Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 481217 times)

Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6520 on: Yesterday at 12:26:48 am »
What did the pirates call Noah's Ark?

The Arrrrrrrrk.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6521 on: Yesterday at 12:29:47 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on December 14, 2021, 10:44:01 pm
A woman is cleaning her 12 yr old's bedroom when she finds a load of serious bondage gear and fetish mags.

She asks her husband: "what should we do"?

Husband replies: "well I'm no expert but I wouldn't fucking spank him".
this thread, I need to come more often!
Offline afc turkish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6522 on: Yesterday at 12:58:45 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 12:26:48 am
What did the pirates call Noah's Ark?

The Arrrrrrrrk.

Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 01:01:45 am »
On the M60 earlier a police car came flying past blues and twos and I got the chance to do the classic "He won't sell many ice creams going that fast" gag.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 11:52:17 am »
Just seen a homeless man dressed as Henry VIII.

Crazy really because everyone knows that beggars can't be Tudors.
