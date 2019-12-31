« previous next »
Adam Lallana

Tony18:6

Re: Adam Lallana
Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 04:07:01 PM
Done very well when he's come in, such a technically gifted player, who's been unfortunate with injuries.

Absolute zero chance he leaves in January, given the injuries and fixture list.

Whether he moves on in the summer will be down to Klopp and his plans for restructuring the squad. 
elpistolero7

Re: Adam Lallana
Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 11:15:55 PM
Supremely talented player, and finally seems to have gotten fit. The last 2 years, he's been largely average, but that's predominantly down to fitness issues. We all know he's a class player who tries hard as well. Seems to have the right attitude too.

I think there's no chance we let him go in January. However, I do think he'll be off this summer. He'll turn 32, and though I don't doubt he has another 2 good years at this level in him, the odds of him staying fit and available when he's needed are slim given recent history.

There's also potentially Grujic and Wilson coming back into the fold. That's with Fabinho, Hendo, Gini, Keita, Ox, Milner already here and all of them having had a better contribution over the last 2 years.

If he could stay fit consistently, would be a different story. Sturridge like case sadly. Could go and start for Leicester, Man Utd etc easily right now.
JackWard33

Re: Adam Lallana
Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 11:31:19 PM
Quote from: Robinred on December 31, 2019, 11:49:18 PM
Interesting. I too think Keita is at his best with the ball at his feet, not as good as others going the other way

Not sure why anyone would think this or anything remotely like it  - Keita is posting the most defensive pressures and most possession regains of anyone in the team
beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: Adam Lallana
Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 PM
Love this lad and have since he came here

Utterly mystified at any negativity he gets

Intelligent pressing, great feet, hard work
Red Berry

Re: Adam Lallana
Reply #4044 on: Today at 09:10:16 AM
Any player pulling his weight and wanting to stay isn't going to be shipped out in January. Klopp is ruthless but he's got the summer to sort outgoings.  He'll want Adam to leave here with a PL medal (at least!)
pathetic

Re: Adam Lallana
Reply #4045 on: Today at 09:26:01 AM
Always liked him since his Southampton days. What could have been if he didn't suffer from all those injuries. I'm glad he's back at a very good level. What a backup to have.
Mighty_Red

Re: Adam Lallana
Reply #4046 on: Today at 10:05:10 AM
It's the annual "Will we get rid of Lallana" discussion! Now I suppose the difference is he can walk away in the summer, which he probably will do but if he decides to stay and sign a new contract then it'll be great. Like Klopp said, all that matters that he is fit and contributing now.

RedForeverTT

Adam Lallana
Reply #4047 on: Today at 03:40:36 PM
This guys has given his all for us. Unlucky in terms of injuries.

If he decided to walk away from us to continue his career elsewhere he will have our blessings and well wishes and remembered very fondly.
