Jokes so bad they're punny

Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 5, 2024, 08:13:33 am
Got invited to a gender reveal party. Pointless, I was the only one who turned up naked.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 7, 2024, 02:47:04 pm
Ive been farting classic Mike Oldfield tunes all week.

Doctor said I have tubular bowels
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 7, 2024, 04:29:01 pm
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 8, 2024, 04:43:28 pm
"I fainted in the curry house when I heard REM had split up. That's me in the Korma"
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 14, 2024, 04:48:06 pm
If you count cows instead of sheep to try and fall asleep, it's probably pasture bedtime.
Offline androulla

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 17, 2024, 11:23:42 pm
Offline Brissyred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 26, 2024, 10:09:12 pm
Stallone: I'm making a movie about composers. I'll be Beethoven.

Van Damme: I'll be Mozart.

Schwarzenegger: Stop it guys, I'm not saying it.
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 26, 2024, 10:27:05 pm
So he'll be Haydn, right?
Offline capt k

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 29, 2024, 02:36:36 pm
did you know.
Claudia Schiffer married Brains from the Thunderbirds,
 she is now known as Claudia Schiffer Brains
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 29, 2024, 02:58:09 pm
Stevie Nicks once turned down a marriage proposal from William Shatner.
She didn't want to be known as Stevie Shatner Nicks.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:15:58 am
:D Not heard that in years.

In happier news Whoopi Goldberg did accept Gerard Depardieus marriage proposal and has taken his name. Shes now called Whoopi Depardieu.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm
Have you ever tried that new coconut shampoo?

It leaves your coconuts looking fabulous.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:12:42 pm
. If I owned a DeLoreanId probably only drive it from time to time.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm
Have you been listening to RHLSTP?!
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
Big game at the Longleat Safari Park tonight.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 01:51:58 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm
Have you been listening to RHLSTP?!
Mightve
