Jokes so bad they're punny

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,112
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
June 24, 2024, 09:24:41 pm
A taxi was driving through a lower class town area, in the back of the taxi was a lady and her 12-year-old son, he asked "Mum, why are all these ladies standing in shop doorways?
She said," Oh, they're just waiting on their husband's coming home from work".
The taxi driver says "Why don't you tell him the truth, they're on the game, they sell sex for money"!
The boy asked "Is that true mum?, she said," I'm afraid so ".
The boy asks," If one of these ladies has a baby, what happens to it?
Mum says "It becomes a taxi driver"
Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
June 24, 2024, 10:34:18 pm
How much do pirates charge to do piercings?










A buccaneer.
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,026
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 06:39:25 pm
Scotland will never become independent.

Can't see them getting out of a group of 4 countries.
Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 07:11:54 pm
Knock knock.

Whos there?

The Gestapo.

The Gestap.. VEEE VILL ASK THE QUVESTIONS!!,
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,437
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:23:46 pm
Knock knock.

Whos there?

Cargo.

Cargo who?

Cargo vroom vroom
Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
Tragic news about the hippie drowning off Crosby beach last night.

Lifeguards did their best but he was just too far out man.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,813
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm
^
I was picturing my cousin in that joke because she actually is one of the lifeguards on Crosby beach. 😊
Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 04:20:38 am
:lmao
