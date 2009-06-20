An Irishman finds a Genie lamp and rubs it. Out comes the Genie and says, Master you have released me from the lamp and I grant you three wishes  what would you like?

The Irishman scratches his head, then answers, A bottle of Guinness that never gets empty.

Granted, master replies the Genie and produces the bottle.

The man is delighted and gets drunk on this one magic Guinness bottle for weeks. Finally he remembers that he has two other wishes. He rubs the lamp again and the Genie appears.

Yes master, you have two more wishes, what would you like?

You know that magic, never ending Guinness bottle? he asks the Genie.

Well, for my final two wishes, Id like another two of them 