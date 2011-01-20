« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 521173 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6680 on: June 27, 2022, 05:44:07 pm »
I just saw Beyonce on her way to Wimbledon to watch the tennis.

Shes going to see all the ladies singles, all the ladies singles.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6681 on: June 29, 2022, 12:03:59 am »
What do you call those bum bags that people wear to festivals for their cash and cards?

A waist of money.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6682 on: July 3, 2022, 06:07:44 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 27, 2022, 05:44:07 pm
I just saw Beyonce on her way to Wimbledon to watch the tennis.

Shes going to see all the ladies singles, all the ladies singles.

I don't know anything about Beyonce, so I googled to see which lyric this might be. I couldn't find it, but I was pointed to a song called "Apeshit", and I was captivated by the opening verse.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Sheer poetry.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6683 on: July 3, 2022, 09:37:08 pm »
It may have been an ode to 2 unlimiteds No No,No no no no,no no ,no no no theres no limit.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6684 on: July 5, 2022, 10:37:50 am »
A supreme court judge was accused of abusing his position and decorating his office in an extravagant and inappropriate manner. He pleaded gildy.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6685 on: July 9, 2022, 02:44:28 pm »
I went to see the Bank Manager yesterday. I said I was in dire straits. He was really helpful, practically offering me money for nothing.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6686 on: July 9, 2022, 04:02:40 pm »
and cheques for free, I assume.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6687 on: July 13, 2022, 03:01:42 pm »
Took my son for his first pint today.

I came back from the bar and got him a Stella. He didn't like it, so I had to drink both. I tried again and got him a Strongbow. Same thing - wouldn't drink it, ungrateful little bastard. So I was forced to drink both. This happened again with Pironi, Guiness, Fosters, Tetleys and even when I offered him Whisky and Vodka.

In the end I was so pissed that I barely got him and his pram back home.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,560
  • Kloppite
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6688 on: July 18, 2022, 03:34:50 pm »
I see Limerick beat Kilkenny in the All Ireland Hurling final yesterday,  the bastards. [one for those familiar with South Park ;)]
Logged
#Sausages

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6689 on: July 21, 2022, 09:56:17 am »
What do Russians use to treat cuts?

TCCCP.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6690 on: July 27, 2022, 09:17:27 am »
Last night I spotted an albino Dalmatian, it was the least I could do for him.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6691 on: July 27, 2022, 09:54:25 am »
Be careful if you go on the new Tesco dating app.

My mate went on it and now he's got a bag for life
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,560
  • Kloppite
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6692 on: July 30, 2022, 09:11:00 pm »
I switched on my TV to get the UFC fight on, it had KFC instead, with a chicken getting battered, it was poultry in motion.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6693 on: August 1, 2022, 05:16:51 am »
Paddy says to Mick 'How did you get on at that faith healing group last night?'
Mick said ' He was absolutely shite, even the fella in the wheelchair got up and walked out'
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6694 on: August 6, 2022, 12:07:00 am »
Amazing what they think of these days. I was sitting there when an amazing documentary came on the telly. It was about this guy who designed a plane that was totally crash proof and made out of rubber.

It was called a Boing 747
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6695 on: August 6, 2022, 01:02:15 am »
I saw a documentary about jet airliners. At least I caught the beginning of it. The narrator had an awful dreary voice, and I couldn't keep awake. I think the documentary was called Boring 747.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,560
  • Kloppite
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6696 on: August 8, 2022, 03:08:24 pm »
I see there's a water treatment works right next door to Bramley Moor Dock, & the owners of the works have put an objection in to Everton's new stadium, as Everton will stink the place out even more than they do. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6697 on: August 8, 2022, 03:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August  8, 2022, 03:08:24 pm
I see there's a water treatment works right next door to Bramley Moor Dock, & the owners of the works have put an objection in to Everton's new stadium, as Everton will stink the place out even more than they do. ;D

Dropped the missus off at Goodison and went past there on Saturday.

My word. Ponginess Explodes!

Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,560
  • Kloppite
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6698 on: August 8, 2022, 09:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August  8, 2022, 03:30:22 pm
Dropped the missus off at Goodison and went past there on Saturday.

My word. Ponginess Explodes!

Which one was it, Goodison or Bramley Moore. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6699 on: August 8, 2022, 09:55:01 pm »
From Finch Farm to Shit Farm.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,479
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6700 on: August 8, 2022, 11:24:37 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  8, 2022, 09:55:01 pm
From Finch Farm to Shit Farm.

Or Pinch Farm...

Or do you all not "pinch one off" over there?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6701 on: August 9, 2022, 09:07:34 am »
A man is driving down the road and breaks down near a monastery. He goes to the monastery, knocks on the door, and says, My car broke down. Do you think I could stay the night?

The monks graciously accept him, feed him dinner, even fix his car. As the man tries to fall asleep, he hears a strange sound.
The next morning, he asks the monks what the sound was, but they say, We cant tell you. Youre not a monk.
The man is disappointed but thanks them anyway and goes about his merry way.

Some years later, the same man breaks down in front of the same monastery.

The monks accept him, feed him, even fix his car. That night, he hears the same strange noise that he had heard years earlier.
The next morning, he asks what it is, but the monks reply, We cant tell you. Youre not a monk.
The man says, All right, all right. Im *dying* to know. If the only way I can find out what that sound was is to become a monk, how do I become a monk?

The monks reply, You must travel the earth and tell us how many blades of grass there are and the exact number of sand pebbles. When you find these numbers, you will become a monk.

The man sets about his task. Forty-five years later, he returns and knocks on the door of the monastery. He says, I have traveled the earth and have found what you have asked for. There are 145,236,284,232 blades of grass and 231,281,219,999,129,382 sand pebbles on the earth.

The monks reply, Congratulations. You are now a monk. We shall now show you the way to the sound.

The monks lead the man to a wooden door, where the head monk says, The sound is right behind that door.

The man reaches for the knob, but the door is locked. He says, Real funny. May I have the key?

The monks give him the key, and he opens the door.

Behind the wooden door is another door made of stone.

The man demands the key to the stone door.

The monks give him the key, and he opens it, only to find a door made of ruby.

He demands another key from the monks, who provide it.

Behind that door is another door, this one made of sapphire.


So it went until the man had gone through doors of emerald, silver, topaz, and amethyst.

Finally, the monks say, This is the last key to the last door.

The man is relieved to no end.

He unlocks the door, turns the knob, and behind that door he is amazed to find the source of that strange sound.


Spoiler
But I cant tell you what it is because youre not a monk
[close]
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,202
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6702 on: August 9, 2022, 10:26:23 am »
^
 :no
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6703 on: August 9, 2022, 03:39:19 pm »
My grandad used to say to me "Son, when one door closes, another one opens"

He was an amazing, lovely fella.

Shite cabinet maker though.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6704 on: August 9, 2022, 03:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August  9, 2022, 03:39:19 pm
My grandad used to say to me "Son, when one door closes, another one opens"

He was an amazing, lovely fella.

Shite cabinet maker though.
Bastard ... made me actually laugh  :)
Logged

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6705 on: August 10, 2022, 12:53:24 pm »
In order to try and save on costs, anaesthetists in NHS Scotland are offering to knock patients out with gas, which you have to pay for, or a boat paddle which you dont.

Its an ether/oar situation.
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,778
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6706 on: August 10, 2022, 01:02:34 pm »
I was making some salad dressing the other day, but was devastated when I realised I had misplaced on of the key ingredients.

I'd lost the huile d'olive.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6707 on: August 10, 2022, 03:34:39 pm »
Insurance companies are warning campers that if their tent is stolen during the night, they wont be covered.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,479
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6708 on: August 10, 2022, 04:34:52 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 10, 2022, 03:34:39 pm
Insurance companies are warning campers that if their tent is stolen during the night, they wont be covered.

 :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6709 on: August 14, 2022, 08:25:40 pm »
I was in a rush this morning and accidentally locked myself out of my car. I was all over the place, had loads of stuff to sort out.

My neighbour was walking by with his dog and came over and said "Hi mate, I've sorted your car for you." and handed me my keys!

"Wow," I said, "How did you do that!?"

"It was easy mate, luckily for you, I was wearing my Khaki trousers.."
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,778
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6710 on: August 14, 2022, 09:27:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 10, 2022, 03:34:39 pm
Insurance companies are warning campers that if their tent is stolen during the night, they wont be covered.
Superb  ;D
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6711 on: Yesterday at 11:08:55 pm »
Egyptians were great builders, but only up to a point.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,479
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6712 on: Today at 12:53:18 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:08:55 pm
Egyptians were great builders, but only up to a point.

Ptolemy laughed at that one...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6713 on: Today at 12:56:42 am »
Whats the only type of dog that has five legs?

An American Pit Bull on the way back from a playground
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 