Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 580144 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7160 on: May 30, 2023, 08:37:22 pm »
The Missus said to me, "Our neighbours are so in love.
He kisses her, strokes her hair, and hugs her.
Why don't you do that?"

I said, "Because I don't know her that well yet."
Offline liversaint

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7161 on: May 30, 2023, 09:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 25, 2023, 08:54:58 pm
I went to Knowsley Safari Park today and saw a monkey holding a banana and a tin opener.
I shouted. You dont need a tin opener for that mate! And he shouted back.
I know, its for the custard, Dickhead!
😂😂
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7162 on: May 30, 2023, 10:02:35 pm »
Saw a tribute act in Grimsby last night, Tuna Turner.

Simply John West.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7163 on: June 2, 2023, 12:21:18 pm »
apparently a lot of transvestites that live in the north west have a wigan address
Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7164 on: June 2, 2023, 12:43:19 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  2, 2023, 12:21:18 pm
apparently a lot of transvestites that live in the north west have a wigan address

Winner, winner, chikn dinner.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7165 on: June 2, 2023, 03:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 25, 2023, 08:54:58 pm
I went to Knowsley Safari Park today and saw a monkey holding a banana and a tin opener.
I shouted. You dont need a tin opener for that mate! And he shouted back.
I know, its for the custard, Dickhead!

:lmao
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7166 on: June 6, 2023, 01:39:17 pm »
a penguin walks into a pub and says to the barman 'was my brother in earlier?'

the barman replies 'what does he look like?'
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7167 on: June 6, 2023, 03:57:00 pm »
The ITV show This Morning should be renamed This Mourning. ;D
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7168 on: June 7, 2023, 04:37:54 pm »
Wife: Im leaving you! I cant stand your obsession with the Backstreet Boys

Me: Tell me why
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7169 on: June 7, 2023, 05:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June  7, 2023, 04:37:54 pm
Wife: Im leaving you! I cant stand your obsession with the Backstreet Boys

Me: Tell me why

:D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7170 on: June 7, 2023, 08:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June  7, 2023, 04:37:54 pm
Wife: Im leaving you! I cant stand your obsession with the Backstreet Boys

Me: Tell me why
Did she Get Another Boyfriend?
Offline 24/007

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7171 on: June 7, 2023, 08:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  7, 2023, 08:03:23 pm
Did she Get Another Boyfriend?
He told her he wanted it that way.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7172 on: June 7, 2023, 08:32:55 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on June  7, 2023, 08:25:43 pm
He told her he wanted it that way.
He also told her I Don't Want You Back
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7173 on: June 7, 2023, 08:49:04 pm »
Terry, are you googling Backstreet Boys songs or are you just a massive fan?
Online afc tukrish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7174 on: June 7, 2023, 09:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  7, 2023, 08:49:04 pm
Terry, are you googling Backstreet Boys songs or are you just a massive fan?

El Tel's pretty safe from harm...
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7175 on: June 7, 2023, 11:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  7, 2023, 08:49:04 pm
Terry, are you googling Backstreet Boys songs or are you just a massive fan?
Quote from: afc tukrish on June  7, 2023, 09:05:04 pm
El Tel's pretty safe from harm...

More Than That
Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7176 on: June 8, 2023, 12:05:44 pm »
A joke from today's orange Big Apple.

What did one casket say to the other?

"Is that you, coffin?"
Offline baltic out here

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7177 on: June 8, 2023, 06:16:22 pm »
daughter: theres a monster under my bed

me: why do you say that?

daughter: because when i stick my foot out from under the covers, the monster grabs it

me: [to son] have you been hiding under your sister's bed?

son: *sighs* yes

me: did you see a monster under there
Offline 24/007

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7178 on: June 8, 2023, 08:09:54 pm »
That's a belter, baltic :wellin
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7179 on: June 8, 2023, 09:59:46 pm »
Me: Hi. Id like to book a church singing group please

Priest: Do you mean a choir?

Me: Oh sorry. Id like to acquire a church singing group please
Online afc tukrish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7180 on: June 9, 2023, 12:08:43 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June  8, 2023, 09:59:46 pm
Me: Hi. Id like to book a church singing group please

Priest: Do you mean a choir?

Me: Oh sorry. Id like to acquire a church singing group please

Fitzy sportswashing divine lyricism...
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7181 on: June 9, 2023, 04:20:48 pm »
Did you know that Rishi Sunak is an anagram of Hi Risk Anus?
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7182 on: June 9, 2023, 10:54:08 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on June  9, 2023, 12:08:43 am
Fitzy sportswashing divine lyricism...
Ermcheers
Online zero zero

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7183 on: June 10, 2023, 12:33:57 am »
A man walks in to the bedroom with a sheep under his arm. His wife is on the bed reading.
The man says" This is the pig I have sex with when you have a headache".
The wife says" I think you"ll find that's a sheep"
The man says" I think you'll find I was talking to the sheep"
Offline SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7184 on: June 10, 2023, 12:35:50 am »
Quote from: zero zero on June 10, 2023, 12:33:57 am
A man walks in to the bedroom with a sheep under his arm. His wife is on the bed reading.
The man says" This is the pig I have sex with when you have a headache".
The wife says" I think you"ll find that's a sheep"
The man says" I think you'll find I was talking to the sheep"

 :lmao
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7185 on: June 10, 2023, 08:22:25 am »
^
 :lmao
Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7186 on: June 11, 2023, 01:45:53 pm »
All this talk about bi-elections in the UK is carrying woke too far.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7187 on: June 11, 2023, 10:01:01 pm »
How did they cut the Roman Empire in half?

With a pair of Caesars.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7188 on: June 12, 2023, 10:27:07 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June  7, 2023, 04:37:54 pm
Wife: Im leaving you! I cant stand your obsession with the Backstreet Boys

Me: Tell me why
;D
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7189 on: June 12, 2023, 10:40:49 am »
just had a first date with a girl whose skin is plasticine

apparently i made a good impression on her
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7190 on: June 12, 2023, 12:44:21 pm »
What do you call a can opener that doesnt work?
A cant opener!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7191 on: Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm »
A man and his family walk into a bar.

Inside of the bar, the mans youngest child sees a Native American sitting under a sign stating Worlds longest memory.
The child walks up to the sign and decides to test if this sign is true.

The child asks, What did you have for breakfast 30 years ago?
The Native American states, Eggs.

The child states that the native could have just made that up, and then later leaves the bar.
Years later, when the child returns back with his own family he sees the same Native American at the bar.

Walking up to the man, he states a stereotypical, How!
The Native American replies, Scrambled.

Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7192 on: Today at 02:10:13 am »
To the bastard that weaseled his way in front of me on line - I'm after you now!
