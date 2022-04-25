« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jose Enrique  (Read 52999 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,182
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #240 on: April 25, 2022, 05:41:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 26, 2022, 11:25:02 am
Didn't realize he's so funny. On Soccer AM he was asked which Man United player has had an assist every game in champions league so far this season. He said Fred. I laughed way more than I should have.

Hes pretty funny on Twitter too!

Hes just such a massive Liverpool fan, totally and utterly biased, its fantastic, he winds up plenty with it too lol.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,657
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #241 on: April 25, 2022, 07:58:36 pm »
A lot of the Spanish lads who played here really love the club. Enrique, Albie, Garcia, Reina. They'd be our Micah Richards if they got the media profile (without needing to be paid by the club).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,726
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #242 on: April 25, 2022, 08:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 25, 2022, 07:58:36 pm
A lot of the Spanish lads who played here really love the club. Enrique, Albie, Garcia. They'd be our Micah Richards if they got the media profile.

Joses brain operation didnt actually, remove his brain, surely?
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,821
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #243 on: April 25, 2022, 09:47:46 pm »
Saw him in Nandos outside Wembley after the cup final. Got a table before me despite coming in after, privileges eh. His missus looked bored of him being pestered for photos while they waited.

Happy to see him well after what he went through.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
  • ....mmm
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #244 on: April 26, 2022, 12:24:53 am »
https://twitter.com/Jesanchez3/status/1518550902608740354?s=20&t=iHPxv2r-3Zt7WgwDwd76TA

José enrique
@Jesanchez3
To Frank Lampard - you don't get these at Goodison! You got the big man out for nearly the whole season and you complaining about the penalty to Gordon

:lmao :lmao
Logged
:D

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #245 on: April 26, 2022, 04:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 26, 2022, 12:24:53 am
https://twitter.com/Jesanchez3/status/1518550902608740354?s=20&t=iHPxv2r-3Zt7WgwDwd76TA

José enrique
@Jesanchez3
To Frank Lampard - you don't get these at Goodison! You got the big man out for nearly the whole season and you complaining about the penalty to Gordon

:lmao :lmao

He just doesnt give a fuck, love him :lmao
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #246 on: April 27, 2022, 12:34:27 am »
Stick a fork in his hand and he bleeds Red!
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #247 on: April 28, 2022, 08:44:37 am »
He's turned into quite the piss-boiler and he clearly doesn't give a fuck.  Brilliant.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,182
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #248 on: May 24, 2022, 03:06:51 pm »
Guys didn't have any idea about anfield watch related to the sun. No more follow or retweets from or for them then. JFT97 ♥️🔴
https://twitter.com/Jesanchez3/status/1528869976048037888

Jose is a good un.

Hes found out that shitshow Anfield Watch on Twitter, is run by some dickhead that has links to the owners of the Ths S*n, and now letting his followers on Twtter know too. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,963
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #249 on: May 25, 2022, 10:25:07 am »


are they related to The S*n? i didn't know, i'll unfollow them if they are
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #250 on: June 19, 2022, 03:08:05 pm »
I find him really, really cringey. I unfollowed him on Twitter a long time ago but he keeps getting RTd/liked onto my timeline.

His banter is shite. Feels like hell RT or say anything for a few likes from the LFC fans.

Logged
JFT96.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,604
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #251 on: October 5, 2022, 06:18:05 pm »
Who runs his instagram account? The man is relentless with shite posts.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,919
  • YNWA
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #252 on: October 5, 2022, 06:21:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  5, 2022, 06:18:05 pm
Who runs his instagram account? The man is relentless with shite posts.

There are a number of members on here who I suspect could be doing it in that case :D
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,604
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #253 on: October 5, 2022, 06:23:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October  5, 2022, 06:21:27 pm
There are a number of members on here who I suspect could be doing it in that case :D

Thats true Id even lump myself in too  ;D

He is annoying though think Ill unfollow.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • YNWA
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:18:52 am »
Had to unfollow him today. I know he played for Newcastle but his cheer leader for their despot owners is shameful. I told him so as well, not that he'll read it nor care.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jose Enrique
« Reply #255 on: Today at 12:31:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:18:52 am
Had to unfollow him today. I know he played for Newcastle but his cheer leader for their despot owners is shameful. I told him so as well, not that he'll read it nor care.
Ugh, He's for that shambles of ownership then? Hopefully, he isn't getting invited back for "legends" matches in the future.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 