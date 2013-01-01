He's been pretty handy this season, and obviously with all the injuries we've had, it's worked out very well to continue to have him on the books. He very rarely does poorly when he plays in midfield and was great today.



My only question around him is whether he block the path of an Elliott, a Wilson or a Jones into the team. I think all three of those would like more football next season, and while it's handy to have a quality old head like Adam, those games could equally be used to integrate the next generation of players.



My take on that would be that Elliot and Wilson would only ever play in a front three (and Wilson will probably leave permanently during the summer unless we opt to go british and profit on Shaqiri), where we don't play Lallana any more. And that Jones has complemented Lallana when playing midfield in the cups this season and if he were to stay could do the same next season (when we'll not have Kane or Chirivella in the squads either. And as much as I want him to develop, I don't want Jones to be one of our top three options on the bench to come on at Old Trafford or in the World Club Cup final next season.Having said all that, my guess is he wants first team football next season anyway and goes to Bournemouth.