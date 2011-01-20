Years ago in town, Harrington Street, there used to be a nice little pub called the Why Not. There used to be a parrot in a cage on the bar, it only had one leg. The only words it knew were 'Hello' & 'Fck Off".



A fella was talking to the barman and said "What's the story with the parrot?"

The barman says, "It was left here years ago by an old sailor. It's travelled the world, that parrot. Hard as nails, him. He used to put him in cock fights, he was champion of the world, never been beat".

"Go way", says the punter, "I don't believe you"

"Try him", says the barman "bring your best Cock fighter in & let them have a go".

So the punter agrees, goes out & comes back with this mighty rooster.

"Throw them down in the cellar, let them at it".

So they throw the parrot and the rooster down in the cellar. Next thing there were squawks & schreeches, then ten seconds later, silence. The parrot comes bouncing up the stairs, hops up on the bar, into his cage, onto his swing and starts whistling. They look down in the cellar and the cock is lying there, bedraggled, his head whoozing, dizzy.

The punter says "I'm not having that, I've got a bird back there that will sort him out, I'll be back".

Half an hour later he's back with a perrigrine falcon.

"Throw them in the cellar", says the barman.

So they did, and then there's more schreeching & squawking, tables getting knocked over, but about thirty seconds later, the parrot bounces back up the stairs, onto the bar, into his cage, onto his swing and starts whistling. Down in the cellar, the falcon is knackered, cut to bits, out of it.

"Right", said the punter, "I'll sort this out once and for all", goes out and comes back later with a Golden Eagle, six foot wingspan, massive.

"Throw them in the cellar", says the barman.

So they did, and then there's more schreeching & squawking, tables getting knocked over, glasses getting smashed, this goes on for about five minutes. Then they see the parrot staggering up the stairs, dizzily swaying up to the bar, he hasn't got a feather on him, plucked clean. He manages to get into his cage and onto his swing.

"Sh!t", say the parrot, "I had to take me fkin coat off for that one!".

