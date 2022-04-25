Didn't realize he's so funny. On Soccer AM he was asked which Man United player has had an assist every game in champions league so far this season. He said Fred. I laughed way more than I should have.
A lot of the Spanish lads who played here really love the club. Enrique, Albie, Garcia. They'd be our Micah Richards if they got the media profile.
https://twitter.com/Jesanchez3/status/1518550902608740354?s=20&t=iHPxv2r-3Zt7WgwDwd76TAJosé enrique@Jesanchez3To Frank Lampard - you don't get these at Goodison! You got the big man out for nearly the whole season and you complaining about the penalty to Gordon
Who runs his instagram account? The man is relentless with shite posts.
There are a number of members on here who I suspect could be doing it in that case
Had to unfollow him today. I know he played for Newcastle but his cheer leader for their despot owners is shameful. I told him so as well, not that he'll read it nor care.
