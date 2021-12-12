People said the same thing last season about Allardyce and West Brom.



Hodgson is 74 years old now and hasn't managed a new club for 5 years. There is going to come a time where he is no longer able to do what he normally does.



Was thinking that as well. They always end up taking one job too many.Although Hodgson improved Palace defensively when he took over, they stayed up that first season because Zaha was right on top of his game. They were a one man team. He took over in September as well, not past the half way point of the season. They'd had Allardyce before him as well so were used to that style of football.If you look at when he took over Fulham mid season, he was extremely lucky to keep them up. IIRC they scraped it by the skin of their teeth winning the last 3 games, including an injury time winner at City in the 3rd to last game when they were as good as down.He might well get them out of it (4th from bottom is a low bar this season) but the fact he's Roy Hodgson means fuck all really.