And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Stallone: I'm making a movie about composers. I'll be Beethoven.Van Damme: I'll be Mozart.Schwarzenegger: Stop it guys, I'm not saying it.
Stevie Nicks once turned down a marriage proposal from William Shatner. She didn't want to be known as Stevie Shatner Nicks.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Have you ever tried that new coconut shampoo?It leaves your coconuts looking fabulous.
Have you been listening to RHLSTP?!
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.68]