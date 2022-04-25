Saw him in Nandos outside Wembley after the cup final. Got a table before me despite coming in after, privileges eh. His missus looked bored of him being pestered for photos while they waited. Happy to see him well after what he went through.

Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."