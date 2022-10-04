« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6760 on: October 4, 2022, 12:29:02 pm »
bought my girl an eyebrow lift as a birthday present

you should've seen the look of surprise on her face
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6761 on: October 4, 2022, 01:27:38 pm »
Really scared the postman this morning by going to the door naked.

Not sure what scared him the most, my naked body or the fact I knew where he lives.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6762 on: October 7, 2022, 11:33:47 am »
Just bought a ruler from Smiths. Heaven knows I'm measurable now.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6763 on: October 7, 2022, 11:36:17 am »
Bruce Lee's daughter Simone now makes a living selling mobile phone contracts.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6764 on: October 7, 2022, 12:35:18 pm »
i've just watched bernie taupin's new comedy about elton john

it's a little bit funny
Online bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6765 on: October 13, 2022, 07:11:53 pm »
Did you hear the one about the Mexican carpet fitter?

Underlay! Underlay!
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6766 on: October 13, 2022, 09:43:36 pm »
I've started writing a book about hurricanes and tornadoes, right now it's just a draft.
Online Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6767 on: October 13, 2022, 10:10:15 pm »
Henry Winkler gets on a plane and the stewardess asks him,

"Would you like any headphones?"

"Yes, please," he replied, "but it's pronounced Fonz."
Online Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6768 on: October 13, 2022, 10:12:18 pm »
Did you know? If you unravel the entire human digestive system and lay it in a straight line...
















...you lose your job at the mortuary.
Offline Seebab

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6769 on: October 13, 2022, 10:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on October 13, 2022, 10:10:15 pm
Henry Winkler gets on a plane and the stewardess asks him,

"Would you like any headphones?"

"Yes, please," he replied, "but it's pronounced Fonz."

:lmao
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6770 on: October 14, 2022, 09:32:21 am »
Beware of the horrible scammers out there !

My best mate David sadly had his ID stolen

He is now known as Dav
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6771 on: October 14, 2022, 09:35:05 am »
Wish me luck

I am going to the bank later and if all goes well I'll finally be free from debt

I'm so excited I can hardly get my balaclava on
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6772 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 am »
an old fella goes to the doctors to see if he can still have kids

doctor - well mick you're 85 now and you still want to try for kids?

mick - yes doctor so is it possible to have a sperm count at my age?

doctor - well, take this jar home and pop the lid off and leave a sperm sample inside and we'll take it from there ok?

mick - ok thanks doctor

a week later

doctor - well mick have you brought me that sample today?

mick - sorry doctor i tried and tried, first with my right hand and then with my left i even put a rubber glove on and it was no use so i decided to knock next door at my neighbour doris's  to see if she could help and she had a good tug and still nothing

doctor - you asked your neighbour to help you?

mick - yes, and i'm sorry but neither of us could get the lid off
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm »
Sting has been kidnapped.

The Police have no lead.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 08:27:46 pm »
Yesterday I asked the lady in B&Q, whats best for greasy ovens?

She said ammonia cleaner.

I said sorry, I thought you worked here...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 11:44:39 pm »
Both very good. :D
