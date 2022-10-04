an old fella goes to the doctors to see if he can still have kids



doctor - well mick you're 85 now and you still want to try for kids?



mick - yes doctor so is it possible to have a sperm count at my age?



doctor - well, take this jar home and pop the lid off and leave a sperm sample inside and we'll take it from there ok?



mick - ok thanks doctor



a week later



doctor - well mick have you brought me that sample today?



mick - sorry doctor i tried and tried, first with my right hand and then with my left i even put a rubber glove on and it was no use so i decided to knock next door at my neighbour doris's to see if she could help and she had a good tug and still nothing



doctor - you asked your neighbour to help you?



mick - yes, and i'm sorry but neither of us could get the lid off