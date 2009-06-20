« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 654415 times)

Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7640 on: January 28, 2024, 01:30:50 pm »
"Minding my own business."

Mine of about 4 yrs ago.
Expect nothing.

Online bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7641 on: January 28, 2024, 10:47:03 pm »
Bananarama have opened a restaurant staffed by celebrities.

Robert de Niro's waiting.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7642 on: January 29, 2024, 04:52:38 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 28, 2024, 10:47:03 pm
Bananarama have opened a restaurant staffed by celebrities.

Robert de Niro's waiting.
He must. In NY he's known as "Robert no denaro" because he never tips.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7643 on: January 29, 2024, 10:17:42 pm »
A man and a giraffe walk into a bar.
After a few drinks, the giraffe falls over and dies. The man begins to walk out when the bartender stops him.

Hey, you cant leave that lyin there! The bartender yells out.

The man turns around: Its not a lion. Its a giraffe.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7644 on: January 29, 2024, 10:18:57 pm »
What did the buffalo say when his son left?
Bison!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7645 on: January 29, 2024, 10:20:03 pm »
*BREAKING Everton News*

They have been bought by a billionaire from Dubai.
The deal has been rumoured for some weeks now and will be formally announced next week.
Reports suggest that the billionaire is Sheik Anvak.
Apparently, he's going to put the freshness back.
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7646 on: January 30, 2024, 11:12:47 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 29, 2024, 10:20:03 pm
*BREAKING Everton News*

They have been bought by a billionaire from Dubai.
The deal has been rumoured for some weeks now and will be formally announced next week.
Reports suggest that the billionaire is Sheik Anvak.
Apparently, he's going to put the freshness back.

Nothing could make Everton smell good.
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7647 on: January 30, 2024, 11:28:33 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January 29, 2024, 10:17:42 pm
A man and a giraffe walk into a bar.
After a few drinks, the giraffe falls over and dies. The man begins to walk out when the bartender stops him.

Hey, you cant leave that lyin there! The bartender yells out.

The man turns around: Its not a lion. Its a giraffe.
Giraffe to tell that joke  :butt
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7648 on: January 30, 2024, 11:30:01 am »
What's the difference between a Buffalo and a Bison ?

You can't  wash your hands in a Buffalo
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7649 on: January 30, 2024, 11:32:02 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on January 30, 2024, 11:30:01 am
What's the difference between a Buffalo and a Bison ?

You can't  wash your hands in a Buffalo

What's the difference between a wildebeest and a gnu?

You can't paddle a wildebeest
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7650 on: January 30, 2024, 11:38:46 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 30, 2024, 11:32:02 am
What's the difference between a wildebeest and a gnu?

You can't paddle a wildebeest
Never Gnu that
Offline Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7651 on: January 31, 2024, 07:46:39 pm »
Newsflash.

News just in: An upsetting video has emerged from the African savannah showing a gnu throwing itself off a cliff to fall to its death.

It was quickly followed by a second, then a third, then the entire herd followed over the edge.

Initial estimates indicate over a 1000 animals died.

Well, thats the end of the gnus, now its time for the weather forecast.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7652 on: February 1, 2024, 08:36:34 pm »
I walked into my sister's room and tripped on a bra... It was a booby trap
Online Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7653 on: February 1, 2024, 08:43:16 pm »
A priest, a pastor and a rabbit entered a clinic to donate blood. The nurse asked the rabbit: whats your blood type?

Im probably a type O, said the rabbit.
Online bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7654 on: February 1, 2024, 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on February  1, 2024, 08:36:34 pm
I walked into my sister's room and tripped on a bra... It was a booby trap

Made a tit of yourself
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7655 on: February 1, 2024, 09:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on February  1, 2024, 08:36:34 pm
I walked into my sister's room and tripped on a bra... It was a booby trap
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  1, 2024, 08:47:05 pm
Made a tit of yourself
;D
Online bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7656 on: February 2, 2024, 10:11:22 am »
Epsom FC are the saltiest set of fans.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7657 on: February 2, 2024, 05:06:02 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  2, 2024, 10:11:22 am
Epsom FC are the saltiest set of fans.
😀
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7658 on: February 3, 2024, 05:46:20 pm »
Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from football. I thought he did that when he joined Everton.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7659 on: February 3, 2024, 09:29:24 pm »
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7660 on: February 3, 2024, 09:36:43 pm »
An Irishman finds a Genie lamp and rubs it. Out comes the Genie and says, Master you have released me from the lamp and I grant you three wishes  what would you like?
The Irishman scratches his head, then answers, A bottle of Guinness that never gets empty.
Granted, master replies the Genie and produces the bottle.
The man is delighted and gets drunk on this one magic Guinness bottle for weeks. Finally he remembers that he has two other wishes. He rubs the lamp again and the Genie appears.
Yes master, you have two more wishes, what would you like?
You know that magic, never ending Guinness bottle? he asks the Genie.
 Well, for my final two wishes, Id like another two of them
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7661 on: February 8, 2024, 09:24:00 pm »
A man walks into a zoo, All it has is a little dog.
It's a Shih tzu.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7662 on: February 9, 2024, 10:59:05 am »
Last night, I dreamed I was swimming in an ocean of orange soda. But it was just a Fanta sea
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7663 on: February 16, 2024, 04:29:09 pm »
Im currently reading a book about a couple of insects who fall in love in an Italian city.

It's a Rome ants novel.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7664 on: February 16, 2024, 08:53:42 pm »
Patient: "Doctor, I keep on hearing strange voices coming from my underpants."

Doctor: Ignore them, they're clearly talking bollocks."
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7665 on: Yesterday at 06:09:03 pm »
Which premier league manager hangs pictures of wheels in his bathroom?

Ange Postercogloo
Online bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7666 on: Yesterday at 08:13:20 pm »
What do you call a lawyer from Brighton?

A legal seagull.
Online bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Nobody wants a dad bod but everyone wants aunty bodies.
