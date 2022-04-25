« previous next »
Author Topic: Jose Enrique  (Read 56497 times)

Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #240 on: April 25, 2022, 05:41:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 26, 2022, 11:25:02 am
Didn't realize he's so funny. On Soccer AM he was asked which Man United player has had an assist every game in champions league so far this season. He said Fred. I laughed way more than I should have.

Hes pretty funny on Twitter too!

Hes just such a massive Liverpool fan, totally and utterly biased, its fantastic, he winds up plenty with it too lol.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #241 on: April 25, 2022, 07:58:36 pm »
A lot of the Spanish lads who played here really love the club. Enrique, Albie, Garcia, Reina. They'd be our Micah Richards if they got the media profile (without needing to be paid by the club).
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #242 on: April 25, 2022, 08:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 25, 2022, 07:58:36 pm
A lot of the Spanish lads who played here really love the club. Enrique, Albie, Garcia. They'd be our Micah Richards if they got the media profile.

Joses brain operation didnt actually, remove his brain, surely?
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #243 on: April 25, 2022, 09:47:46 pm »
Saw him in Nandos outside Wembley after the cup final. Got a table before me despite coming in after, privileges eh. His missus looked bored of him being pestered for photos while they waited.

Happy to see him well after what he went through.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #244 on: April 26, 2022, 12:24:53 am »
https://twitter.com/Jesanchez3/status/1518550902608740354?s=20&t=iHPxv2r-3Zt7WgwDwd76TA

José enrique
@Jesanchez3
To Frank Lampard - you don't get these at Goodison! You got the big man out for nearly the whole season and you complaining about the penalty to Gordon

:lmao :lmao
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #245 on: April 26, 2022, 04:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 26, 2022, 12:24:53 am
https://twitter.com/Jesanchez3/status/1518550902608740354?s=20&t=iHPxv2r-3Zt7WgwDwd76TA

José enrique
@Jesanchez3
To Frank Lampard - you don't get these at Goodison! You got the big man out for nearly the whole season and you complaining about the penalty to Gordon

:lmao :lmao

He just doesnt give a fuck, love him :lmao
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #246 on: April 27, 2022, 12:34:27 am »
Stick a fork in his hand and he bleeds Red!
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #247 on: April 28, 2022, 08:44:37 am »
He's turned into quite the piss-boiler and he clearly doesn't give a fuck.  Brilliant.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #248 on: May 24, 2022, 03:06:51 pm »
Guys didn't have any idea about anfield watch related to the sun. No more follow or retweets from or for them then. JFT97 ♥️🔴
https://twitter.com/Jesanchez3/status/1528869976048037888

Jose is a good un.

Hes found out that shitshow Anfield Watch on Twitter, is run by some dickhead that has links to the owners of the Ths S*n, and now letting his followers on Twtter know too. 
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #249 on: May 25, 2022, 10:25:07 am »


are they related to The S*n? i didn't know, i'll unfollow them if they are
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #250 on: June 19, 2022, 03:08:05 pm »
I find him really, really cringey. I unfollowed him on Twitter a long time ago but he keeps getting RTd/liked onto my timeline.

His banter is shite. Feels like hell RT or say anything for a few likes from the LFC fans.

Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #251 on: October 5, 2022, 06:18:05 pm »
Who runs his instagram account? The man is relentless with shite posts.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #252 on: October 5, 2022, 06:21:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  5, 2022, 06:18:05 pm
Who runs his instagram account? The man is relentless with shite posts.

There are a number of members on here who I suspect could be doing it in that case :D
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #253 on: October 5, 2022, 06:23:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October  5, 2022, 06:21:27 pm
There are a number of members on here who I suspect could be doing it in that case :D

Thats true Id even lump myself in too  ;D

He is annoying though think Ill unfollow.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #254 on: October 15, 2022, 01:18:52 am »
Had to unfollow him today. I know he played for Newcastle but his cheer leader for their despot owners is shameful. I told him so as well, not that he'll read it nor care.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #255 on: October 15, 2022, 12:31:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on October 15, 2022, 01:18:52 am
Had to unfollow him today. I know he played for Newcastle but his cheer leader for their despot owners is shameful. I told him so as well, not that he'll read it nor care.
Ugh, He's for that shambles of ownership then? Hopefully, he isn't getting invited back for "legends" matches in the future.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #256 on: October 15, 2022, 04:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 15, 2022, 12:31:40 pm
Ugh, He's for that shambles of ownership then? Hopefully, he isn't getting invited back for "legends" matches in the future.

Shared an article yesterday of their regime boasting that they're gonna pump billions to get success and his caption was "delighted for Newcastle". Liked him an all. Fuck him now. 
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #257 on: October 16, 2022, 08:55:05 am »
He's all over the place this fella. I unfollowed him long time ago.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #258 on: October 16, 2022, 12:37:07 pm »
Even if you don't count the Newcastle stuff, his twitter account is extremely cringe.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #259 on: October 16, 2022, 02:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 16, 2022, 12:37:07 pm
Even if you don't count the Newcastle stuff, his twitter account is extremely cringe.
I've never followed him personally but I gathered that he enjoys a shit post a bit too much
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #260 on: October 16, 2022, 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: a little break on October 15, 2022, 04:40:01 pm
Shared an article yesterday of their regime boasting that they're gonna pump billions to get success and his caption was "delighted for Newcastle". Liked him an all. Fuck him now.
Another former player we can chalk up as a massive twat.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #261 on: October 17, 2022, 01:23:19 am »
Didn't he start his PL career at Newcastle?
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #262 on: October 17, 2022, 09:49:47 am »
Quote from: newterp on October 17, 2022, 01:23:19 am
Didn't he start his PL career at Newcastle?
Yeah, Was there for a few years before Kenny signed him in 2011. Crazily he barely played for us after 12/13 like only a handful of appearances a year.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #263 on: October 17, 2022, 01:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 16, 2022, 02:58:27 pm
I've never followed him personally but I gathered that he enjoys a shit post a bit too much
Yeah it's like a 14 year old kid.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #264 on: November 24, 2022, 10:37:54 am »
I don't use Twitter as it exhibits the worst of human nature. However I just love how Jose is a mad biased red. 😂🤣😂
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #265 on: November 24, 2022, 12:23:27 pm »
Quote from: xstoofer on November 24, 2022, 10:37:54 am
I don't use Twitter as it exhibits the worst of human nature. However I just love how Jose is a mad biased red. 😂🤣😂

It was alright at first but I find him insufferable. Not to mention hes fully supportive of the newcastle takeover as well from what Ive seen. Comes across as a bit of a try hard.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #266 on: November 24, 2022, 02:29:58 pm »
One annoying man on social media.
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #267 on: Today at 03:57:19 am »
