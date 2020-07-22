« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Watford  (Read 25772 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watford
« Reply #280 on: July 22, 2020, 06:04:04 am »
Quote from: him_15 on July 22, 2020, 04:12:10 am
Watford basically conceded every game to City, gifting them 5+ goals every single time. What a shame, I hope they go down.

In the last 3 games to City it's 18-0 in total.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Watford
« Reply #281 on: July 22, 2020, 09:21:27 am »
I don't get the hype with Sarr. He's talented for sure, but he hasn't scored a goal or created one since that game against us. He was born offside as well.

They were an embarrassment last night. Where's your cojones, Troy?
Logged

Offline IanZG

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watford
« Reply #282 on: July 22, 2020, 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on July 22, 2020, 09:21:27 am
I don't get the hype with Sarr. He's talented for sure, but he hasn't scored a goal or created one since that game against us. He was born offside as well.


He had a shocking game against us in the first game, miskicking the ball a number of times in dangerous scoring positions, chances are they would've taken a point had he shown a bit of composure. Looks talented, but extremely raw.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Watford
« Reply #283 on: July 22, 2020, 09:43:00 am »
Quote from: IanZG on July 22, 2020, 09:33:20 am
He had a shocking game against us in the first game, miskicking the ball a number of times in dangerous scoring positions, chances are they would've taken a point had he shown a bit of composure. Looks talented, but extremely raw.

Yeah ... we really don't need a kick and run merchant. He'd struggle against sides sitting deep. Of the sides down the bottom a player like Grealish would improve us a lot more. Thought he was excellent last night.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watford
« Reply #284 on: July 22, 2020, 09:55:01 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on July 22, 2020, 09:43:00 am
Yeah ... we really don't need a kick and run merchant. He'd struggle against sides sitting deep. Of the sides down the bottom a player like Grealish would improve us a lot more. Thought he was excellent last night.
See i think Grealish would struggle a lot more with use where he won't have every attack going through him and will be forced in to making quicker decisions. Plus he'd not really have  a role here, to slow for the wider roles and don't think he's good enough to block jones/keita getting minutes in the middle. Not exactly watched loads of Watford but been more impressed by Sarr.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watford
« Reply #285 on: July 22, 2020, 09:58:45 am »
After sacking their manager, they deserve no better. Tough very tough since i really want Villa to go down.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,146
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Watford
« Reply #286 on: July 22, 2020, 01:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 22, 2020, 01:25:30 am
I mean if he had to punch someone...

Loggins instead of Mesina?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,245
Re: Watford
« Reply #287 on: July 22, 2020, 02:08:07 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on July 22, 2020, 09:21:27 am
I don't get the hype with Sarr. He's talented for sure, but he hasn't scored a goal or created one since that game against us. He was born offside as well.
 

Guess its party cos of the Mane link, all of a sudden after that video was posted of Mane speaking to him like a kid brother after the match earlier this season - it became a thing  ;D 

Cos yeah, otherwise, I dont get it. Sure he may develop, but there is not a lot of evidence yet to show hes a special talent. They paid a lot for him too, if they get relegated, be interesting to see what happens, would they just try and cash in now, or hope he helps them get promoted again.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Watford
« Reply #288 on: July 22, 2020, 03:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 22, 2020, 02:08:07 pm
Guess its party cos of the Mane link, all of a sudden after that video was posted of Mane speaking to him like a kid brother after the match earlier this season - it became a thing  ;D 

Cos yeah, otherwise, I dont get it. Sure he may develop, but there is not a lot of evidence yet to show hes a special talent. They paid a lot for him too, if they get relegated, be interesting to see what happens, would they just try and cash in now, or hope he helps them get promoted again.

A season in the Championship could do a young player like that the world of good, it allows them to develop away from the spotlight and with less pressure, while shining at a lower level of football and gaining confidence for when they come back up (whether that's with Watford or another club).

We've seen it with Abraham and Grealish this season to name two players, McBurnie to a lesser extent as well. All looked far more rounded and effective than in their previous PL stints.
« Last Edit: July 22, 2020, 04:02:12 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,887
Re: Watford
« Reply #289 on: July 22, 2020, 04:09:28 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on July 22, 2020, 03:59:02 pm
A season in the Championship could do a young player like that the world of good, it allows them to develop away from the spotlight and with less pressure, while shining at a lower level of football and gaining confidence for when they come back up (whether that's with Watford or another club).

We've seen it with Abraham and Grealish this season to name two players, McBurnie to a lesser extent as well. All looked far more rounded and effective than in their previous PL stints.

Helped Adama Traore out too when he spent another season at Boro in the Championship after they were relegated in '17.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Watford
« Reply #290 on: July 22, 2020, 04:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 22, 2020, 04:09:28 pm
Helped Adama Traore out too when he spent another season at Boro in the Championship after they were relegated in '17.

Very good point. Forgot about that.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,550
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Watford
« Reply #291 on: July 26, 2020, 10:21:03 pm »
Lost the cojones derby, have we Troy?  :P

Feel bad for Saar though. He was in absolute bits at the end of the game. I hope Sadio calls to cheer him up.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,935
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Watford
« Reply #292 on: July 26, 2020, 11:33:45 pm »
Well, that decision worked out well for them.

Tara!
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,534
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Watford
« Reply #293 on: July 26, 2020, 11:33:49 pm »
Laters Troy, shame you didn't get the season null and voided eh? :wave
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,148
  • SPQR
Re: Watford
« Reply #294 on: July 27, 2020, 03:31:57 pm »
Chuffed that they're down and that twat Deeney won't be seen in the Premier League ever again. Hope they go down the divisions as well.  :wave
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,503
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Watford
« Reply #295 on: July 28, 2020, 03:16:25 am »
Think the manager will have to go after this
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,148
  • SPQR
Re: Watford
« Reply #296 on: October 25, 2020, 01:14:13 am »
Apparently young Ben Foster has his own YouTube channel now. It's not half bad and I suppose he's planning for life outside of football when he retires in a decade from now.  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6dv3Xu3HKTQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6dv3Xu3HKTQ</a>
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,503
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Watford
« Reply #297 on: October 25, 2020, 01:28:33 am »
Ah these youngsters are so on the ball with social media. I guess this young lad has grown up with it, so it's the only world he's ever known
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watford
« Reply #298 on: October 25, 2020, 09:32:49 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on October 25, 2020, 01:14:13 am
Apparently young Ben Foster has his own YouTube channel now. It's not half bad and I suppose he's planning for life outside of football when he retires in a decade from now.  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6dv3Xu3HKTQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6dv3Xu3HKTQ</a>

I'm really enjoying it

Good insight and he seems a decent fella
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Watford
« Reply #299 on: October 25, 2020, 06:02:28 pm »
He puts the camera down, then picks it up and moves it 10 yards to the other side of his garden.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,473
  • Truthiness
Re: Watford
« Reply #300 on: Today at 10:52:55 am »
They've sacked Xisco. Probably going to appoint Quique Sanchez Flores any moment now.

What an utterly pointless club.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,148
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Watford
« Reply #301 on: Today at 10:53:50 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:52:55 am
They've sacked Xisco. Probably going to appoint Quique Sanchez Flores any moment now.

What an utterly pointless club.

Just in time for new manager first game against us as usual where they'll play out their skins before their annual 6-0 loss to City.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 