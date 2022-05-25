« previous next »
Quote from: stewil007 on May 25, 2022, 08:09:14 am
I first heard that joke from Only Fools and Horses, Grandad tells it and it Attache Cases instead of wheelbarrows

I've heard it in German, with someone smuggling bicycles across the Dutch-German border. There hasn't been a border now for about 30 years.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 24, 2022, 10:06:02 pm
I've got an ant invasion  in my kitchen

fortunatly they haven't unplugged the jukebox
Was that at 10:35 by any chance.....?
  ;D
The Beastie Boys have brought out a 5 part anthology.
The first four parts, A B C and D are free; but you have to fight for your right to part E.
The Beastie Boys have brought out a 5 part anthology.
The first four parts, A B C and D are free; but you have to fight for your right to part E.

 ;D
The Beastie Boys have brought out a 5 part anthology.
The first four parts, A B C and D are free; but you have to fight for your right to part E.
god help me, I actually chuckled at that  :)
Fella I knew fell in a vat of glue in a monastery.

Came out full of monk epoxy.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 25, 2022, 10:40:19 am
The Beastie Boys have brought out a 5 part anthology.
The first four parts, A B C and D are free; but you have to fight for your right to part E.

:D
For anyone interested in attending, Lester Piggot's funeral is on Friday  @ 20/1.
