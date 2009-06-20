A cowboy walked into a saloon for a drink.
Unfortunately, the locals always had a habit of picking on strangers and when he finished his drink, he found his horse had been stolen.
He walked back into the bar, flips his gun into the air, catches it and fires a shot into the ceiling.
"Which one of you sidewinders stole my horse?!" he yelled, but no one answered.
"Alright, I'm going to have another beer, and if my horse ain't back outside by the time I'm finished, I'm going to do what I dun in Texas!"
The man, true to his word had another beer, walked outside and his horse had been returned.
Before he left town, the bartender asked "Say partner, what happened in Texas?"
The cowboy replied, "I had to walk home."