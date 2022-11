If your electric car breaks down you call the AA.



But if you've got a really small electric car, you call the AAA.



Few years back my neighbor, who had previously confided in me that he had quit drinking as he had a problem, was saying something about his car and I said you need to stop trying to fix everything yourself and get an AA membership. He gave me a look and I quickly apologised and corrected myself to a 'triple-A' membership. In the states AA in only used for Alcoholics Anon and AAA (said as triple A) is the car thing.Thanks for listening