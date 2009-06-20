« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 609545 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7400 on: September 12, 2023, 04:40:28 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September 12, 2023, 04:34:00 pm
I got a dog that belonged to our local blacksmith, but kept on running away.

When we got him home, he made a bolt for the door.

Tsk tsk, completely against his own interests.

Soft git.

Talented though.
Expect nothing.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7401 on: September 12, 2023, 05:29:45 pm »
Heard about the new Man Utd anti-dandruff shampoo?

Its called "get over here girl, or I'll slap you round the head and shoulders"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7402 on: September 12, 2023, 05:44:01 pm »
I couldn't remember what shampoo they use in Saudi so I asked my mate.

He said, "that'll behead and shoulders."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7403 on: September 12, 2023, 06:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 12, 2023, 05:44:01 pm
I couldn't remember what shampoo they use in Saudi so I asked my mate.

He said, "that'll behead and shoulders."

My best mate is a decorator and swears by Paintene
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7404 on: September 12, 2023, 07:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 12, 2023, 06:42:22 pm
My best mate is a decorator and swears by Paintene

Isnt that how much a cockney pays for his shampoo?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7405 on: September 12, 2023, 10:46:51 pm »
Why was the dog a good swimmer?

Cause he's such a good bouy!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7406 on: September 16, 2023, 01:29:01 pm »
Why do Middlesbrough sell the Torah in their club store?

Rabbi Mustoe insists on it
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7407 on: September 17, 2023, 11:31:49 pm »
If you wanted to borrow his DVD of Up, he'd never give it to you. In not doing so, he'd let you down.

The Rick Astley Paradox.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7408 on: September 17, 2023, 11:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 12, 2023, 10:46:51 pm
Why was the dog a good swimmer?

Cause he's such a good bouy!

That joke wont work for our American rawkites.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7409 on: September 18, 2023, 01:46:44 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 17, 2023, 11:51:01 pm
That joke wont work for our American rawkites.
Don't they have bouys in US waters?

On that subject, I was out sailing the other week and there was one of those bouys on the water and a big seagull came and landed on it.

It was the old story, bouy meets gull...
« Reply #7410 on: September 18, 2023, 02:01:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 01:46:44 am
Don't they have bouys in US waters?

On that subject, I was out sailing the other week and there was one of those bouys on the water and a big seagull came and landed on it.

It was the old story, bouy meets gull...

Yes, but they pronounce bouy as boo-ee.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7411 on: September 18, 2023, 07:20:18 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 18, 2023, 02:01:12 am
Yes, but they pronounce bouy as boo-ee.

Sounds like they went to school with a bunch of evertonians.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7412 on: September 18, 2023, 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 01:46:44 am
bouy meets gull...
In New England bars and restaurants, it's common to see the loos marked as such.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7413 on: September 18, 2023, 04:45:49 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 18, 2023, 10:32:13 am
In New England bars and restaurants, it's common to see the loos marked as such.
Heh heh, I can see it's a chance too good to be missed. We get the inevitable Ducks and Drakes over here in the UK. And I once went to a pub called The George and Dragon where the loos were marked Georges and Dragons, which raised a laugh

Any other variations anyone has seen?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7414 on: September 18, 2023, 10:53:57 pm »
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7415 on: September 18, 2023, 10:55:25 pm »
 ;D

Excellent
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7416 on: September 18, 2023, 10:58:01 pm »
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7417 on: September 19, 2023, 02:48:28 pm »
What does Joel Matip use to erase his mistakes?

Matippex
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7418 on: September 19, 2023, 03:35:52 pm »
A man's walking down the street and passes a restaurant with a big sign in the window.
"ANYTHING YOU ORDER, WE'LL COOK IT. IF WE CAN'T, YOU WIN A MILLION POUNDS!"
He goes in, sits down, and the waiter comes over.

"We have every possible dish known to man. There's not a thing we cannot prepare for you. What can I get you?"
"I'll have a ham, astroturf and caviar sandwich please, served on a bed of nails with a pint of Castrol GTX" says the man.
Five minutes later, out comes the waiter with the mans exact order. The man is stunned.

The man can't believe it. He goes back the next day to try his luck again.
"Right, this time i'd like a Wooly Mammoth steak with chips and gravy. For the gravy, i'd like this to be made of liquid silver blended with water from the moon. And two rounds of bread to mop it up!"
15 minutes pass, and the waiter comes out empty handed.

"Aha! I knew it! There's no way you could have Wooly Mammoth steak!" says the man, delighted.
"No, we've got loads of them" said the waiter. "We've just ran out of fuckin' bread"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7419 on: September 19, 2023, 06:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 19, 2023, 03:35:52 pm
A man's walking down the street and passes a restaurant with a big sign in the window.
"ANYTHING YOU ORDER, WE'LL COOK IT. IF WE CAN'T, YOU WIN A MILLION POUNDS!"
He goes in, sits down, and the waiter comes over.

"We have every possible dish known to man. There's not a thing we cannot prepare for you. What can I get you?"
"I'll have a ham, astroturf and caviar sandwich please, served on a bed of nails with a pint of Castrol GTX" says the man.
Five minutes later, out comes the waiter with the mans exact order. The man is stunned.

The man can't believe it. He goes back the next day to try his luck again.
"Right, this time i'd like a Wooly Mammoth steak with chips and gravy. For the gravy, i'd like this to be made of liquid silver blended with water from the moon. And two rounds of bread to mop it up!"
15 minutes pass, and the waiter comes out empty handed.

"Aha! I knew it! There's no way you could have Wooly Mammoth steak!" says the man, delighted.
"No, we've got loads of them" said the waiter. "We've just ran out of fuckin' bread"

Long shite jokes should be a prisonable offence 😄
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7420 on: September 20, 2023, 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 19, 2023, 06:53:39 pm
Long shite jokes should be a prisonable offence 😄

I'm sorry, Wayne. Please finish your cider  ;)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7421 on: September 20, 2023, 11:01:45 am »
Brevity is the soul half wit.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7422 on: September 20, 2023, 12:17:49 pm »
There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7423 on: September 20, 2023, 02:01:24 pm »
Interviewer: How do you explain this four year gap on your resume?

Me:  Thats when I went to Yale.

Interviewer:  Thats impressive.  You are hired.

Me:  Thanks.  I really need this yob.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7424 on: September 20, 2023, 10:49:29 pm »
Ever since I got a new ceiling fan for my bedroom I haven't been able to sleep a wink.

He stands there all night saying things like "Oooh, Just look how lovely and smooth it is."


Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7425 on: September 26, 2023, 11:27:33 pm »
I thought I was being followed around Moscow by a furtive wasp.

But it was the cagey bee.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7426 on: September 27, 2023, 12:23:17 am »
Why did KGB agents always travel in 3s?

One could read.
One could write.
Someone had to watch those 2 intellectuals.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7427 on: September 27, 2023, 02:02:14 pm »
I failed my maths exams so many times , I couldn't even count how many
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7428 on: September 27, 2023, 02:06:50 pm »
Don't you hate it when people answer their own questions ? I do
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7429 on: September 27, 2023, 02:11:58 pm »
People are really shocked when they find out I am not a qualified electrician
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7430 on: Yesterday at 07:29:45 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 27, 2023, 02:11:58 pm
People are really shocked when they find out I am not a qualified electrician
Not to mention an awful comedian.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7431 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 am »
And when they found out you weren't a Corgi-registered gas fitter, it blew them away.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7432 on: Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm »
My wife said she's going to leave me in the morning because I'm obsessed with Wham!

I said, "Wake me up before you go go!"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7433 on: Today at 08:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on August 22, 2023, 05:39:42 pm


We need to feed all of this thread into a LLAMA instance and get AI to generate the ultimate RAWK joke.

I'm guessing it probably starts "I'm sorry John..."

That will be the one where Blackadder's Manservant is wondering what the LLAMA is doing in Gregg's doorway with a bottle of Turkish beer and a tube of Bonjela.

(Of course, being AI it will all be FSG's fault...)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7434 on: Today at 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 08:43:21 pm
That will be the one where Blackadder's Manservant is wondering what the LLAMA is doing in Gregg's doorway with a bottle of Turkish beer and a tube of Bonjela.

(Of course, being AI it will all be FSG's fault...)

Tukrish beer?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7435 on: Today at 09:43:55 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 09:30:41 pm
Tukrish beer?

Who the fuck is Bardlick?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7436 on: Today at 10:00:26 pm »
BREAKING NEWS

The 16 year old arrested for cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree has been named by Police as Tim Burr.
