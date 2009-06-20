« previous next »
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 24, 2023, 02:38:28 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on October 24, 2023, 02:29:42 pm
Oh shit! I will level it up  ;D

How many men does it take to screw in a light bulb?

ONE......He just holds it up there and waits for the world to revolve around him.
How many Evertonians does it take to change a light bulb?

None.
They would all just sit in the dark and blame the "Red Shite"
Henry Gale

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 24, 2023, 03:01:13 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 24, 2023, 02:38:28 pm
How many Evertonians does it take to change a light bulb?

None.
They would all just sit in the dark and blame the "Red Shite"

 ;D
SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 24, 2023, 03:13:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 24, 2023, 02:38:28 pm
How many Evertonians does it take to change a light bulb?

None.
They would all just sit in the dark and blame the "Red Shite"
well some of those wires are red y'know.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 24, 2023, 03:44:08 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on October 23, 2023, 11:24:39 am
Video shop? Are you still living in the 90s?!

Blame Peter Beardsley, not me!
farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 24, 2023, 08:11:21 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 24, 2023, 02:38:28 pm
How many Evertonians does it take to change a light bulb?

None.
They would all just sit in the dark and blame the "Red Shite"
Don't be so harsh on them. It's hard to understand how a sinusoidal AC flows through a straight wire...
sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 27, 2023, 07:54:40 pm
Jonathan Ross was caught shoplifting kitchen utensils.

When asked if he regretted it, he said it was a whisk worth taking.
Capon Debaser

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 30, 2023, 03:54:50 pm
Cs-Rz-Zc-WEAAe-JJt" border="0
SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 30, 2023, 04:11:11 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 30, 2023, 03:54:50 pm
Cs-Rz-Zc-WEAAe-JJt" border="0

 :lmao :lmao :lmao


that reminds me of a Canadian newspaper, reporting on a land dispute between 2 countries concerning a "tiny island", showed a photo of the island, with the caption "Not actual size".
Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 30, 2023, 04:45:20 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 30, 2023, 03:54:50 pm
Cs-Rz-Zc-WEAAe-JJt" border="0

Someone needed to pad their word count....
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 30, 2023, 04:53:17 pm
CNN are always Lion.
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 31, 2023, 11:09:59 am
A fella just asked me in the pub
'Are those thick Lens glasses that you are wearing?"
"No, they're my own" I replied.
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
October 31, 2023, 09:42:48 pm
Robbie Williams is opening a bird sanctuary.

He'll take any breed but one: no egrets.
Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 1, 2023, 03:18:41 pm
Met my wife on Tinder.

That was awkward
sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 4, 2023, 08:48:04 am
The inventor of yodelling has died. Sadly, so did his little old lady too.
Ghost Town

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 4, 2023, 05:28:43 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  4, 2023, 08:48:04 am
The inventor of yodelling has died. Sadly, so did his little old lady too.
Shame about the grandma
capt k

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 6, 2023, 10:16:50 am
Viagra.. it wont turn you into Sean Connery, but it will make you Roger Moore
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 6, 2023, 09:12:07 pm
Quote from: capt k on November  6, 2023, 10:16:50 am
Viagra.. it wont turn you into Sean Connery, but it will make you Roger Moore
;D

A man was prescribed Viagra by his doctor who told him to take it one hour before sex. The man collected his prescription and went home to wait for his wife to get back from work.

An hour before she was due home, he took the Viagra pill. But just as he was expecting her, she phoned to say that she wouldn't be in for another two and a half hours.

In a panic, he phoned the doctor. "What should I do?" he asked. "I've taken the pill but the effects will have worn off by the time my wife gets home."

 "I see," said the doctor. "It is a pity to waste it. Do you have a maid?" "Yes." "Well, could you not occupy yourself with her instead?"

The man was silent for a few seconds, then said "But I never need Viagra with the maid!"
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 7, 2023, 08:30:27 pm
An Irish man went to confession in St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
 'Father', he confessed, 'it has been one month since my last confession... I had sex with Fanny Green twice last month.'
 The priest told the sinner, 'You are forgiven. Go out and say three Hail Mary's.'
 Soon thereafter, another Irish man entered the confessional. 'Father, it has been two months since my last confession. I've had sex with Fanny Green twice a week for the past two months.'
 This time, the priest questioned, 'Who is this Fanny Green?'
 'A new woman in the neighborhood,' the sinner replied.
 'Very well,' sighed the priest. Go and say ten Hail Mary's.;
 At mass the next morning, as the priest prepared to deliver the sermon, a tall,
 Voluptuous, drop-dead gorgeous redheaded woman entered the sanctuary. The eyes of every man in the church fell upon her as she slowly sashayed up the aisle and sat down right in front of the priest. Her dress was green and very short, and she wore matching, shiny emerald-green shoes.
 The priest and the altar boy gasped as the woman in the green dress and matching green shoes sat with her legs spread slightly apart, but just enough to realize she wasn't wearing any underwear.
 The priest turned to the altar boy and whispered, 'Is that Fanny Green?'
 The bug-eyed altar boy couldn't believe his ears but managed to calmly reply, 'No Father, I think it's just a reflection from her shoes'
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 7, 2023, 08:31:43 pm
There was once a king who was
only 12 inches tall.

Terrible king, but a great ruler.
Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 8, 2023, 12:10:11 pm
I've got a 12 inch knob
but I don't use it as a rule
Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 8, 2023, 11:32:42 pm
I went into the local pet shop to buy a goldfish.

Do you want an aquarium? he said.

I dont care what star sign it is mate.

I also asked if I could buy a fly. He said they dont sell flies.

I pointed out there were loads in the window.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 9, 2023, 07:48:43 am
One Petah Beardsley
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 9, 2023, 03:02:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  9, 2023, 07:48:43 am
One Petah Beardsley

A coupla jurks from me jurrrk book.
rob1966

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 10, 2023, 08:12:22 pm
Husband and wife are shopping in Tesco's when the man
picks up a crate of Stella and sticks them into the trolley
'What do you think you're doing?' asks the wife
'They're on offer, only £10 for 24 cans', he says
'Put them back. We can't afford it,' says the
wife and they carry on shopping...
A few aisles later the woman picks up a £20 jar of face
cream and sticks it into the trolley.
'What do you think you're doing?' asks the man,
'It's my face cream. It makes me look beautiful,' she says.
The man replies... 'so does 24 cans of Stella and it's half the fuckin price'
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 11, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2023, 08:12:22 pm

"When I wake up, Madam, I will be sober.  Whereas you will still be ugly!"
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 14, 2023, 10:04:03 am
What do you call a vampire who can lift cars?

Jackula.
Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 14, 2023, 01:09:40 pm
Back to the 90s for this one

A Scouser walks into a shop in Wigan and asks " Have you got any Turps love ? "

The woman replies " Do you want video turps or cassette turps "
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 17, 2023, 04:30:10 pm
Wrap up if you're goin out as it's going to be -10 in parts of Liverpool.
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 17, 2023, 10:01:20 pm
The G in Gerrard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 18, 2023, 09:50:31 am
Quote from: Statto Red on November 17, 2023, 04:30:10 pm
Wrap up if you're goin out as it's going to be -10 in parts of Liverpool.
;D
Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 18, 2023, 10:10:46 am
Quote from: Statto Red on November 17, 2023, 04:30:10 pm
Wrap up if you're goin out as it's going to be -10 in parts of Liverpool.
Yep. It's going to be bitter.
afc tukrish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 18, 2023, 11:36:42 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 18, 2023, 10:10:46 am
Yep. It's going to be bitter.

So cold fingers and toes will turn blue...
sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 18, 2023, 12:21:27 pm
ENTER NEW PASSWORD:

Me: "chicken"

PASSWORD MUST CONTAIN A CAPITAL:

Me: "chickenkiev"
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 19, 2023, 01:39:50 am
Mate got done for speeding yesterday morning, punishment included points on his licence & a fine, Everton FC have appealed to have the points awarded to them instead.
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 19, 2023, 06:16:56 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 18, 2023, 12:21:27 pm
ENTER NEW PASSWORD:

Me: "chicken"

PASSWORD MUST CONTAIN A CAPITAL:

Me: "chickenkiev"

It's Kyiv now, all of a sudden, or do you want Putin to win?
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 02:31:15 pm
Which Liverpool player meows at everyone?

Kostas Tsimikats
Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 06:06:16 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 02:31:15 pm
Which Liverpool player meows at everyone?

Kostas Tsimikats

Which Liverpool player barks at everyone?

Doggo Jota
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 06:40:06 pm
Which Liverpool player lives in a little cage with sawdust and tunnels?

Gerbil van Dijk.
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 12:17:08 am
Outstandingly shit, fellas  Im so proud 🥹
BarryCrocker

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 07:10:47 am
Which Liverpool player...

Kosta Tmesis
