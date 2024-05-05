« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Got invited to a gender reveal party. Pointless, I was the only one who turned up naked.
Ive been farting classic Mike Oldfield tunes all week.

Doctor said I have tubular bowels
 ;D  ^
"I fainted in the curry house when I heard REM had split up. That's me in the Korma"
If you count cows instead of sheep to try and fall asleep, it's probably pasture bedtime.
😂🙈
Stallone: I'm making a movie about composers. I'll be Beethoven.

Van Damme: I'll be Mozart.

Schwarzenegger: Stop it guys, I'm not saying it.
So he'll be Haydn, right?
did you know.
Claudia Schiffer married Brains from the Thunderbirds,
 she is now known as Claudia Schiffer Brains
Stevie Nicks once turned down a marriage proposal from William Shatner.
She didn't want to be known as Stevie Shatner Nicks.
:D Not heard that in years.

In happier news Whoopi Goldberg did accept Gerard Depardieus marriage proposal and has taken his name. Shes now called Whoopi Depardieu.
Have you ever tried that new coconut shampoo?

It leaves your coconuts looking fabulous.
. If I owned a DeLoreanId probably only drive it from time to time.
Have you been listening to RHLSTP?!
Big game at the Longleat Safari Park tonight.
Mightve
The price of petrol is so expensive nowadays that i have started putting vodka in the lawn mower

Now the grass is half cut
I see eggs are going up again.

Thatll surprise a few chickens.
Local breeder told me she's got a bit litter of labradoodles going cheap.

I said budgies go cheep, dogs go woof.
I was in Garston waiting for a Bus,
when it finally arrived I asked the Driver "Is this Bus going to Speke?"
"been driving it for 30 years and its not said a word"
Our cat went missing the other week for a full week, came back and its tail was injured and broken at the end, so we presume it had been trapped by it somewhere.

Considering making a film about it.

127 Meowers.
The Husband was a bit embarrassed and told the Doctor he had trouble getting an Erection with his Wife and she was getting frustrated.

The Doc checked the man's blood pressure and other vitals, then after a thorough examination said he wanted to check with the Wife.

He took Her to another cubicle and asked her to disrobe.
Then he told her to turn all the way around slowly.
She did as instructed.

He then told her to raise her arms above her head, then bend over, touch her toes and cough..??
Finally he said,
"OK, good. You can get dressed now and I will go talk to your Husband."

The Doctor went back to the other cubicle and said to the Husband,
"Well Bill, you can relax, there is nothing wrong with you. Cos, I couldn't get an Erection either."
:lmao
Went to the doctor with a suspicious-looking mole. He said they all look that way and I should have left him in the garden.
So, young Andy goes to see a lawyer and tells him,
My neighbour borrowed £300 from me and he wont pay up. What should I do?

The Lawyer asks Andy, Do you have any proof he owes you the money?
Not really, replies Andy. "I thought we were good enough friends and trusted him."
"I see, says the Lawyer.

"Okay, then we will write him a letter, enclosing a stamped addressed return envelope, asking him for the £3,000 he owes you, said the lawyer.
But its only £300, replied the man.

Precisely, replies the Lawyer." "And thats what I expect he will reply and then well have our proof before taking him to Court!
 A teenage girl on a night out finds herself unable to get home, so she phones her dad and says: "Can you come and get me? I've missed the last bus and it's pouring with rain."
"Okay," says her dad. "Where are you ringing from?"

The girl replies: "From the top of my head right down to my knickers".
Similar

A Glasgow girl phones 999 and says  I needs an ambulance, ma water have broken 

Operator- Ok, where are you ringing from?

Glasgow girl-  Ma Fanny tae ma ankles..
There were 11 people hanging on to a single rope that suspended them from a helicopter trying to bring them to safety. Ten were men; one was a woman.
They all decided that one person would have to let go because if they didn't, the rope would break and all of them would die.

No one could decide who it should be. Finally the woman gave a really touching speech, saying how she would give up her life to save the others, because women were used to giving things up for their husbands and children and giving in to men.

All of the men started clapping.
Arrived slightly early for a restaurant reservation the other night.

The owner asked if I wouldnt mind waiting for ten minutes.

No problem, I said.

Sound, take these drinks to table six for me.
😂😂
Mr. Bean didn't work.

He was on bean-efits.
Went to the doctors the other day.

I sat down in his office, and the first thing he said was Come on now Steve, you know the rules here, make sure you dont get sexually aroused please.

I said My names Jim.

He said Im Steve, pleased to meet you.
My wife screamed "you haven't listened to a single word I've said, have you?!

I was taken aback....what a weird way to start a conversation.
