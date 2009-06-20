« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
September 12, 2023, 04:40:28 pm
JC the Messiah
I got a dog that belonged to our local blacksmith, but kept on running away.

When we got him home, he made a bolt for the door.

Tsk tsk, completely against his own interests.

Soft git.

Talented though.
Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
September 12, 2023, 05:29:45 pm
Heard about the new Man Utd anti-dandruff shampoo?

Its called "get over here girl, or I'll slap you round the head and shoulders"
Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
September 12, 2023, 05:44:01 pm
I couldn't remember what shampoo they use in Saudi so I asked my mate.

He said, "that'll behead and shoulders."
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
September 12, 2023, 06:42:22 pm
Son of Spion
I couldn't remember what shampoo they use in Saudi so I asked my mate.

He said, "that'll behead and shoulders."

My best mate is a decorator and swears by Paintene
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
September 12, 2023, 07:17:39 pm
Keith Lard
My best mate is a decorator and swears by Paintene

Isnt that how much a cockney pays for his shampoo?
Chakan

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
September 12, 2023, 10:46:51 pm
Why was the dog a good swimmer?

Cause he's such a good bouy!
Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
September 16, 2023, 01:29:01 pm
Why do Middlesbrough sell the Torah in their club store?

Rabbi Mustoe insists on it
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm
If you wanted to borrow his DVD of Up, he'd never give it to you. In not doing so, he'd let you down.

The Rick Astley Paradox.
Peabee

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 11:51:01 pm
Chakan
Why was the dog a good swimmer?

Cause he's such a good bouy!

That joke wont work for our American rawkites.
Ghost Town

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 01:46:44 am
Peabee
That joke wont work for our American rawkites.
Don't they have bouys in US waters?

On that subject, I was out sailing the other week and there was one of those bouys on the water and a big seagull came and landed on it.

It was the old story, bouy meets gull...
Peabee

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 02:01:12 am
Ghost Town
Don't they have bouys in US waters?

On that subject, I was out sailing the other week and there was one of those bouys on the water and a big seagull came and landed on it.

It was the old story, bouy meets gull...

Yes, but they pronounce bouy as boo-ee.
