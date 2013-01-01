« previous next »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 04:26:50 AM
He's been pretty handy this season, and obviously with all the injuries we've had, it's worked out very well to continue to have him on the books. He very rarely does poorly when he plays in midfield and was great today.

My only question around him is whether he block the path of an Elliott, a Wilson or a Jones into the team. I think all three of those would like more football next season, and while it's handy to have a quality old head like Adam, those games could equally be used to integrate the next generation of players.

My take on that would be that Elliot and Wilson would only ever play in a front three (and Wilson will probably leave permanently during the summer unless we opt to go british and profit on Shaqiri), where we don't play Lallana any more. And that Jones has complemented Lallana when playing midfield in the cups this season and if he were to stay could do the same next season (when we'll not have Kane or Chirivella in the squads either. And as much as I want him to develop, I don't want Jones to be one of our top three options on the bench to come on at Old Trafford or in the World Club Cup final next season.

Having said all that, my guess is he wants first team football next season anyway and goes to Bournemouth.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:32:46 AM
My take on that would be that Elliot and Wilson would only ever play in a front three (and Wilson will probably leave permanently during the summer unless we opt to go british and profit on Shaqiri), where we don't play Lallana any more. And that Jones has complemented Lallana when playing midfield in the cups this season and if he were to stay could do the same next season (when we'll not have Kane or Chirivella in the squads either. And as much as I want him to develop, I don't want Jones to be one of our top three options on the bench to come on at Old Trafford or in the World Club Cup final next season.

Having said all that, my guess is he wants first team football next season anyway and goes to Bournemouth.

I mean, I don't think Lallana would be in the top 3 options to come off the bench now, even if we don't get anyone between now and the start of next season?

I would have thought the first five off the bench (assuming current first choice selection of Fab, Hendo, Gini/Ox/Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mané) if we wanted a goal would be:

1. Minamino
2. Ox/Keita/Gini
3. Ox/Keita/Gini
4. Ox/Keita/Gini
5. Origi

And then there'd be Shaqiri, Milner etc.

So I wouldn't have thought Lallana would get off the bench unless there's an injury crisis (entirely possible), and in that scenario surely you'd want to give the kids a run? Remember next season in particular we will be keeping half an eye on transitioning to the future squad.
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 04:44:12 AM
I mean, I don't think Lallana would be in the top 3 options to come off the bench now, even if we don't get anyone between now and the start of next season?
But he did come off the bench in those two games though? And significantly changed the game.

Merely saying in similar circumstances next year Klopp would still probably not give those two important stints to Jones or Elliott, but to another more senior squad member.
