Can't believe its 20 years ago I did this little tribute to Ali....



Atlantic Hero



This man stares vacantly beneath the harsh Atlantic light.

Uncontrollably trembling a hand once feared for its might.

But no fear Champ you're still loved,still worldwide known.

The memories will live on, long after other birds have flown.

You look so lonely as the eyes of the world upon you stare.

Is this right at all, to see your dignity almost stripped bare

You made your sport an art form, all beauty grace and speed.

They crucified you for your beliefs,but never made you bleed.

You've made me laugh, you've made me cry, now I watch

you ignite the flame.

The Greatest you are, and the greatest you'll always remain.





