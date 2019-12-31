Supremely talented player, and finally seems to have gotten fit. The last 2 years, he's been largely average, but that's predominantly down to fitness issues. We all know he's a class player who tries hard as well. Seems to have the right attitude too.



I think there's no chance we let him go in January. However, I do think he'll be off this summer. He'll turn 32, and though I don't doubt he has another 2 good years at this level in him, the odds of him staying fit and available when he's needed are slim given recent history.



There's also potentially Grujic and Wilson coming back into the fold. That's with Fabinho, Hendo, Gini, Keita, Ox, Milner already here and all of them having had a better contribution over the last 2 years.



If he could stay fit consistently, would be a different story. Sturridge like case sadly. Could go and start for Leicester, Man Utd etc easily right now.