Author Topic: Watford  (Read 38529 times)

Re: Watford
« Reply #480 on: January 25, 2022, 11:50:15 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on January 25, 2022, 01:33:45 pm
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now

Shocked that you, and English fans in general, didn't realize what an absolute fraud he is after the 2014 World Cup. What was it, worst England national team finish in
64 plus years?
Re: Watford
« Reply #481 on: January 25, 2022, 11:56:22 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on January 25, 2022, 11:50:15 pm
Shocked that you, and English fans in general, didn't realize what an absolute fraud he is after the 2014 World Cup. What was it, worst England national team finish in
64 plus years?

Technically we were worse in 94, 78 and 74 when we didnt qualify.
Re: Watford
« Reply #482 on: January 26, 2022, 01:15:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2022, 11:56:22 pm
Technically we were worse in 94, 78 and 74 when we didnt qualify.
Not really apples to apples back then was it though? Wasn't it much harder to qualify before they expanded the field? Those teams, unlike Roy,  didn't have the likes of Moldova, Montenegro, San Marino, etc to qualify?
Re: Watford
« Reply #483 on: January 26, 2022, 09:58:29 am »
Are Watford going down? What do you reckon?
Re: Watford
« Reply #484 on: January 26, 2022, 10:07:03 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on January 26, 2022, 01:15:39 am
Not really apples to apples back then was it though? Wasn't it much harder to qualify before they expanded the field? Those teams, unlike Roy,  didn't have the likes of Moldova, Montenegro, San Marino, etc to qualify?

True. It was certainly Englands earliest exit at a World Cup (out after 2 matches!).

Hard to know who will go down. Actually think Burnley are in trouble given their small squad and fixture pile up. All the others have shown signs of life. Everton and Brentford I think could still get sucked into trouble if results go against them. Think Leeds will be ok.
Re: Watford
« Reply #485 on: January 26, 2022, 01:00:56 pm »
A reluctant, well actually a fervent 'Good Luck Roy' from me.

Get them points, get them above Newcastle, force Newcastle's relegation. That's the 2nd most important thing to emerge from this season behind Liverpool's success.
Re: Watford
« Reply #486 on: January 26, 2022, 02:10:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 26, 2022, 01:00:56 pm
A reluctant, well actually a fervent 'Good Luck Roy' from me.

Get them points, get them above Newcastle, force Newcastle's relegation. That's the 2nd most important thing to emerge from this season behind Liverpool's success.

The only one I care about going down is Everton. Newcastle would be a bonus but I don't think it really matters either way because if they don't go down now we'll never see the back of them anyway, if they do there's no chance they stay down there for long.
Re: Watford
« Reply #487 on: January 26, 2022, 02:25:16 pm »
Woeford
Re: Watford
« Reply #488 on: January 26, 2022, 02:40:53 pm »
have they officially changed their badge to say WTF yet?
Re: Watford
« Reply #489 on: January 31, 2022, 10:34:34 am »
The Premier League teams queueing up to beat on Watford.

https://twitter.com/TrollFootball/status/1486094392486404101
Re: Watford
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 12:19:44 pm »
Re: Watford
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 01:46:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:19:44 pm

Shocking that. Those are pretty high level jobs that theyre expecting lowly slaves to do. Id imagine the people doing those jobs at the Top 10 clubs are on at least 50 grand a year. Minimum.
Re: Watford
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 01:46:47 pm
Shocking that. Those are pretty high level jobs that theyre expecting lowly slaves to do. Id imagine the people doing those jobs at the Top 10 clubs are on at least 50 grand a year. Minimum.
Horrendous. Two of those roles literally require degrees to do at almost every other pro club in the top two divisions.

Salary wise you're probably looking at £60k at the bottom end and upwards of £250k for department heads in analyst roles.
Re: Watford
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm
Horrendous. Two of those roles literally require degrees to do at almost every other pro club in the top two divisions.

Salary wise you're probably looking at £60k at the bottom end and upwards of £250k for department heads in analyst roles.
Crickey. With all my degrees I am grossly underpaid!  ::)
Re: Watford
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 03:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 01:46:47 pm
Shocking that. Those are pretty high level jobs that theyre expecting lowly slaves to do. Id imagine the people doing those jobs at the Top 10 clubs are on at least 50 grand a year. Minimum.

They'll still have paid staff in these roles, the interns will just be to help them. Pretty much every club outside of the PL does it and a fair few in the PL will too.

It stinks but it's not just a Watford thing. Unfortunately there are an ever growing number of people graduating from university that want to work in these fields and will grab the chance to get the experience, hoping for something at the end of it. All they'll get though is a thank you, and new interns will be secured.
Re: Watford
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 03:24:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:11:05 pm
They'll still have paid staff in these roles, the interns will just be to help them. Pretty much every club outside of the PL does it and a fair few in the PL will too.

It stinks but it's not just a Watford thing. Unfortunately there are an ever growing number of people graduating from university that want to work in these fields and will grab the chance to get the experience, hoping for something at the end of it. All they'll get though is a thank you, and new interns will be secured.

The main issue with unpaid internships is that they perpetuate privilege and inequality. Unpaid interns will be drain from a comfortable, if not wealthy, background. Its a shite state of affairs, Tommy.
Re: Watford
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 03:31:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:24:49 pm
The main issue with unpaid internships is that they perpetuate privilege and inequality. Unpaid interns will be drain from a comfortable, if not wealthy, background. Its a shite state of affairs, Tommy.

Not really. People taking these internships will be recent graduates that will want to work in the industry but that can currently only do so by working unpaid for several years. They'll likely be living at home with their parents, or will be renting whilst sill working part time in a supermarket or wherever.

Take the analyst role as an example. Every year there will be thousands of graduates who want to become an analyst at a football club, but they'll all be met with only two types of job adverts - 1 for an unpaid internship, or 1 for a paid role that is asking for 3+ years experience. So at that point they either need to take an unpaid role, continue in education for no real benefit, or work in a different industry rendering their degree pretty much irrelevant and a waste of money.
Re: Watford
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 03:33:29 pm »
Odd to see a team from Watford thinking theyre good at playing like peak Atletico, constant shithousery and faking injury after every tackle
Re: Watford
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 03:39:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:24:49 pm
The main issue with unpaid internships is that they perpetuate privilege and inequality. Unpaid interns will be drain from a comfortable, if not wealthy, background.

Yep. It's absolutely wrong.
Re: Watford
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 03:45:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:31:31 pm
Not really. People taking these internships will be recent graduates that will want to work in the industry but that can currently only do so by working unpaid for several years. They'll likely be living at home with their parents, or will be renting whilst sill working part time in a supermarket or wherever.

Take the analyst role as an example. Every year there will be thousands of graduates who want to become an analyst at a football club, but they'll all be met with only two types of job adverts - 1 for an unpaid internship, or 1 for a paid role that is asking for 3+ years experience. So at that point they either need to take an unpaid role, continue in education for no real benefit, or work in a different industry rendering their degree pretty much irrelevant and a waste of money.
Whilst there's not a lot that is wrong in this post, I disagree with the stance that these sort of internships are fair and equitable. It's massively narrowing down the amount of people who could take that type of job - wealthy family's Child A could be far worse as an analyst than single parent Child B. B's brighter, more suited, performed better in education but can't even apply because their parent can't pay for their flat while they're in Watford for three years.

It just creates further opportunity for people from wealthier and more privileged socio-economic backgrounds and reinforces class structures. Watford are getting a service, just like all these massive companies who use unpaid internships. It has the knock on effect of deterring the able and the qualified away from their wanted industries and areas of expertise because they didn't win the birth lottery and pop out of a wealthier hole.

The point is people shouldn't need to take an unpaid role when they have the qualifications and the company is getting a service from them.
Re: Watford
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 03:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:45:34 pm
Whilst there's not a lot that is wrong in this post, I disagree with the stance that these sort of internships are fair and equitable. It's massively narrowing down the amount of people who could take that type of job - wealthy family's Child A could be far worse as an analyst than single parent Child B. B's brighter, more suited, performed better in education but can't even apply because their parent can't pay for their flat while they're in Watford for three years.

It just creates further opportunity for people from wealthier and more privileged socio-economic backgrounds and reinforces class structures. Watford are getting a service, just like all these massive companies who use unpaid internships. It has the knock on effect of deterring the able and the qualified away from their wanted industries and areas of expertise because they didn't win the birth lottery and pop out of a wealthier hole.

The point is people shouldn't need to take an unpaid role when they have the qualifications and the company is getting a service from them.

That is absolutely not my stance. Not in any way, shape or form. I've literally said that unpaid roles like this stink - it's incredibly wrong and is taking advantage of people.
Re: Watford
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 03:57:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:51:18 pm
That is absolutely not my stance. Not in any way, shape or form. I've literally said that unpaid roles like this stink - it's incredibly wrong and is taking advantage of people.
I'm not having a go at you and I'm glad you think that way, I just don't understand what the 'not really' part of your post is referring to in the post you highlighted, it seemed on the face of it to be dismissing the state of internships such as that.
Re: Watford
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 04:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:57:32 pm
I'm not having a go at you and I'm glad you think that way, I just don't understand what the 'not really' part of your post is referring to in the post you highlighted, it seemed on the face of it to be dismissing the state of internships such as that.

I've been involved in this sort of thing and I'd say the majority of people taking up the internships are from a working class, or at best middle-class background. People absolutely desperate to work in football and that are willing to work alongside their internship so that they can afford to live, or that do a masters at the same time so they can continue to get loans/grants. Then they just get thrown to the curb after 12 months and replaced by others.

I'm not doubting that there will be people who simply can't apply for the position because of their circumstances, but I don't think that means that those who do apply do so because they're affluent.
Re: Watford
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 05:41:25 pm »
My company pays its interns

We aren't as rich as Watford.
Re: Watford
« Reply #504 on: Today at 12:31:18 am »
I must say Watford are now mid table stuff.

Roys not done too bad

Id be concerned about them now over Burnley if I was an Everton fan
Re: Watford
« Reply #505 on: Today at 12:46:15 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:31:18 am
I must say Watford are now mid table stuff.

Roys not done too bad

Id be concerned about them now over Burnley if I was an Everton fan


They have probably left it too late but they look quite solid now which, to be fair, is Hodgson's strength. He can make a pig's ear from a silk purse but he can also make pork scratchings from a pig's ear.


Unfortunately they have some stinking games left but their next three home games are Leeds, Brentford and Burnley so they will be playing their part. I thought Brentford would be the one to get sucked in but Eriksen has revitalised them. It's down to Everton and Burnley now excepting those games above may either bring Watford clear or suck Leeds back in.
Re: Watford
« Reply #506 on: Today at 01:58:20 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:31:31 pm
Not really. People taking these internships will be recent graduates that will want to work in the industry but that can currently only do so by working unpaid for several years. They'll likely be living at home with their parents, or will be renting whilst sill working part time in a supermarket or wherever.

Take the analyst role as an example. Every year there will be thousands of graduates who want to become an analyst at a football club, but they'll all be met with only two types of job adverts - 1 for an unpaid internship, or 1 for a paid role that is asking for 3+ years experience. So at that point they either need to take an unpaid role, continue in education for no real benefit, or work in a different industry rendering their degree pretty much irrelevant and a waste of money.
You can Paid Interns. They have Bills to pay also. Most ppl dont have a family to pay for food, rent, in another city. Also Watford has more then enough money to pay them also.
