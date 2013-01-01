My take on that would be that Elliot and Wilson would only ever play in a front three (and Wilson will probably leave permanently during the summer unless we opt to go british and profit on Shaqiri), where we don't play Lallana any more. And that Jones has complemented Lallana when playing midfield in the cups this season and if he were to stay could do the same next season (when we'll not have Kane or Chirivella in the squads either. And as much as I want him to develop, I don't want Jones to be one of our top three options on the bench to come on at Old Trafford or in the World Club Cup final next season.
Having said all that, my guess is he wants first team football next season anyway and goes to Bournemouth.
I mean, I don't think Lallana would be in the top 3 options to come off the bench now, even if we don't get anyone between now and the start of next season?
I would have thought the first five off the bench (assuming current first choice selection of Fab, Hendo, Gini/Ox/Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mané) if we wanted a goal would be:
1. Minamino
2. Ox/Keita/Gini
3. Ox/Keita/Gini
4. Ox/Keita/Gini
5. Origi
And then there'd be Shaqiri, Milner etc.
So I wouldn't have thought Lallana would get off the bench unless there's an injury crisis (entirely possible), and in that scenario surely you'd want to give the kids a run? Remember next season in particular we will be keeping half an eye on transitioning to the future squad.