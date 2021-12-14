If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
A woman is cleaning her 12 yr old's bedroom when she finds a load of serious bondage gear and fetish mags.She asks her husband: "what should we do"?Husband replies: "well I'm no expert but I wouldn't fucking spank him".
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
What did the pirates call Noah's Ark?The Arrrrrrrrk.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]