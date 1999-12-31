« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Muhammad Ali  (Read 14804 times)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • kopite
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #160 on: June 8, 2016, 10:03:10 am »
Can't believe its 20 years ago I did this little tribute to Ali....

Atlantic Hero

This man stares vacantly beneath the harsh Atlantic light.
Uncontrollably trembling a hand once feared for its might.
But no fear Champ you're still loved,still worldwide known.
The memories will live on, long after other birds have flown.
You look so lonely as the eyes of the world upon you stare.
Is this right at all, to see your dignity almost stripped bare
You made your sport an art form, all beauty grace and speed.
They crucified you for your beliefs,but never made you bleed.
You've made me laugh, you've made me cry, now I watch
you ignite the flame.
The Greatest you are, and the greatest you'll always remain.


Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • kopite
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #161 on: June 8, 2016, 10:08:05 am »
Quote from: The 92A on June  6, 2016, 12:01:17 pm
Ali and Shankly were my two heros as a kid. Most hero's fade with the scrutiny of life.  Now he's dead I dont have hero's anymore but as a hero he never let me down.

Me too, 2 real men of the people, 2 men that you know would be exactly how you imagined them to be if you met them.
The world needs people like Ali and Shankly, it's a poorer place without them....and yes I'm all out of heroes too.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #162 on: June 9, 2016, 07:18:05 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on June  8, 2016, 10:08:05 am
Me too, 2 real men of the people, 2 men that you know would be exactly how you imagined them to be if you met them.
The world needs people like Ali and Shankly, it's a poorer place without them....and yes I'm all out of heroes too.

Funny enough told my lad the other day about how he was my hero as a kid alongside shankly , and have only had one other since them days as a ten year old and that's king kenny
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #163 on: June 9, 2016, 03:31:55 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on June  7, 2016, 02:35:33 pm
I'd go for the second one then and the Mailer one for a fantastic piece of sports writing

Agreed.

The Mailer one is fantastic, but his habit of referring to himself in the third person can be a bit distracting. He can't half turn a phrase though.

I'm such a miserable bastard that I read most of the Remnick book in the house, on my own, between about 10.00pm on 31/12/1999 and 2.00am on 1/1/2000.

Great it was, as I fucking hate New Year, particularly all that Millennium shite that was going on at the time. Again, great writing and highly recommended.





Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,271
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #164 on: June 9, 2016, 08:29:42 pm »
http://espn.go.com/espn/eticket/story?page=091216/jimmyrobinson

Good read about one of the fighters who fought Ali.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,737
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #165 on: June 9, 2016, 08:51:01 pm »
Funeral tomorrow at 1pm BST?
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #166 on: June 10, 2016, 08:21:59 am »
Quote from: 4pool on June  9, 2016, 08:29:42 pm
http://espn.go.com/espn/eticket/story?page=091216/jimmyrobinson

Good read about one of the fighters who fought Ali.
heart breaking in a way, would make a good film.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,135
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #167 on: June 10, 2016, 10:08:21 am »
So much great content out there about the great man, but this innocuous little video in particular really resonates with me. Maybe it's because I have Irish blood, but I think it's also because you can feel Ali's genuine warmth and love for humanity. I think it's a beautiful little slice of history...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2T8jr8WQC8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2T8jr8WQC8I</a>


Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
50 Years Ali Foreman. What an event that was. And what a champ Ali was. Great piece today about it in the Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/oct/28/rumble-in-the-jungle-50th-anniversary-ali-foreman

Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,119
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm »
Lazarus had nothing on Ali
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • Klopptimistic
Re: RIP Muhammad Ali
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:48:20 am »
The Greatest.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 