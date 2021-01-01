« previous next »
A taxi was driving through a lower class town area, in the back of the taxi was a lady and her 12-year-old son, he asked "Mum, why are all these ladies standing in shop doorways?
She said," Oh, they're just waiting on their husband's coming home from work".
The taxi driver says "Why don't you tell him the truth, they're on the game, they sell sex for money"!
The boy asked "Is that true mum?, she said," I'm afraid so ".
The boy asks," If one of these ladies has a baby, what happens to it?
Mum says "It becomes a taxi driver"
How much do pirates charge to do piercings?










A buccaneer.
Scotland will never become independent.

Can't see them getting out of a group of 4 countries.
Knock knock.

Whos there?

The Gestapo.

The Gestap.. VEEE VILL ASK THE QUVESTIONS!!,
