wcwe9 (100 minutes)



'Retro Reds - The Golden Hour':-

Episode 1: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5 (Watford '86, Birmingham '72, Swansea '82, Forest '78)
Episode 2: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=2 (Man Utd '68, Villa '83, Norwich '80, Everton '87)
Episode 3: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=3 (Man City '82, Man Utd '78, Everton '69, Forest '88)
Episode 4: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=4 (Stoke '76, Arsenal '83, Newcastle '85, Sunderland '80)
Episode 5: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=5 (Luton '83, Ipswich '75, QPR '78, Forest '82)
Episode 6: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=6 (Villa '80, Newcastle '87, Everton '81, Chelsea '86)



'The Greatest Ever Liverpool Team' (1989; 63 minutes - Ian St John selects his all time greatest Liverpool XI):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-rRyn5DYV5I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-rRyn5DYV5I</a>



'Walk On - the greatest Liverpool teams of the century' (1999; 96 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WNtejRHohmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WNtejRHohmM</a>



'Liverpool FC Hall of Fame' (1991; 52 minutes - including interviews with Ian St John, Ray Clemence, Alan Hansen and John Barnes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l-2RSkUtb30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l-2RSkUtb30</a>



'Liverpool - Six of the best matches from the 80's' (59 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ebNWro15NRM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ebNWro15NRM</a>



'Flags and Banners: The Art of Liverpool FC' (70 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e_z6CbrLOp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e_z6CbrLOp8</a>

^ or www.bilibili.com/video/BV1GN411Z7xU or www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/421068-watch-flags-and-banners-the-art-of-liverpool-fc



'Liverpool's Sound : Kop chants and their origins' (60 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_4VVs-WX8T8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_4VVs-WX8T8</a>

^ or www.bilibili.com/video/BV1x5411W7yz?p=2



'Being Liverpool' - 2012 behind the scenes documentary (in 7 parts):-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1ka4y1e7gW



'Explained: The origins of Liverpool FC' - a 75 second video from LFC (from 2017):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CkOvIzH_TiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CkOvIzH_TiI</a>



'125 years of LFC in 125 seconds | This is our story' - a 2 minute video from LFC (from 2017):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1gf5RjtwjkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1gf5RjtwjkA</a>



'How Bill Shankly Built the LFC Bastion | His untouchable Anfield legacy' - a 2 minute video from LFC (from 2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/km3x7GrpVGI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/km3x7GrpVGI</a>



'We Are Liverpool. Champions of England' - a 4 minute video from LFC (from 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w</a>



'A journey like no other - An ode to the Premier League champions' - a 2 minute video from LFC (from 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qml5l9Xsgtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qml5l9Xsgtg</a>



'130 Years of Liverpool FC | 'We've done it all together'' - a 4 minute video from LFC (from 2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/an4oPJhlSbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/an4oPJhlSbc</a>



Two Tribes:-

a 551mb download file: https://mega.nz/file/ohc32ZrK#X6jbHlbtyr7QHyM5ogQLxTvZzYBzTxCP18AyZn5l5Wg or https://bayfiles.com/3ah8x627ye/TwoTribes-Frankie_m4v

or

a 2.5gb download file: https://mega.nz/file/ACsEUCjB#g6KZoYohjlO8QOM3heyCQvNcO4taHlkSFwAeiHwcsQs



'Off To The Match We Go' (2021; 33 minutes):-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1iL4y187D7

^ 'Fans from across the city and beyond explain how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives, denying them the chance to cheer on their beloved Reds.'



'The Fans Who Make Football: Liverpool FC' (2021; 26 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AzruxC5fr30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AzruxC5fr30</a>



.
'The Potemkin League: The Heist of Liverpool FC' - a 39 minute documentary, from 2010.

https://vimeo.com/17480184


Video Description:-

'This documentary explores Liverpool Football Club's history, delving into the Shankly mythology and socialist militancy of the Liverpool people. They proved, as in the 80′s, to be a divergent force in the face of changing football, politics and international finance. Through football the social-economic and political tendencies of a new generation began to awake.'










Though not specifically featuring Liverpool... we do appear quite a bit in the 'Match Of The 70's', 'Match Of The 80's', and 'Match Of The 90's' programs:-

70's: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWg5IzacQFMT9c8vTu8zlf2xJZKE9bU15

80's: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2DFA8D8DB6AEA9C4

90's: www.dailymotion.com/search/match%20of%20the%2090's/videos



'The Best of the 60s, 70s, and 80s - MOTD'...

60's: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=1

70's: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=2

80's: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=3



'The Big Match Revisited' ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Big_Match#The_Big_Match_Revisited & www.imdb.com/title/tt0404584 ):-

www.itv.com/hub/the-big-match-revisited/1a6464 (currently 6 seasons - 80 videos; from the 1970's & 1980's; with more being added...)







Some 'youtube playlists' for Liverpool seasons - from 1964/65 through to 2009/10:-


1964/65 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXstwndzSPgfb4FNHnLR93Sj : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLni7HGBp3ZouZzVrWjH0-JOE_gmbmetZM

1965/66 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuI-hfoq_QsOdEg9RYu8SQh : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLni7HGBp3Zoval-08oGz6um-HgGa_v83a

1966/67 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsNF4Epikg4kl7SvWX_IG2O : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLni7HGBp3ZovoRnI8c5p7oApe_d0XuZMc

1967/68 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtTms4VwYIbAHvR835prU7x : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuqzRAlRd75mp9ooODOO5t9TfdcC7cfwS

1968/69 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt3tsUGr0V6Sxa4N8bBGKTA : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC0A81562AF01E5DA
 
1969/70 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvlk6Q6CCfg3KaMWh__1umF : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2Pw6E_pxDEyE99oxpvn_vlob3uq3iekK

1970/71 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8q4bhyV3Tr7dzt0HzaS_m : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7E0xvgZjv4rTL4zbKN1Wl5k

1971/72 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNjCWIG_JQw&list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv-AflscLJxygYKisf9xC8J : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Ei76TgmH8ruw4sgBQz8QmF

1972/73 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXunq2xStL6rpaBNcsS6v3CQ : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GvDH8ReHenhRet_kN3JJ_B

1973/74 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvROVGa9n72N79Bml3akmh8 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FiaehDnNxhvviGCittt6Lz

1974/75 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXu-Qqo1GbqGhyfpo18hblAB : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLG4RuP5uYIm0bYBxHb32lXXKH3jFNs3jb

1975/76 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtnx-5AFPRsZ-vsn9FP8l0J : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EZ4S0f32GG3B-eYjZTxdFj

1976/77 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsGf9u-uMQ212QgF3qjNLDF : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FW8s2vJKh2YFQAC0fMQc9u

1977/78 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuOmis0EmlvI8Fya0rH44pV : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FhEdn9H7jpfqkk1w3sDLZi

1978/79 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvn96VJerS2zpC7ji7RUBLa : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Hc2PJMgdKY2q4rUST80eUQ

1979/80 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8QWyJaCsZh3FOwQ3m7KMc : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Hz6NLrjs5x9dLo3THLNici

1980/81 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXswBVJedMZBVStqoCFYwEur : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HZuILLysIDp73Uab3qBVfJ

1981/82 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvDY_y7VL265HOk-Qxp4-eA : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v4bhMtMhOpgpxhUZE9q0i9b

1982/83 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsTjWxK8Ve3bDrffV-FG8ul : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLA5tRiW-e4AqeTN_6QbSTH7QN05qMcQmx

1983/84 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0tweJQTFRtNJCV_JC5mhOf3gM : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuu0Db2RekWGr4JVOmDZvRQ

1984/85 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuu4YB5nb4oFUI1MhpNb56F : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HyA227KW8P56GySB11hrB4

1985/86 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt6NomE1dYPbSa7KiVHSUKu : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Gsgso3XL2BMGU0-UxRnfMm

1986/87 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twda_ahfsb7XHSBMTXX2bMGG : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HgN_2IFhSvdObsBdxmkqSV

1987/88 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsyssK3pgM_JJ6KV8-Hh_0b : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EIZBPPa4BYCH8xI4HFhoTg

1988/89 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HpMaqclkaONU7TPJKYKMPj : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twd8Sx0qlUSDLX540y0aVY1v

1989/90 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GfhbEERKgo_gKL-Jee9wgc : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v5gHLD8Ak0H0C-gEZ1ptwhm

1990/91 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GacXQVMHwyTV1woOGKQPsJ : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtyE3eNT0e30-ajtuhKKxxc

1991/92 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsoYcHgmNlY5ospc6sJFnV8 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7ELTVoYvd8Nt-RfqDTquEds

1992/93 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXskoENZHlncPLNk9PkQLKZE : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7F6NQlh6pUMq2Tym-YBPJTI

1993/94 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Eo8exGy7DFTd6FXR1Hg2MB : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsW5C4g7YnMWR6cyLT46SAP

1994/95 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLi9KIrViypX65VWROWgsfFFBXwm2rKrEe : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsZNYRlbjNCKjLs5mCmlhZu

1995/96 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtF2CkmeYB8YZzP7up2i5Jw : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GpF3yNKNHA2Dibqj8QrISr

1996/97 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GbhGkhEvGxR5KaUQIdrDsp : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuw1PpcMkNYMBMqz1LUeEQX

1997/98 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktajRgT-epYYFUbHgCI86FUs : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EcvSndpVJEr16grgD7xott

1998/99 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Ew24bCVICmA128izkB2mBC : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLi9KIrViypX6sxJTU4eBSROxnZ_YKjLNg

1999/00 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7H7Q6EPPMAqw5XRm9vVAyBI : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktZN5EAjYPEngpp7Q8czJelP

2000/01 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HRxnje4vFg6gleuFzoD4Sg : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsgavBGjVRWJdZtj5UU2AbY

2001/02 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7G-X98T90cJRHclznj8BISC : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXu3-RUWwCdmUGsJ6pIC-jNs

2002/03 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HEmlULB4BL5kjVPBS3QoGh : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HEmlULB4BL5kjVPBS3QoGh

2003/04 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktbdyJKcRXbxL_6uivAVJ-rW : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HLS28e57Q3bLwfe4M1QaMe

2004/05 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GMQRNOxIoYBm1kK5Tzlweq : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktYyA4zUTu8TKheh23OjIy-t

2005/06 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktZNVP32tA2TkIwVsEngApVa : www.youtube.com/watch?v=gavFgnS5EX8

2006/07 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7F2AVflagAVDNdz4PMbDZYI : www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMP7arJLKLU

2007/08 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktbwIzAIMIwkI0nfzjfF6z0x : www.youtube.com/watch?v=69ep2OoIR5A

2008/09 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=myH0jOpmB2k&list=PLte5vKHiXI7HQmAikTgap4q6QOvLMsfMz : www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoLR_ckIDwE&list=PL9FF0FED870F664A8

2009/10 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7ECMW5bbKNDkUAlVJC9z7aU : www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Zv3zVVumRo







'Every Liverpool Premier League goal from every PL season' type video content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

^ or at the official Liverpool FC YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xtMo6w7W4RV6k9CMKxnStRw



Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos






Some 'Season Review' type posts from in RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread'...


RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2022/23 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18440993#msg18440993

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2021/22 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391 (+ Lge Cup, FA Cup, & CL Finals)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2019/20 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340 (League Title Win) : + alt link

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435 (+ Champions League Final win)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2017/18 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203 (+ Champions League Final)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2015/16 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798 (+ Lge Cup & Europa Finals)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2014/15 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg13848727#msg13848727

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355



Some 'older' League Titles - 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

A few other seasons of note - 1977/78 : 1980/81 : 1988/89 : 1990/91 : 2004/05 : 2008/09. | Legendary Managers - Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp.



Some memorable / atmospheric matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Brann Bergen '97 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juventus '05 : Chelsea '05.

Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Marseille '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : R. Madrid '09 : Benfica '10 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Spartak '17 : Man City '18 : Roma '18.

PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19 : Ajax '20 : Atletico '21 : AC Milan '21 : Inter '22 : Villarreal '22 : Ajax '22 : Rangers '22 : with more to come...

Some older misc matches - Cologne '65 (Replay) : Inter '65 : Celtic (various) : B. Dortmund '66 : Ajax '66 : Bayern Munich '71 : Dynamo Dresden '76 : Saint Etienne '77.

B. Moenchengladbach '78 : Aberdeen '80 : CSKA Sofia '81 : Howard Gayle & Bayern Munich '81 : Alkmaar '81 : Bilbao '83 : Dinamo Bucharest '84 : Panathinaikos '85.



All Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814

2022 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Paris content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027 (+ CL Final Index)

2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs, in Madrid content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ CL Final Index)

2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

2007 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Athens content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550



2001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

2019 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Barcelona match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450

2018 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Roma match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16020177#msg16020177

2007 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3625035#msg3625035

2005 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK's 'The 25th of May: Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550



2001 UEFA Cup Final vs Alaves content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content ('73, '76, '01) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

2019 UEFA Super Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16764173#msg16764173

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content ('77, '01, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final vs Flamengo content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, and '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16951638#msg16951638



2022 FA Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18331284#msg18331284

All FA Cup Final victories content ('65, '74, '86, '89, '92, '01, '06, '22) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14904752#msg14904752

2024 League Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19314882#msg19314882

All League Cup Final victories content ('81, '82, '83, '84, '95, '01, '03, '12, '22, '24) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

2022 Charity Shield victory vs Manchester City content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18434923#msg18434923

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158



Some older league & cup games - Spurs 7-0 in '78 : Norwich 5-3 in '80 : Newcastle 4-1 in '87 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Leeds 5-4 in '91 : Spurs 6-2 in '93 : Swindon 5-0 in '93.

Manchester Utd 3-3 in '94 : Arsenal 3-0 in '94 : Villa 3-2 in '94 : Blackburn 2-1 in '95 : Man City 6-0 in '95 : Villa 3-0 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Chelsea 5-1 in '96.

Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Southampton 7-1 in '99 : Arsenal 4-0 in '00 : Derby 4-0 in '00 : Everton 3-2 in '01 : Charlton 4-0 in '01 : Villa 4-3 in '02 : Blackburn 4-3 in '02.

WBA 6-0 in '03 : WBA 5-0 in '04 : Luton Town 5-3 in '06 : Birmingham 7-0 in '06 : Chelsea 2-1 in '06 : Derby C. 6-0 in '07 : Arsenal 4-1 in '07 : Newcastle 5-1 in '08.

West Ham 3-2 in '09 : Chelsea 1-0 in '11 : Man C. 3-0 in '11 : Fulham 5-2 in '11 : Chelsea 4-1 in '12 : West Ham 3-2 in '12 : Spurs 5-0 in '13 : Boro 2-2 in '14 (14-13).



Victories vs Everton : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008

A few videos of the old Kop / last days of the old standing Kop (1994)... : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=29833.msg18530503#msg18530503

Some memorable 'You'll Never Walk Alone's sung at Liverpool matches : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179364#msg18179364

Liverpool fans booing the national anthem - at many Cup Finals over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179204#msg18179204

Some 'songs' released by Liverpool over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18510063#msg18510063





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0




Sites like these also sell 'VHS-to-DVD' rips of older football content - https://footballontap.webs.com & http://footydvd.co.uk & http://bozsik54.blogspot.com & http://stevenaxe.altervista.org/calcio/Collezione-DVD-December-21.html & www.bigsoccer.com/threads/football-dvds-buying-selling-trading-2.1198686/page-122 & https://paul-breitner74.blogspot.com & https://soccerempire.webs.com & https://futbol-stuff.webs.com & www.soccervideos.eu & www.classicfootballdvd.co.uk & www.collection.footballhome.net

« Last Edit: April 9, 2024, 04:09:54 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #16 on: November 3, 2021, 08:30:26 am »
Brilliant, thanks.

Would like to own them though so will keep looking
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,895
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #17 on: November 3, 2021, 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on October 29, 2021, 11:43:21 am
I am missing 87/88, 99/00 and 11/12. Had them all once upon a time but have gone missing.

Anyone have these they are willing to sell me or a link to buy them it will be greatly appreciated
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twea3fs-VaCGiJdQnYLUtBN2

absolutely phenomenal stuff here from the aforementioned dave waller

1987-88 has loads there

and here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IteEEzLgnw&list=PLC3KiSUH0twe-2lSyy1FykJ9v86qujaY0
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online FrodoBaggins

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:28:25 pm »
@oojason The 2017/18 season review link seems broken. Would make my day if someone can re-upload that season's review! Wanted to relive all past seasons of Jurgen. Thanks in advance!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:32 pm by FrodoBaggins »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,258
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm »
Quote from: FrodoBaggins on Today at 01:28:25 pm
@oojason The 2017/18 season review link seems broken. Would make my day if someone can re-upload that season's review! Wanted to relive all past seasons of Jurgen. Thanks in advance!

Unfortunately he no longer posts here.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online FrodoBaggins

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Unfortunately he no longer posts here.

ah, i see. i do see that the post was last edited in April 2024, so has he recently left the forum?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,742
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:40:41 pm »
Quote from: FrodoBaggins on Today at 02:38:15 pm
ah, i see. i do see that the post was last edited in April 2024, so has he recently left the forum?
Unfortunately, Jason left the site just a couple of weeks ago.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,895
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:43:25 pm »
What a shame

Brilliant brilliant poster
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,742
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool Season Reviews - I'm missing a few
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:46:17 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:43:25 pm
What a shame

Brilliant brilliant poster
He was. I do hope he reconsiders. He brought a lot to the site.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 