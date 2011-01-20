« previous next »
Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 23, 2021, 08:22:03 pm
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 23, 2021, 08:28:38 pm
BREAKING: Santa Claus was testing his new sleigh when he crashed...

He needs a blood transfusion urgently, however he has a very rare blood group. It's O O O!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 23, 2021, 09:28:04 pm
Quote from: Komic on December 20, 2021, 09:59:32 am
How do you keep your car so shiny?

Polish

Przepraszam, jak utrzymujesz swój samochód tak lśniący?


I laughed more in the meme thread ;)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 27, 2021, 08:03:23 am
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 4, 2022, 05:49:49 pm
I was standing at the bar the other day when a fella ran over and shouted "HAR!" in my face before knocking a table over and booting the door open..


I thought "That's a bit harsh"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 5, 2022, 10:47:55 pm
I was staggering out of town the other day after the match when some lad carrying a trumpet stopped me and said "Ey, mate, have you got the time"

I said "Hand me the trumpet"

He did and I started blowing it madly out of tune and horrifically badly


When I heard someone shouting "FUCK OFF IT'S FOUR O'CLOCK IN THE MORNING YOU TWAT!!!"



"There you go mate," I said as I continued walking home.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 6, 2022, 10:34:38 pm
My son came home very excited the other day.

Dad, I was awarded the Leslie Nielsen award at school today!

Whats that?, I asked.

A big building with lots of teachers and kids. But thats not important right now.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 8, 2022, 02:53:30 pm
My friends just invented an air freshener that works by mind control.

I was initially sceptical but it makes scents if you think about it.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 9, 2022, 07:43:59 pm
"That was rubbish, you came in 2 minutes."

"We were doing it doggystyle, it was 14 actually."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 9, 2022, 11:25:33 pm
Why do cows have hooves instead of feet?

Because they lactose.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 9, 2022, 11:43:57 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  9, 2022, 11:25:33 pm
Why do cows have hooves instead of feet?

Because they lactose.

Fucking atrocious... ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 10, 2022, 06:46:55 pm
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 15, 2022, 10:11:20 am
When Elton John goes to the gym he likes to work out with his pet rabbit.
It's a little fit bunny.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 15, 2022, 10:27:28 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on January 15, 2022, 10:11:20 am
When Elton John goes to the gym he likes to work out with his pet rabbit.
It's a little fit bunny.


:D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 16, 2022, 12:46:26 pm
I see a neww wetherspoons has opened in london.


The address is 10 downing street.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 18, 2022, 10:27:44 am
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 18, 2022, 10:29:40 am
I knew that person was a ghost the second they walked through the door.

Boom boom
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 19, 2022, 01:34:44 pm
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 20, 2022, 02:23:00 pm
I have no clue what that's supposed to mean.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 20, 2022, 02:39:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on January 20, 2022, 02:23:00 pm
I have no clue what that's supposed to mean.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4PAo4AlVZk

Makes sense if you follow F1. Last season final race especially.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 20, 2022, 02:43:50 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 20, 2022, 02:39:15 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4PAo4AlVZk

Makes sense if you follow F1. Last season final race especially.
oh ok, ta. (I have zero interest in anything related to car racing)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 20, 2022, 02:52:28 pm
Bought a new sweatshirt but had loads of problems with static with it. Took it back and they gave me a new one free of charge.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 20, 2022, 02:55:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2022, 02:52:28 pm
Bought a new sweatshirt but had loads of problems with static with it. Took it back and they gave me a new one free of charge.
That's a shocker.  >:(
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 20, 2022, 02:56:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 20, 2022, 02:55:09 pm
That's a shocker.  >:(
I liked it. gave me tingles.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 20, 2022, 05:36:53 pm
Just ran over a hedgehog.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 21, 2022, 07:52:04 am
Years ago in town, Harrington Street, there used to be a nice little pub called the Why Not. There used to be a parrot in a cage on the bar, it only had one leg. The only words it knew were 'Hello' & 'Fck Off".

A fella was talking to the barman and said "What's the story with the parrot?"
The barman says, "It was left here years ago by an old sailor. It's travelled the world, that parrot. Hard as nails, him. He used to put him in cock fights, he was champion of the world, never been beat".
"Go way", says the punter, "I don't believe you"
"Try him", says the barman "bring your best Cock fighter in & let them have a go".
So the punter agrees, goes out & comes back with this mighty rooster.
"Throw them down in the cellar, let them at it".
So they throw the parrot and the rooster down in the cellar. Next thing there were squawks & schreeches, then ten seconds later, silence. The parrot comes bouncing up the stairs, hops up on the bar, into his cage, onto his swing and starts whistling. They look down in the cellar and the cock is lying there, bedraggled, his head whoozing, dizzy.
The punter says "I'm not having that, I've got a bird back there that will sort him out, I'll be back".
Half an hour later he's back with a perrigrine falcon.
"Throw them in the cellar", says the barman.
So they did, and then there's more schreeching & squawking, tables getting knocked over, but about thirty seconds later, the parrot bounces back up the stairs, onto the bar, into his cage, onto his swing and starts whistling. Down in the cellar, the falcon is knackered, cut to bits, out of it.
"Right", said the punter, "I'll sort this out once and for all", goes out and comes back later with a Golden Eagle, six foot wingspan, massive.
"Throw them in the cellar", says the barman.
So they did, and then there's more schreeching & squawking, tables getting knocked over, glasses getting smashed, this goes on for about five minutes. Then they see the parrot staggering up the stairs, dizzily swaying up to the bar, he hasn't got a feather on him, plucked clean. He manages to get into his cage and onto his swing.
"Sh!t", say the parrot, "I had to take me fkin coat off for that one!".
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 21, 2022, 11:25:43 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on January 20, 2022, 05:36:53 pm
Just ran over a hedgehog.



This deserves more appreciation.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 21, 2022, 01:15:07 pm
^
It's gone over my head I'm afraid.

*Adjusts dunces hat*
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 21, 2022, 01:35:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 21, 2022, 01:15:07 pm
^
It's gone over my head I'm afraid.

*Adjusts dunces hat*
Must have went over at Sonic speed.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 21, 2022, 01:55:49 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on January 21, 2022, 01:35:49 pm
Must have went over at Sonic speed.
🦔
😊
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 24, 2022, 12:31:03 pm
My mate's missus makes him wear a black and white bear suit, eat bamboo and have sex with her every day.

He panders to her every whim.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
January 26, 2022, 08:00:59 am
I'd rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy.

©Dorothy Parker.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 03:21:58 pm
I had a happy childhood. My dad would put me inside a tyre and then roll me down a hill. They were Goodyears.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 05:15:27 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on January 20, 2022, 05:36:53 pm
Just ran over a hedgehog.


Come on. Someone please explain this one to me. It's probably so obvious, but it's gone clean over my head, despite me coming back to it a number of times.

*Sits in corner with dunce hat on*  :-[

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 05:17:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:15:27 pm
Come on. Someone please explain this one to me. It's probably so obvious, but it's gone clean over my head, despite me coming back to it a number of times.

*Sits in corner with dunce hat on*  :-[
Did you never play computer games when you were younger?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 05:20:22 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:17:18 pm
Did you never play computer games when you were younger?
No, I was never into them.
