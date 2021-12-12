« previous next »
Watford

Online Guz-kop

Re: Watford
Reply #440 on: Today at 12:11:43 pm
Do we know what the Watford mascot thinks of this? Looking forward to them renewing their rivalry
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Nitramdorf

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watford
Reply #441 on: Today at 12:15:52 pm
Thought it was April Fools Day for a minute. Then realised it was true. :o
Online Schmidt

Re: Watford
Reply #442 on: Today at 12:50:44 pm
Quote from: timmit on Today at 11:49:17 am
Pathetic way to run a club. Hopefully relegation beckons

Burnley/Newcastle/Everton is still the dream.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Watford
Reply #443 on: Today at 12:51:15 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:54:17 am


Facerub-tastic hire. It'll be a hoot.
Didn't 'Big Dunc' do the same when Villa scored? Odd behaviour.
Online cissesbeard

Re: Watford
Reply #444 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm
watford will go down and hodgson will just say 'the damage had already been doen, what did you expect? I'm not a miracle worker'
Online newterp

Re: Watford
Reply #445 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 12:53:14 pm
watford will go down and hodgson will just say 'the damage had already been doen, what did you expect? I'm not a miracle worker'
I need him to also say "Cash moves everything around me. CREAM get the money. dolla dolla bill yall."
Offline B0151?

Re: Watford
Reply #446 on: Today at 01:13:39 pm
Honestly it's a good appointment for them to try keep them up.

The relegation battle one of the most interesting in years
Offline tonysleft

Re: Watford
Reply #447 on: Today at 01:33:45 pm
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Watford
Reply #448 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:33:45 pm
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now

Speak for yourself.

Although being all miffed as to why he should have to face the media after England had lost to Iceland (and hed gone to a museum rather than watch them) was amusing.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Watford
Reply #449 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:33:45 pm
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now

I think you will find that most still hate him, but when it is somebody else's club he is fucking up it is merely funny.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Watford
Reply #450 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm
I hope he does well, if anything just so its one more team to keep Newcastle in the relegation spots.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Watford
Reply #451 on: Today at 01:43:05 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:35:41 pm
I think you will find that most still hate him, but when it is somebody else's club he is fucking up it is merely funny.

Spot on, he is a walking travesty
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Watford
Reply #452 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 01:43:05 pm
Spot on, he is a walking travesty

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>

Offline tonysleft

Re: Watford
Reply #453 on: Today at 02:01:36 pm
Meireles, Jovanovic, Konchesy, Poulsen. Great days
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Watford
Reply #454 on: Today at 02:20:24 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:50:44 pm
Burnley/Newcastle/Everton is still the dream.

To quote the great owl himself, that would be utopia.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Watford
Reply #455 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:35:41 pm
I think you will find that most still hate him, but when it is somebody else's club he is fucking up it is merely funny.

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Watford
Reply #456 on: Today at 02:27:10 pm
Good appointment for Watford as he suits the relegation battle or mid table clubs. Its just when he goes to a club with more ambition and expectation he struggles.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Watford
Reply #457 on: Today at 02:35:14 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 01:54:38 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>


One of the greatest things ever created. I can still remember the tears of mirth I shed upon first seeing it ;D
Online Ray K

Re: Watford
Reply #458 on: Today at 02:40:53 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:33:45 pm
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now
If he keeps Watford up and gets Everton relegated, I think we should pull down Shanks's statue and replace it with a giant owl.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Watford
Reply #459 on: Today at 02:43:11 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:40:53 pm
If he keeps Watford up and gets Everton relegated, I think we should pull down Shanks's statue and replace it with a giant owl.

;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Watford
Reply #460 on: Today at 02:50:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:40:53 pm
If he keeps Watford up and gets Everton relegated, I think we should pull down Shanks's statue and replace it with a giant owl.

Never mind outside Anfield, get two of these bad boys on top of the Liver Building.

Online Darkness

Re: Watford
Reply #461 on: Today at 03:09:55 pm
I'm sorry but most of Rawk are wrong, he's very good in these type of jobs no way they go down. This is Palace , West Brom and Fulham all over again, they will be tough to break down.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Watford
Reply #462 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 03:09:55 pm
I'm sorry but most of Rawk are wrong, he's very good in these type of jobs no way they go down. This is Palace , West Brom and Fulham all over again, they will be tough to break down.

There aren't too many saying it's a bad appointment for Watford.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Watford
Reply #463 on: Today at 04:10:16 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 03:09:55 pm
I'm sorry but most of Rawk are wrong, he's very good in these type of jobs no way they go down. This is Palace , West Brom and Fulham all over again, they will be tough to break down.

People said the same thing last season about Allardyce and West Brom.

Hodgson is 74 years old now and hasn't managed a new club for 5 years. There is going to come a time where he is no longer able to do what he normally does. 

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:01:36 pm
Meireles, Jovanovic, Konchesy, Poulsen. Great days

Meireles absolutely doesn't belong in this list. Joe Cole however...
Offline El Lobo

Re: Watford
Reply #464 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 03:09:55 pm
I'm sorry but most of Rawk are wrong, he's very good in these type of jobs no way they go down. This is Palace , West Brom and Fulham all over again, they will be tough to break down.

Darkness mate I know it'd take up a lot of your PlayStation scalping time, but do you think you could cope with every post having to go through you first? Its the only way we'll learn
Offline afc turkish

Re: Watford
Reply #465 on: Today at 05:15:11 pm
 
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:01:29 pm
Darkness mate I know it'd take up a lot of your PlayStation scalping time, but do you think you could cope with every post having to go through you first? Its the only way we'll learn

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Online Tobelius

Re: Watford
Reply #466 on: Today at 05:28:32 pm
Welcome back Roy
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Watford
Reply #467 on: Today at 05:28:35 pm
Roy is massively overrated and one that kiss asses to get his job.

Look at Palace. It became immensely better after he left!

And us too before that.
Online Fromola

Re: Watford
Reply #468 on: Today at 05:33:56 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:10:16 pm
People said the same thing last season about Allardyce and West Brom.

Hodgson is 74 years old now and hasn't managed a new club for 5 years. There is going to come a time where he is no longer able to do what he normally does. 

Was thinking that as well. They always end up taking one job too many.

Although Hodgson improved Palace defensively when he took over, they stayed up that first season because Zaha was right on top of his game. They were a one man team. He took over in September as well, not past the half way point of the season. They'd had Allardyce before him as well so were used to that style of football.

If you look at when he took over Fulham mid season, he was extremely lucky to keep them up. IIRC they scraped it by the skin of their teeth winning the last 3 games, including an injury time winner at City in the 3rd to last game when they were as good as down.

He might well get them out of it (4th from bottom is a low bar this season) but the fact he's Roy Hodgson means fuck all really.

Offline El Lobo

Re: Watford
Reply #469 on: Today at 06:18:25 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:28:35 pm
Roy is massively overrated and one that kiss asses to get his job.

Look at Palace. It became immensely better after he left!

And us too before that.

Well.they got a better manager. But I do think hes slightly above the level of the likes of Bruce, Allardyce etc
Offline McSquared

Re: Watford
Reply #470 on: Today at 07:28:42 pm
Unbelievable. Relegation nailed on now
Offline vicar

Re: Watford
Reply #471 on: Today at 08:03:38 pm
Is no one prepared to use a young (er - not hard) up and coming coach?
Why do they keep going back to dinosaurs to keep them up?

Still, if he can usurp Everton to 17th place I will take it all back :)
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Watford
Reply #472 on: Today at 08:19:51 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:01:36 pm
Meireles, Jovanovic, Konchesy, Poulsen. Great days

Well, you've got your own german Hodgson now
Online rob1966

Re: Watford
Reply #473 on: Today at 08:26:09 pm
Elton John foresaw this appointment decades ago

Back to the howling old owl in the woods
Hunting the horny back toad
Oh I've finally decided my future lies
Beyond the yellow brick road
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Watford
Reply #474 on: Today at 08:35:25 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:28:35 pm
Roy is massively overrated and one that kiss asses to get his job.

Look at Palace. It became immensely better after he left!

And us too before that.

Was this one of the donkeys he kissed?

