I got a dog that belonged to our local blacksmith, but kept on running away. When we got him home, he made a bolt for the door.
I couldn't remember what shampoo they use in Saudi so I asked my mate.He said, "that'll behead and shoulders."
My best mate is a decorator and swears by Paintene
Crosby Nick never fails.
Why was the dog a good swimmer?Cause he's such a good bouy!
That joke wont work for our American rawkites.
Don't they have bouys in US waters?On that subject, I was out sailing the other week and there was one of those bouys on the water and a big seagull came and landed on it.It was the old story, bouy meets gull...
