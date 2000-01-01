.
Some Liverpool 'Season Review'
videos; from 1987/88 onwards
- along with some older / out-of-print 'Club History
' type videos...At the end of this post are some links to people / sites who sell some 'Season Reviews' on DVD disc for £2-3 each (+ P&P) - either preserved from VHS or out of print DVDs etc.
The superb Dave Waller put together this quality Season Review
type 'bonus audio/video' for the 1985/86
season:-
'1985/86
' - 44 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lwy6dDknRWU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lwy6dDknRWU</a>The blurb:
"An audio tape produced by Radio City to tell the story of Liverpool's league and cup double-winning season of 1985/86, to which I have added video and photos. The tape is narrated by Clive Tyldesley. The first half is made up of interviews with Jan Molby and Kenny Dalglish, plus commentary from various matches during the season. The second half is commentary from the FA Cup Final by Clive Tyldesley with Ray Clemence and John Bailey, plus interviews with Ian Rush, Craig Johnston, Alan Hansen, Jan Molby and Kenny Dalglish."
^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1985%E2%80%9386_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/27
'1987/88
' - 2 hours long
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw</a>The blurb:
"A home-made season review video of Liverpool's 1987/88 season - one of the best in the club's history. Official season review videos started the following season, so I have put this together from the available footage." - Dave Waller
or
Part 1: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8msge3
Part 2: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmg1e
^ 1987/88 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1987%E2%80%9388_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/29
'1988/89
' - 2 hours long
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ezzz7k8KCkI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ezzz7k8KCkI</a>
orwww.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmfu5
^ 1988/89 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1988%E2%80%9389_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/30
'1989/90
' - 109 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w3pR0zz2wSo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w3pR0zz2wSo</a>
orwww.youtube.com/watch?v=DGHr8DF3lv0
^ 1989/90 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1989%E2%80%9390_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/31
'1990/91
' - 120 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y7yErQIvoDA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y7yErQIvoDA</a>
orwww.youtube.com/watch?v=n5C5LouKVZs
^ 1990/91 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990%E2%80%9391_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/32
'1991/92
' - 136 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GncLSv7BYxw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GncLSv7BYxw</a>
orwww.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmfu7
^ 1991/92 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1991%E2%80%9392_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/34
'1992/93
' - 88 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vz4b_V516KI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vz4b_V516KI</a>
orwww.dailymotion.com/video/x8ne1j4
^ 1992/93 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1992%E2%80%9393_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/33
'1993/94
' - 91 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RrMwN7v_0UQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RrMwN7v_0UQ</a>
orwww.dailymotion.com/video/x8ne1j6
^ 1993/94 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1993%E2%80%9394_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/35
'1994/95
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x2sfeph
: Part 1 of 2 - 42 minswww.dailymotion.com/video/x2sfer0
: Part 2 of 2 - 49 mins
^ 1994/95 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1994%E2%80%9395_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/36
'1995/96
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oVYFQX-mwvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oVYFQX-mwvo</a>
orwww.dailymotion.com/video/x2q0a2p
: Part 1 of 2 - 45 minswww.dailymotion.com/video/x2q0a25
: Part 2 of 2 - 53 mins
^ 1995/96 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1995%E2%80%9396_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/37
'1996/97
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cw1u0
: 90 minutes.
- the password is shanklyhttps://mega.nz/file/YqRHkaxD#yY4w0V3NnvLvon7TEi5H-UXVtSI-QiAUsAzot_VbXLA (90 minutes; a 2.8gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)
orhttps://mega.nz/file/9eVyWLzb#YAzIhVcv4f8jLjCF5x8i80W_2Bud_pVqY_rZBDavXow (90 minutes; a 2.9gb download file)
^ 1996/97 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1996%E2%80%9397_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/39
'1997/98
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cw2yh
: 74 minutes.
- the password is shanklyhttps://mega.nz/file/ZmRhRKQQ#DwQC1xmCuZ0Bi1I2DvnQ8_-n6czcF3J3uGy0fiYaiVs (74 minutes; a 2.38gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)
orhttps://mega.nz/file/NaVTHZ5I#PkET_aSub8_rR8stFIHf4xrMFg8sfLyo22g84Yr-zIs (74 minutes; a 2.39gb download file)
^ 1997/98 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1997%E2%80%9398_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/40
'1998/99
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cwfof
: 63 minutes.https://mega.nz/file/B2J3GSBK#aE2Jg39EJQu4XEzVydTz6jnPPcOUwZ-QbOjbFQe9YOA (63 minutes; a 2.04gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)
orhttps://mega.nz/file/9O1S1ZrK#tNh_GYU3ck2hBNzUindEIie8Cl5tv5PiaNa6IfQeDwU (63 minutes; a 2.04gb download file)
^ 1998/99 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1998%E2%80%9399_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/41
'1999/2000
' - 127 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Oh8pGc3nP5g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Oh8pGc3nP5g</a>
orwww.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmfu6
^ 1999/2000 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1999%E2%80%932000_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/43
'2000/01
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nNPiOC5wD4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nNPiOC5wD4k</a>
orwww.dailymotion.com/video/x2qvh6l
: Part 1 of 2 - 60 minswww.dailymotion.com/video/x2qvidy
: Part 2 of 2 - 60 mins
^ 2000/01 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000%E2%80%9301_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/42
'2001/02
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V1oGUnASGKo/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V1oGUnASGKo/</a>
orwww.dailymotion.com/video/x8mmfu9
orhttps://docs.google.com/file/d/0B-ND2CFYFYgWQTE5clM2WGpWb1E/preview
: Part 1 of 2 - 53 minshttps://docs.google.com/file/d/0B-ND2CFYFYgWNTVjMGJLdUVVVFU/preview
: Part 2 of 2 - 39 mins
^ 2001/02 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000%E2%80%9301_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/44
'2002/03
' - (105 minutes)
:-www.dailymotion.com/video/x8v2v6g
orhttps://mega.nz/folder/MrNDXIpK#OnC7phCU4qS2zJs9yraN_g (a 2.15gb download file)
^ 2002/03 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2002%E2%80%9303_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/45
'2003/04
' - 90 minutes
:-www.dailymotion.com/video/x8v32aq
orhttps://mega.nz/folder/sr11iRJT#Tcyulz7ckh09GbfIB5P9-w (a 3.67gb download file)
^ 2003/04 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2003%E2%80%9304_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/46
'2004/05
' - 140 minutes
:-https://mega.nz/folder/U2dlhBAQ#M0cFsh-38yiRsToXCPx3RQ (a 3.44gb download file)
orhttps://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTeU1CSUV3RWdSVlE/preview
^ 2004/05 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004%E2%80%9305_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/104
'2005/06
':-https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTUFk4QmRnbGRkSGc/preview
: Part 1 of 2 - 84 minshttps://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTcDZpazJ2dzB3NGc/preview
: Part 2 of 2 - 56 mins
or
Part 1 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915718nP3QcJ43
Part 2 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915721S8s2kj9p
^ 2005/06 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005%E2%80%9306_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/115
'2006/07
' - a 3 part download (I haven't tested or downloaded these - do so at your own risk)
:-www.mediafire.com/file/0oecsmj7vo3773q/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD1.avi/file
: Part 1www.mediafire.com/file/q167kya3dloi1d1/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD2.avi/file
: Part 2www.mediafire.com/file/r3su0l9i1e8pskr/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD3.mp4/file
: Part 3
or
Part 1 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915723wqsKHkG4
Part 2 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915725yjtBJqFp
Part 3 : www.veoh.com/watch/v141915729WCfR4sYG
^ 2006/07 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2006%E2%80%9307_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/116
'2007/08
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x5pffgs
: Part 1 of 2 - 60 minswww.dailymotion.com/video/x5pffhw
: Part 2 of 2 - 48 mins
orhttps://mega.nz/folder/RbN1HAwB#51Yg9lgcafRgOT_K6BFciw (a 3.98gb download file)
^ 2007/08 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007%E2%80%9308_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/117
'2008/09
' - a 2 part download (I haven't tested or downloaded these files - do so at your own risk)
:-www.mediafire.com/file/opkbutv4cg6bl4a/LFC.Season.Review.2008-2009.Xvid.cd1-MicX.avi/file
: Part 1www.mediafire.com/file/9hvbfdg80z559f7/LFC.Season.Review.2008-2009.Xvid.cd2-MicX.avi/file
: Part 2
orhttps://mega.nz/folder/kWEUyIIK#SLNm1QYY3h9NDj7nGVP4pA (1.36gb download file)
orwww.youtube.com/watch?v=RjCgByYaSOI
: Part 1 (56 minutes)www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KhfoMSKsS0
: Part 2 (36 minutes)
^ 2008/09 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008%E2%80%9309_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/118
'2009/10
' - 1 hour, 52 minutes
:-https://mega.nz/folder/F2lHCaDS#lbvclXJV380Gl2xNPr9O6Q (a 2.8gb download file)
orhttps://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTRHNCMk5UYTJBMnc/preview
^ 2009/10 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009%E2%80%9310_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/119
'2010/11
' - 101 minutes
:-www.dailymotion.com/video/k6CAG1QmV3KjEfAgSUa
orhttps://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTc2FCYmpFczJ6YnM/preview
or https://mega.nz/folder/pHEnFCKT#QhimJW1Z549WATx6cX_K2A (a 2.38gb download file)
^ 2010/11 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2010%E2%80%9311_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/120
'2011/12
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x5pfhg1
: Part 1 of 2 - 60 minswww.dailymotion.com/video/x5pfhgu
: Part 2 of 2 - 60 mins
orhttps://mega.nz/folder/YSlH0JBJ#yt9MUAeKOY_vfrnWvN0ieQ (a 2.99gb download file)
^ 2011/12 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2011%E2%80%9312_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/121
'2012/13
':-https://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79014709
: Part 1 of 5 - 22 minshttps://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79015029
: Part 2 of 5 - 21 minshttps://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79627788
: Part 3 of 5 - 24 minshttps://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79630842
: Part 4 of 5 - 28 minshttps://vimeo.com/channels/623309/79641427
: Part 4 of 5 - 31 mins
orhttps://mega.nz/folder/wL9nSSiC#sDTwE2G788flT9TmYHXY-w (a 2.60gb download file)
^ 2012/13 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2012%E2%80%9313_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/122
'2013/14
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x2l9xjs
: Part 1 of 2 - 58 minswww.dailymotion.com/video/x2lg42k
: Part 2 of 2 - 57 mins
orhttps://mega.nz/folder/0SlzFDhJ#Q7yEDpUeLztv3T8p1PhYYw (a 2.63gb download file)
^ 2013/14 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2013%E2%80%9314_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/123
'2014/15
':-https://mega.nz/folder/taUQTZyA#LmbatfB_bO5ibR_ivmcNGQ (a gb download file)
^ 2014/15 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014%E2%80%9315_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/124
'2015/16
':-https://mega.nz/folder/pOFzTJKL#gTo3N_8doGuJXIRjt_w5uw (a 2.60gb download file)
^ 2015/16 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015%E2%80%9316_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/125
'2016/17
':-https://mega.nz/folder/NWkA1CYY#XmjPtobRYVTOMKGkSR0P_Q (a 2.45gb download file)
orwww.bilibili.com/video/BV1Hs411w7qx
^ 2016/17 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016%E2%80%9317_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/126
'2017/18
':-https://mega.nz/file/t2AiDZIS#VYm8-fcuO380Jkkf_5UjflpydCxNrKaBAttKXIg2O2g (a 1.62gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)
^ 2017/18 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017%E2%80%9318_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/127
'2018/19
':-https://mega.nz/folder/JGkgBJbA#fReHsMgqQboBXB52b5QZcw (a 2.38gb download file)
^ 2018/19 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018%E2%80%9319_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/128
'2019/20
':-https://mega.nz/file/lBJhCARC#MGhVcuWCwuYLPwP2kjIKL9skbmAN_3Rfb7i_-0_ggHc (an 11.23gb download file - or just click 'play' to view)
orhttps://mega.nz/folder/dXkm1Cya#QkPiTsacEiYNMofSjgN18Q (a 5.50gb download file)
^ 2019/20 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019%E2%80%9320_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/129
'2020/21
':-https://mega.nz/folder/FWc22ChL#jNzamaph-k9Xuf-7lfB0tA (a 2.97gb download file)
^ 2020/21 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/130
'2021/22
':-https://mega.nz/folder/RG1AmBaL#Mv1WbihcFR_ghM_PICDRmg (a 3.98gb download file)
^ 2021/22 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/131
'2022/23
':-https://mega.nz/folder/Ibl1ED6K#30_rXJNU9QyT_qk_11Wm3Q (a 2.26gb download file)
^ 2022/23 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/132
RAWK member Wolves76
put together the following superb Season Review
videos for the 1975/76
& 1977/78
seasons:-
'1975/76
' - 74 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vik5dSMoVxk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vik5dSMoVxk</a>
^ 1975/76 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1975%E2%80%9376_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/171977/78
- part one - 95 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lBxf7ZnxrlM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lBxf7ZnxrlM</a>1977/78
- part two - 102 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1HYikBtVE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1HYikBtVE</a>
^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1977%E2%80%9378_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/19
LFC Redditor member VirgilVanDoink (www.youtube.com/@LFCSeasons/videos)
put together the following superb Season Review
videos for the 1976/77
& 1978/79
seasons:-
'Liverpool F.C 1976/77 Season Review
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U14RObA-oh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U14RObA-oh4</a>or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/U14RObA-oh4
a more fuller / higher quality version of the above video can be found here - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FIfi_Ep58oVTixKfpbQ9bzgzTQwv6SLl/view?usp=sharing
^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976%E2%80%9377_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/18.
'Liverpool F.C 1978/79 Season Review
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OG7VJnf1oJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OG7VJnf1oJQ</a>or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OG7VJnf1oJQ
a more fuller / higher quality version of the above video can be found here - https://drive.google.com/file/d/12KgWYiY06GMleSZ6uOf2AZGkf6TV2865/view?usp=sharing
^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1978%E2%80%9379_Liverpool_F.C._season
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/20
Though not 'Season Review
' videos... the link below has every Liverpool match in 720p/1080p HD, in 50FPS/30FPS, with English Comms - from seasons 2015/16 to 2018/19
:-www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/c1zilw/201819_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in
& also 'Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20
' - www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in
There are also some quality 'youtube playlists
' for many Liverpool seasons
available online - some going back to 1962/63 (obviously some seasons have very few games)
:-
idamaria7 - www.youtube.com/user/idamaria7/playlists
Dave Waller - www.youtube.com/c/DaveWallerLFC/playlists
Paul Collins - www.youtube.com/channel/UChq2LSB8XTghTNMNKlNNMbw/playlists
Paul Turner - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LYRNyujR4E&list=PL2Pw6E_pxDEyE99oxpvn_vlob3uq3iekK
Adrian Houghton - www.youtube.com/user/chesneyincognito/playlists
Todd Rutkowski - www.youtube.com/channel/UCzYgvzznyhIucd3HizOVriA/playlists
Neil Robertson - www.youtube.com/channel/UCb963ZK2TOYKZ8YD6PfpP0w/playlists
gwiley7871 - www.youtube.com/c/djm151071/playlistsSome older / out-of-print 'club history' type videos...
'The Official History of Liverpool
' (1987; 84 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u4LZ3KSav9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u4LZ3KSav9U</a>
'LFC: Centenary History (1892-1992)
' - part 1 of 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oxv-wOenl9w (100 minutes)
'LFC: Centenary History (1892-1992)
' - part 2 of 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6NsKVZx9Yo (50 minutes)
'LFC: Centenary History (1892-1992)
' - part 3 of 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVUr20GnYus (32 minutes)
'Liverpool - The Official History - Part 1
' (2002; 85 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7W-fnGugTxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7W-fnGugTxg</a>
'Liverpool - The Official History - Part 2
' (2002; 85 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PYlkoMuw1HE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PYlkoMuw1HE</a>
'The Story of the Kop - part 1 of 2
' (1994; 41 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IZxfJK5BVGA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IZxfJK5BVGA</a>
'The Story of the Kop - part 2 of 2
' (1994; 36 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o4vTub3KrhU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o4vTub3KrhU</a>
'The Kop's last stand: Liverpool v Norwich 30/04/1994
' (82 minute video; by the superb Dave Waller)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Oa6Mi29emx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Oa6Mi29emx8</a>
'The Kop's Last Stand
' - from The Anfield Wrap:-
Pt1: www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8aBLtfVY-k
Pt2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvK1ftO5LHY
Pt3: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq_hGZjapcQ
Pt4: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDulJSQkbvA
'501 Great Liverpool Goals
' (from 2003; 2 and a half hours)
:-www.bilibili.com/video/BV1dZ4y1c7q6
'Greatest 100 Liverpool goals of the decade
' (a 2020 video from LFC; 22 minutes)[/i]:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fEJDP7sJuQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fEJDP7sJuQY</a>
'Liverpool: The Golden Goals Collection
' (a 1994 video - with selection of various goals from 1984-1992; 61 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f2kFfvLpk2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f2kFfvLpk2w</a>
'LFC Goals 1987 - 1999
' : a 26 minute selection of Liverpool goals
- www.dailymotion.com/video/x7v8x8c
'LFC Goals 1999 - 2009
' : a 23 minute selection of Liverpool goals
- www.dailymotion.com/video/x7v8ynp
'LFC's Greatest FA Cup Goals
' (a 2009 video; 79 minutes)
:-www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Zy4y1n7eg
'When Liverpool Ruled The World
' (2001; 51 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EbMJ6EaQ-5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EbMJ6EaQ-5k</a>
'Liverpool in Europe - The Official History
' (part 1; 1964 to 1977 - 58 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6V_tBmVieUE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6V_tBmVieUE</a>
'Liverpool in Europe - The Official History
' (part 2; 1977 to 1985 - 53 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nBAFK4gd6sE&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nBAFK4gd6sE&amp;t=0s</a>
'Liverpool In Europe: The Quiet Man (1973-77) 1/2
' (14 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zWe4YylX76o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zWe4YylX76o</a>
'Liverpool In Europe: The Quiet Man (1973-77) 2/2
' (11 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6pEHSmoeXsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6pEHSmoeXsM</a>
'Football's Greatest Teams .. Liverpool
' (27 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CmtZYKyd8d4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CmtZYKyd8d4</a>
'Liverpool - Team of the Decade
' (covering the 1980's; 84 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U</a>Liverpool - The 70's
: www.dailymotion.com/video/xpxxgk (100 minutes)Liverpool - The 80's
: www.dailymotion.com/video/xpxtd3 (100 minutes)Liverpool - The 90's
: www.dailymotion.com/video/x6wcwe9 (100 minutes)
'Retro Reds - The Golden Hour
':-
Episode 1: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5 (Watford '86, Birmingham '72, Swansea '82, Forest '78)
Episode 2: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=2 (Man Utd '68, Villa '83, Norwich '80, Everton '87)
Episode 3: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=3 (Man City '82, Man Utd '78, Everton '69, Forest '88)
Episode 4: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=4 (Stoke '76, Arsenal '83, Newcastle '85, Sunderland '80)
Episode 5: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=5 (Luton '83, Ipswich '75, QPR '78, Forest '82)
Episode 6: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1zh41197T5?p=6 (Villa '80, Newcastle '87, Everton '81, Chelsea '86)
'The Greatest Ever Liverpool Team
' (1989; 63 minutes - Ian St John selects his all time greatest Liverpool XI)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-rRyn5DYV5I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-rRyn5DYV5I</a>
'Walk On - the greatest Liverpool teams of the century
' (1999; 96 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WNtejRHohmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WNtejRHohmM</a>
'Liverpool FC Hall of Fame
' (1991; 52 minutes - including interviews with Ian St John, Ray Clemence, Alan Hansen and John Barnes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l-2RSkUtb30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l-2RSkUtb30</a>
'Liverpool - Six of the best matches from the 80's
' (59 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ebNWro15NRM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ebNWro15NRM</a>
'Flags and Banners: The Art of Liverpool FC
' (70 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e_z6CbrLOp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e_z6CbrLOp8</a>
^ or www.bilibili.com/video/BV1GN411Z7xU
or www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/421068-watch-flags-and-banners-the-art-of-liverpool-fc
'Liverpool's Sound : Kop chants and their origins
' (60 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_4VVs-WX8T8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_4VVs-WX8T8</a>
^ or www.bilibili.com/video/BV1x5411W7yz?p=2
'Being Liverpool
' - 2012 behind the scenes documentary (in 7 parts)
:-www.bilibili.com/video/BV1ka4y1e7gW
'Explained: The origins of Liverpool FC
' - a 75 second video from LFC (from 2017)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CkOvIzH_TiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CkOvIzH_TiI</a>
'125 years of LFC in 125 seconds | This is our story
' - a 2 minute video from LFC (from 2017)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1gf5RjtwjkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1gf5RjtwjkA</a>
'How Bill Shankly Built the LFC Bastion | His untouchable Anfield legacy
' - a 2 minute video from LFC (from 2019)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/km3x7GrpVGI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/km3x7GrpVGI</a>
'We Are Liverpool. Champions of England
' - a 4 minute video from LFC (from 2020)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w</a>
'A journey like no other - An ode to the Premier League champions
' - a 2 minute video from LFC (from 2020)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qml5l9Xsgtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qml5l9Xsgtg</a>
'130 Years of Liverpool FC | 'We've done it all together'
' - a 4 minute video from LFC (from 2022)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/an4oPJhlSbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/an4oPJhlSbc</a>Two Tribes
:-
a 551mb download file: https://mega.nz/file/ohc32ZrK#X6jbHlbtyr7QHyM5ogQLxTvZzYBzTxCP18AyZn5l5Wg
or https://bayfiles.com/3ah8x627ye/TwoTribes-Frankie_m4v
or
a 2.5gb download file: https://mega.nz/file/ACsEUCjB#g6KZoYohjlO8QOM3heyCQvNcO4taHlkSFwAeiHwcsQs
'Off To The Match We Go
' (2021; 33 minutes)
:-www.bilibili.com/video/BV1iL4y187D7
^ 'Fans from across the city and beyond explain how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives, denying them the chance to cheer on their beloved Reds.
'
'The Fans Who Make Football: Liverpool FC
' (2021; 26 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AzruxC5fr30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AzruxC5fr30</a>.
'The Potemkin League: The Heist of Liverpool FC
' - a 39 minute documentary, from 2010.https://vimeo.com/17480184Video Description
:-
'This documentary explores Liverpool Football Club's history, delving into the Shankly mythology and socialist militancy of the Liverpool people. They proved, as in the 80′s, to be a divergent force in the face of changing football, politics and international finance. Through football the social-economic and political tendencies of a new generation began to awake.'
Though not specifically featuring Liverpool... we do appear quite a bit in the 'Match Of The 70's
', 'Match Of The 80's
', and 'Match Of The 90's
' programs:-
70's: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWg5IzacQFMT9c8vTu8zlf2xJZKE9bU15
80's: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2DFA8D8DB6AEA9C4
90's: www.dailymotion.com/search/match%20of%20the%2090's/videos
'The Best of the 60s, 70s, and 80s - MOTD
'...
60's: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=1
70's: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=2
80's: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mq4y1X7d6?p=3
'The Big Match Revisited
' ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Big_Match#The_Big_Match_Revisited
& www.imdb.com/title/tt0404584
):-www.itv.com/hub/the-big-match-revisited/1a6464 (currently 6 seasons - 80 videos; from the 1970's & 1980's; with more being added...)
Some 'youtube playlists
' for Liverpool seasons - from 1964/65
through to 2009/10
:-
1964/65 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXstwndzSPgfb4FNHnLR93Sj
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLni7HGBp3ZouZzVrWjH0-JOE_gmbmetZM
1965/66 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuI-hfoq_QsOdEg9RYu8SQh
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLni7HGBp3Zoval-08oGz6um-HgGa_v83a
1966/67 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsNF4Epikg4kl7SvWX_IG2O
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLni7HGBp3ZovoRnI8c5p7oApe_d0XuZMc
1967/68 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtTms4VwYIbAHvR835prU7x
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuqzRAlRd75mp9ooODOO5t9TfdcC7cfwS
1968/69 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt3tsUGr0V6Sxa4N8bBGKTA
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC0A81562AF01E5DA
1969/70 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvlk6Q6CCfg3KaMWh__1umF
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2Pw6E_pxDEyE99oxpvn_vlob3uq3iekK
1970/71 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8q4bhyV3Tr7dzt0HzaS_m
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7E0xvgZjv4rTL4zbKN1Wl5k
1971/72 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNjCWIG_JQw&list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv-AflscLJxygYKisf9xC8J
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Ei76TgmH8ruw4sgBQz8QmF
1972/73 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXunq2xStL6rpaBNcsS6v3CQ
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GvDH8ReHenhRet_kN3JJ_B
1973/74 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvROVGa9n72N79Bml3akmh8
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FiaehDnNxhvviGCittt6Lz
1974/75 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXu-Qqo1GbqGhyfpo18hblAB
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLG4RuP5uYIm0bYBxHb32lXXKH3jFNs3jb
1975/76 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtnx-5AFPRsZ-vsn9FP8l0J
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EZ4S0f32GG3B-eYjZTxdFj
1976/77 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsGf9u-uMQ212QgF3qjNLDF
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FW8s2vJKh2YFQAC0fMQc9u
1977/78 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuOmis0EmlvI8Fya0rH44pV
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FhEdn9H7jpfqkk1w3sDLZi
1978/79 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvn96VJerS2zpC7ji7RUBLa
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Hc2PJMgdKY2q4rUST80eUQ
1979/80 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8QWyJaCsZh3FOwQ3m7KMc
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Hz6NLrjs5x9dLo3THLNici
1980/81 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXswBVJedMZBVStqoCFYwEur
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HZuILLysIDp73Uab3qBVfJ
1981/82 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvDY_y7VL265HOk-Qxp4-eA
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v4bhMtMhOpgpxhUZE9q0i9b
1982/83 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsTjWxK8Ve3bDrffV-FG8ul
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLA5tRiW-e4AqeTN_6QbSTH7QN05qMcQmx
1983/84 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0tweJQTFRtNJCV_JC5mhOf3gM
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuu0Db2RekWGr4JVOmDZvRQ
1984/85 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuu4YB5nb4oFUI1MhpNb56F
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HyA227KW8P56GySB11hrB4
1985/86 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt6NomE1dYPbSa7KiVHSUKu
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Gsgso3XL2BMGU0-UxRnfMm
1986/87 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twda_ahfsb7XHSBMTXX2bMGG
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HgN_2IFhSvdObsBdxmkqSV
1987/88 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsyssK3pgM_JJ6KV8-Hh_0b
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EIZBPPa4BYCH8xI4HFhoTg
1988/89 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HpMaqclkaONU7TPJKYKMPj
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twd8Sx0qlUSDLX540y0aVY1v
1989/90 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GfhbEERKgo_gKL-Jee9wgc
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v5gHLD8Ak0H0C-gEZ1ptwhm
1990/91 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GacXQVMHwyTV1woOGKQPsJ
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtyE3eNT0e30-ajtuhKKxxc
1991/92 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsoYcHgmNlY5ospc6sJFnV8
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7ELTVoYvd8Nt-RfqDTquEds
1992/93 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXskoENZHlncPLNk9PkQLKZE
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7F6NQlh6pUMq2Tym-YBPJTI
1993/94 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Eo8exGy7DFTd6FXR1Hg2MB
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsW5C4g7YnMWR6cyLT46SAP
1994/95 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLi9KIrViypX65VWROWgsfFFBXwm2rKrEe
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsZNYRlbjNCKjLs5mCmlhZu
1995/96 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtF2CkmeYB8YZzP7up2i5Jw
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GpF3yNKNHA2Dibqj8QrISr
1996/97 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GbhGkhEvGxR5KaUQIdrDsp
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuw1PpcMkNYMBMqz1LUeEQX
1997/98 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktajRgT-epYYFUbHgCI86FUs
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EcvSndpVJEr16grgD7xott
1998/99 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Ew24bCVICmA128izkB2mBC
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLi9KIrViypX6sxJTU4eBSROxnZ_YKjLNg
1999/00 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7H7Q6EPPMAqw5XRm9vVAyBI
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktZN5EAjYPEngpp7Q8czJelP
2000/01 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HRxnje4vFg6gleuFzoD4Sg
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsgavBGjVRWJdZtj5UU2AbY
2001/02 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7G-X98T90cJRHclznj8BISC
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXu3-RUWwCdmUGsJ6pIC-jNs
2002/03 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HEmlULB4BL5kjVPBS3QoGh
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HEmlULB4BL5kjVPBS3QoGh
2003/04 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktbdyJKcRXbxL_6uivAVJ-rW
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HLS28e57Q3bLwfe4M1QaMe
2004/05 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GMQRNOxIoYBm1kK5Tzlweq
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktYyA4zUTu8TKheh23OjIy-t
2005/06 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktZNVP32tA2TkIwVsEngApVa
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gavFgnS5EX8
2006/07 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7F2AVflagAVDNdz4PMbDZYI
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMP7arJLKLU
2007/08 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktbwIzAIMIwkI0nfzjfF6z0x
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=69ep2OoIR5A
2008/09 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=myH0jOpmB2k&list=PLte5vKHiXI7HQmAikTgap4q6QOvLMsfMz
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoLR_ckIDwE&list=PL9FF0FED870F664A8
2009/10 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7ECMW5bbKNDkUAlVJC9z7aU
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Zv3zVVumRo
'Every Liverpool Premier League goal from every PL season
' type video content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045
^ or at the official Liverpool FC YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xtMo6w7W4RV6k9CMKxnStRwDave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content)
- www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videosSome 'Season Review' type posts from in RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread'...
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2022/23 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18440993#msg18440993
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2021/22 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391 (+ Lge Cup, FA Cup, & CL Finals)
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2020/21 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2019/20 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340 (League Title Win)
: + alt link
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2018/19 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435 (+ Champions League Final win)
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2017/18 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203 (+ Champions League Final)
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2016/17 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2015/16 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798 (+ Lge Cup & Europa Finals)
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2014/15 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg13848727#msg13848727
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
'; 2013/14 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355
Some 'older
' League Titles - 1989/90
: 1987/88
: 1985/86
: 1983/84
: 1982/83
: 1981/82
: 1979/80
: 1978/79
: 1976/77
: 1975/76
: 1972/73
: 1965/66
: 1963/64
.
A few other seasons of note - 1977/78
: 1980/81
: 1988/89
: 1990/91
: 2004/05
: 2008/09
. | Legendary Managers - Shankly
: Paisley
: Fagan
: Houllier
: Rafa
: Klopp
.
Some memorable / atmospheric matches in Europe (1991+)
- Auxerre '91
: Brann Bergen '97
: Barcelona '01
: Roma '02
: Olympiacos '04
: Juventus '05
: Chelsea '05
.Barcelona '07
: Chelsea '07
: Marseille '07
: Inter '08
: Arsenal '08
: R. Madrid '09
: Benfica '10
: Man Utd '16
: Dortmund '16
: Spartak '17
: Man City '18
: Roma '18
.PSG '18
: Napoli '18
: Bayern '19
: Barcelona '19
: Ajax '20
: Atletico '21
: AC Milan '21
: Inter '22
: Villarreal '22
: Ajax '22
: Rangers '22
: with more to come...
Some older misc matches - Cologne '65 (Replay)
: Inter '65
: Celtic (various)
: B. Dortmund '66
: Ajax '66
: Bayern Munich '71
: Dynamo Dresden '76
: Saint Etienne '77
.B. Moenchengladbach '78
: Aberdeen '80
: CSKA Sofia '81
: Howard Gayle & Bayern Munich '81
: Alkmaar '81
: Bilbao '83
: Dinamo Bucharest '84
: Panathinaikos '85
.All Liverpool European Cup Final victories
content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg142788142022 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Paris
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027 (+ CL Final Index)2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs, in Madrid
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ CL Final Index)2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Kiev
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg160660012007 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Athens
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg178379332005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Istanbul
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg103885502001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg178185232019 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Barcelona
match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg166174502018 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Roma
match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16020177#msg160201772007 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea
match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3625035#msg36250352005 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea
match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070
RAWK's 'The 25th of May: Happy Istanbul Day
' thread (many, many videos)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg103885502001 UEFA Cup Final vs Alaves
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664All UEFA Cup Final victories
content ('73, '76, '01)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg171757212019 UEFA Super Cup Final vs Chelsea
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16764173#msg16764173All UEFA Super Cup Final victories
content ('77, '01, '05, '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg171757522019 FIFA Club World Cup Final vs Flamengo
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402All FIFA Club World Cup Finals
content ('81, '84, '05, and '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16951638#msg169516382022 FA Cup Final vs Chelsea
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18331284#msg18331284All FA Cup Final victories
content ('65, '74, '86, '89, '92, '01, '06, '22)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14904752#msg149047522024 League Cup Final vs Chelsea
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19314882#msg19314882All League Cup Final victories
content ('81, '82, '83, '84, '95, '01, '03, '12, '22, '24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg166801762022 Charity Shield victory vs Manchester City
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18434923#msg18434923All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies')
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158
Some older league & cup games - Spurs 7-0 in '78
: Norwich 5-3 in '80
: Newcastle 4-1 in '87
: Forest 5-0 in '88
: Leeds 5-4 in '91
: Spurs 6-2 in '93
: Swindon 5-0 in '93
. Manchester Utd 3-3 in '94
: Arsenal 3-0 in '94
: Villa 3-2 in '94
: Blackburn 2-1 in '95
: Man City 6-0 in '95
: Villa 3-0 in '96
: Newcastle 4-3 in '96
: Chelsea 5-1 in '96
. Newcastle 4-3 in '97
: Southampton 7-1 in '99
: Arsenal 4-0 in '00
: Derby 4-0 in '00
: Everton 3-2 in '01
: Charlton 4-0 in '01
: Villa 4-3 in '02
: Blackburn 4-3 in '02
.WBA 6-0 in '03
: WBA 5-0 in '04
: Luton Town 5-3 in '06
: Birmingham 7-0 in '06
: Chelsea 2-1 in '06
: Derby C. 6-0 in '07
: Arsenal 4-1 in '07
: Newcastle 5-1 in '08
. West Ham 3-2 in '09
: Chelsea 1-0 in '11
: Man C. 3-0 in '11
: Fulham 5-2 in '11
: Chelsea 4-1 in '12
: West Ham 3-2 in '12
: Spurs 5-0 in '13
: Boro 2-2 in '14 (14-13)
.
Victories vs Everton
: from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588
Victories vs Manchester Utd
: from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008
A few videos of the old Kop / last days of the old standing Kop (1994)
... : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=29833.msg18530503#msg18530503Some memorable 'You'll Never Walk Alone's sung at Liverpool matches
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179364#msg18179364Liverpool fans booing the national anthem
- at many Cup Finals over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179204#msg18179204
Some 'songs' released by Liverpool
over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18510063#msg18510063
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mini-index
of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0
Sites like these also sell 'VHS-to-DVD' rips of older football content - https://footballontap.webs.com
& http://footydvd.co.uk
& http://bozsik54.blogspot.com
& http://stevenaxe.altervista.org/calcio/Collezione-DVD-December-21.html
& www.bigsoccer.com/threads/football-dvds-buying-selling-trading-2.1198686/page-122
& https://paul-breitner74.blogspot.com
& https://soccerempire.webs.com
& https://futbol-stuff.webs.com
& www.soccervideos.eu
& www.classicfootballdvd.co.uk
& www.collection.footballhome.net