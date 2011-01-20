Not really. People taking these internships will be recent graduates that will want to work in the industry but that can currently only do so by working unpaid for several years. They'll likely be living at home with their parents, or will be renting whilst sill working part time in a supermarket or wherever.



Take the analyst role as an example. Every year there will be thousands of graduates who want to become an analyst at a football club, but they'll all be met with only two types of job adverts - 1 for an unpaid internship, or 1 for a paid role that is asking for 3+ years experience. So at that point they either need to take an unpaid role, continue in education for no real benefit, or work in a different industry rendering their degree pretty much irrelevant and a waste of money.



Whilst there's not a lot that is wrong in this post, I disagree with the stance that these sort of internships are fair and equitable. It's massively narrowing down the amount of people who could take that type of job - wealthy family's Child A could be far worse as an analyst than single parent Child B. B's brighter, more suited, performed better in education but can't even apply because their parent can't pay for their flat while they're in Watford for three years.It just creates further opportunity for people from wealthier and more privileged socio-economic backgrounds and reinforces class structures. Watford are getting a service, just like all these massive companies who use unpaid internships. It has the knock on effect of deterring the able and the qualified away from their wanted industries and areas of expertise because they didn't win the birth lottery and pop out of a wealthier hole.The point is people shouldn't need to take an unpaid role when they have the qualifications and the company is getting a service from them.