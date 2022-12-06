« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6840 on: December 6, 2022, 11:58:49 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  6, 2022, 10:29:07 am
That was a sighter, he's keeping his powder dry.
Testing his comic range, you might say, trying tar-get us to reveal our position.....
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6841 on: December 6, 2022, 03:27:15 pm »
What a bore!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6842 on: December 6, 2022, 03:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December  6, 2022, 03:27:15 pm
What a bore!
You been rifling through my book of puns.......?!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6843 on: December 6, 2022, 03:37:59 pm »
Bet he wishes he'd never put his head above the parapet.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6844 on: December 7, 2022, 05:24:29 pm »
^ oh you guys  :wave

yesterday i accidentally drank a whole bottle of invisible ink

i went to the doctor's but he couldn't see me
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6845 on: December 7, 2022, 05:27:13 pm »
Jeez. The calibre of puns in here is awful. But I suppose I'll just have to grin and Barrett
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6846 on: December 7, 2022, 11:04:14 pm »
This thread really needs a mod to put it out if its misery. In before the glock.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6847 on: December 8, 2022, 02:03:18 am »
Hollow points make a big mess.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6848 on: December 8, 2022, 04:58:44 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December  7, 2022, 11:04:14 pm
This thread really needs a mod to put it out if its misery. In before the glock.
Mods need paying. Salary? 9 mil.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6849 on: December 8, 2022, 03:47:50 pm »
santa's given up smoking

it was bad for his elf


...oh come on, what do ya want? it is christmas y'know  ;D
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6850 on: December 9, 2022, 12:24:57 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December  8, 2022, 03:47:50 pm
santa's given up smoking

it was bad for his elf


...oh come on, what do ya want? it is christmas y'know  ;D

Rein-deer me . . . . ;) ;) ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6851 on: December 9, 2022, 09:33:08 am »
Oooh! Seasonal puns! About time this thread was spruced up a bit... 8)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6852 on: December 9, 2022, 10:15:45 am »
I always laugh at Christmas jokes like that, they sleigh me.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6853 on: December 9, 2022, 10:25:27 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  9, 2022, 10:15:45 am
I always laugh at Christmas jokes like that, they sleigh me.

yule laugh at anything
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6854 on: December 9, 2022, 11:14:49 am »
Trying to lose weight at xmas with some bicep reps - am using 10kg baubles.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6855 on: December 9, 2022, 03:30:17 pm »
You can tell the sex of an ant by placing it gently on the surface of a pond.

If it sinks then - girl ant. If it floats then...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6856 on: December 9, 2022, 09:09:02 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December  9, 2022, 09:33:08 am
Oooh! Seasonal puns! About time this thread was spruced up a bit... 8)

Fir effort
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6857 on: December 9, 2022, 09:19:36 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December  9, 2022, 09:33:08 am
Oooh! Seasonal puns! About time this thread was spruced up a bit... 8)

Been some crackers on here
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6858 on: December 9, 2022, 09:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on December  9, 2022, 09:19:36 pm
Been some crackers on here
Have to maintain my presents in this thread. What can I say, it's a gift...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6859 on: December 9, 2022, 10:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on December  9, 2022, 09:19:36 pm
Been some crackers on here

And some turkeys
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6860 on: December 10, 2022, 08:01:29 pm »
My other half asked me how come I know so much about Jordan's hormonal timeline.


She's clearly forgotten that I'm a qualified Hendochronologist.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6861 on: December 12, 2022, 07:06:53 pm »
A successful doctor and a deaf man were both trying to woo a young lady (yes it's the 1970s). Each day, the doctor would leave the girl amazing gifts: bouquets of roses, fine wines, expensive jewellery, you name it. And each day, the deaf guy would leave her a single apple.

After weeks of this, she resolved to find out what the apples signified, so she went to the deaf man and asked him: "Each day, I get incredible things from my other suitor, a doctor, but you only ever give me one apple, one on each day. Why is that?"

And the deaf man replied,

Spoiler
What?
[close]
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6862 on: December 12, 2022, 07:22:10 pm »
If I live to be a hundred, I'll never work women out. Asked my wife if it was OK if I had a tattoo. She said "Yes. Fine."


Now she's fucking moaning about the pipers in the back garden.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6863 on: December 12, 2022, 09:26:47 pm »
The last two posts combined reminds me of a slightly hard-of-hearing mate of mine who thought he'd signed up for a course on The History of Tattooing - he now knows more abouut Luke Skywalker's antecedents than is strictly healthy.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6864 on: December 13, 2022, 09:22:33 am »
Man to ice cream vendor

Man. I would like a 99 please

Vendor. Hundreds and thousands ??.

Man. I'll just start with one please.



Always makes me smile.
Credit to Tommy Cooper
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6865 on: December 13, 2022, 01:22:50 pm »
my mate nearly choked on some shiny metallic christmas decorations

the doctor says he's now got tinselitis
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6866 on: December 13, 2022, 03:55:42 pm »
I went into a cafe the other day & asked for a planet of the apes dinner.

They replied "what's that"

I said "you whack it under the gorilla".
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6867 on: December 13, 2022, 04:01:00 pm »
I went to the butcher shop the other day and asked "Is that a pig's head in the window?" and he replied.
"No, it's a mirror".
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 02:08:45 am »
My missus asked me if I'd seen the cat bowl.

To be honest, I didn't even know he played cricket.
