an old fella goes to the doctors to see if he can still have kids
doctor - well mick you're 85 now and you still want to try for kids?
mick - yes doctor so is it possible to have a sperm count at my age?
doctor - well, take this jar home and pop the lid off and leave a sperm sample inside and we'll take it from there ok?
mick - ok thanks doctor
a week later
doctor - well mick have you brought me that sample today?
mick - sorry doctor i tried and tried, first with my right hand and then with my left i even put a rubber glove on and it was no use so i decided to knock next door at my neighbour doris's to see if she could help and she had a good tug and still nothing
doctor - you asked your neighbour to help you?
mick - yes, and i'm sorry but neither of us could get the lid off