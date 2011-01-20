« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 466803 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6400 on: November 18, 2021, 12:38:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2021, 10:48:35 pm
There was a man who worked for the Post Office whose job it was to process all the mail that had illegible addresses. One day, a letter came addressed in a shaky handwriting to God with no address. He thought he should open it to see what it was about.
The letter read:
Dear God,
I am an 83 year old widow, living on a very small pension. Yesterday someone stole my purse. It had £100 in it, which was all the money I had until my next pension cheque. Next Sunday is Christmas, and I had invited two of my friends over for dinner. Without that money, I have nothing to buy food with. I have no family to turn to, and you are my only hope.
Can you please help me?
Sincerely,
Edna
The postal worker was touched. He showed the letter to all the other workers. Each one dug into his or her wallet and came up with a few pounds. By the time he made the rounds, he had collected £96, which they put into an envelope and sent to the woman.
The rest of the day, all the workers felt a warm glow thinking of Edna and the dinner she would be able to share with her friends.
Christmas came and went.
A few days later, another letter came from the same old lady to God. All the workers gathered around while the letter was opened.
It read:
Dear God,
How can I ever thank you enough for what you did for me? Because of your gift of love, I was able to fix a glorious dinner for my friends. We had a very nice day and I told my friends of your wonderful gift.
By the way, there was £4 missing. I think it must have been those c*nts at the Post Office.

Ha ha  ;D
Logged

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6401 on: November 18, 2021, 02:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on November 17, 2021, 10:49:19 pm
One for the arl fellas  ;D

Haha oh man Im now making arl fella jokes  when did this happen? 😁
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6402 on: November 18, 2021, 04:46:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2021, 10:48:35 pm
There was a man who worked for the Post Office whose job it was to process all the mail that had illegible addresses. One day, a letter came addressed in a shaky handwriting to God with no address. He thought he should open it to see what it was about.
The letter read:
Dear God,
I am an 83 year old widow, living on a very small pension. Yesterday someone stole my purse. It had £100 in it, which was all the money I had until my next pension cheque. Next Sunday is Christmas, and I had invited two of my friends over for dinner. Without that money, I have nothing to buy food with. I have no family to turn to, and you are my only hope.
Can you please help me?
Sincerely,
Edna
The postal worker was touched. He showed the letter to all the other workers. Each one dug into his or her wallet and came up with a few pounds. By the time he made the rounds, he had collected £96, which they put into an envelope and sent to the woman.
The rest of the day, all the workers felt a warm glow thinking of Edna and the dinner she would be able to share with her friends.
Christmas came and went.
A few days later, another letter came from the same old lady to God. All the workers gathered around while the letter was opened.
It read:
Dear God,
How can I ever thank you enough for what you did for me? Because of your gift of love, I was able to fix a glorious dinner for my friends. We had a very nice day and I told my friends of your wonderful gift.
By the way, there was £4 missing. I think it must have been those c*nts at the Post Office.
Yeeeees.

I knew if I waited long enough you would come up with a good un   :D

:wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6403 on: November 18, 2021, 10:05:26 pm »
Got in from work before, and just as I'd settled down there was a knock at the front door.
I opened the door and a little fella was standing there; 3ft 9 inches tall he was.
I said to him "Who are you?"
"I'm the meter man." He replied.
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6404 on: November 18, 2021, 10:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on November 18, 2021, 10:05:26 pm
Got in from work before, and just as I'd settled down there was a knock at the front door.
I opened the door and a little fella was standing there; 3ft 9 inches tall he was.
I said to him "Who are you?"
"I'm the meter man." He replied.

Got home from work and then I saw
A man without, just there outdoors
He doffed his hat and said to me
Your words have four iambs I see
I asked him how he saw this so
"I am a meter reader", he said.
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6405 on: November 19, 2021, 06:01:49 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November 13, 2021, 09:47:18 am
A woman awakes during the night to find that her husband is not in bed. She puts on her robe and goes downstairs to look for him. She finds him sitting at the kitchen table with a hot cup of coffee in front of him. He appears to be in deep thought, just staring at the wall. She watches as he wipes a tear from his eye and takes a sip of his coffee.
......

Reminds me of one of my faves...

A couple were Christmas shopping. The shopping center was packed , and as the wife walked through the various shops she was surprised when she looked around to find that her husband was nowhere to be seen. She was quite upset because they had a lot to do and so she became so worried that she called him on her mobile to ask him where he was.

In a quiet voice he said, "Do you remember the jewellers we went into about five years ago where you fell in love with that diamond necklace that we couldn't afford, and I told you that I would get it for you one day?"

The wife choked up and started to cry and said, "Yes, I do remember that shop."

He replied, "Well, I'm in the pub next door."
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6406 on: November 19, 2021, 07:30:37 pm »
Me and my mates have formed a new band called 996 Megabytes.

You won't have heard much about us, as we haven't got a gig yet.
Logged

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6407 on: November 20, 2021, 01:34:28 am »
Did you hear about the non-binary prospector?

They found gold in them/their hills.
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6408 on: November 20, 2021, 02:53:36 am »
Jelly Baby goes to the doctors and says "Doctor, Doctor, I've got VD."

Doctor says "How've you caught that?"

Jelly Baby says "I've been shagging Allsorts."
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6409 on: November 20, 2021, 09:20:46 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 20, 2021, 02:53:36 am
Jelly Baby goes to the doctors and says "Doctor, Doctor, I've got VD."

Doctor says "How've you caught that?"

Jelly Baby says "I've been shagging Allsorts."


 ;D  shit but great
Logged

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6410 on: November 20, 2021, 01:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November 19, 2021, 07:30:37 pm
Me and my mates have formed a new band called 996 Megabytes.

You won't have heard much about us, as we haven't got a gig yet.

This one's not a flop
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6411 on: November 23, 2021, 08:55:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2021, 10:48:35 pm
There was a man who worked for the Post Office whose job it was to process all the mail that had illegible addresses. One day, a letter came addressed in a shaky handwriting to God with no address. He thought he should open it to see what it was about.
The letter read:
Dear God,
I am an 83 year old widow, living on a very small pension. Yesterday someone stole my purse. It had £100 in it, which was all the money I had until my next pension cheque. Next Sunday is Christmas, and I had invited two of my friends over for dinner. Without that money, I have nothing to buy food with. I have no family to turn to, and you are my only hope.
Can you please help me?
Sincerely,
Edna
The postal worker was touched. He showed the letter to all the other workers. Each one dug into his or her wallet and came up with a few pounds. By the time he made the rounds, he had collected £96, which they put into an envelope and sent to the woman.
The rest of the day, all the workers felt a warm glow thinking of Edna and the dinner she would be able to share with her friends.
Christmas came and went.
A few days later, another letter came from the same old lady to God. All the workers gathered around while the letter was opened.
It read:
Dear God,
How can I ever thank you enough for what you did for me? Because of your gift of love, I was able to fix a glorious dinner for my friends. We had a very nice day and I told my friends of your wonderful gift.
By the way, there was £4 missing. I think it must have been those c*nts thieving swines at the Post Office.
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6412 on: November 23, 2021, 09:16:50 pm »
A husband arrives home from work early and he hears loud groans coming from the upstairs bedroom. He runs upstairs and finds his wife on the bed completely naked and breathing heavily. "Oh my god, what's up?" He asks, she says "I think I'm having a heart attack."

The husband runs downstairs to ring an ambulance. While he's on the phone his son comes running up to him, sobbing. "What's to matter son, is it because your Mum isn't very well?" The little lad replies "No Dad, Uncle Tony has just frightened me, he ran into my bedroom with no clothes on and hid in my wardrobe."

The husband runs upstairs in a rage and goes into the wardrobe to confront Uncle Tony, "You bastard, my own brother, how could you? My wife is lying in bed there having a heart attack and you're running around the house with no clothes on frightening the kids!"
Logged

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6413 on: November 23, 2021, 10:39:26 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November 23, 2021, 09:16:50 pm
A husband arrives home from work early and he hears loud groans coming from the upstairs bedroom. He runs upstairs and finds his wife on the bed completely naked and breathing heavily. "Oh my god, what's up?" He asks, she says "I think I'm having a heart attack."

The husband runs downstairs to ring an ambulance. While he's on the phone his son comes running up to him, sobbing. "What's to matter son, is it because your Mum isn't very well?" The little lad replies "No Dad, Uncle Tony has just frightened me, he ran into my bedroom with no clothes on and hid in my wardrobe."

The husband runs upstairs in a rage and goes into the wardrobe to confront Uncle Tony, "You bastard, my own brother, how could you? My wife is lying in bed there having a heart attack and you're running around the house with no clothes on frightening the kids!"

Shouldn't that be Uncle Ryan?
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6414 on: November 24, 2021, 02:05:55 pm »
I accidentally drank a bottle of invisible ink this morning.


I'm in the hospital now waiting to be seen
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6415 on: November 28, 2021, 08:59:34 pm »
If orange were the new black Donald Trump would be head of the NAACP.
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6416 on: Today at 01:11:51 am »
I saw Cristiano Ronaldo in town today.
I said, "Can you sign my shirt?"
He said, "Have you got a pen?"
I said, "Shit, no. Hang on."
With that I threw myself on the floor, rolled over theatrically and began to cry.
He said, "How's that going to get a pen?"
I said, "Well that's how you do it."
Logged
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6417 on: Today at 06:15:34 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 01:11:51 am
I saw Cristiano Ronaldo in town today.
I said, "Can you sign my shirt?"
He said, "Have you got a pen?"
I said, "Shit, no. Hang on."
With that I threw myself on the floor, rolled over theatrically and began to cry.
He said, "How's that going to get a pen?"
I said, "Well that's how you do it."
:lmao
Logged
