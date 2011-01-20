A husband arrives home from work early and he hears loud groans coming from the upstairs bedroom. He runs upstairs and finds his wife on the bed completely naked and breathing heavily. "Oh my god, what's up?" He asks, she says "I think I'm having a heart attack."
The husband runs downstairs to ring an ambulance. While he's on the phone his son comes running up to him, sobbing. "What's to matter son, is it because your Mum isn't very well?" The little lad replies "No Dad, Uncle Tony has just frightened me, he ran into my bedroom with no clothes on and hid in my wardrobe."
The husband runs upstairs in a rage and goes into the wardrobe to confront Uncle Tony, "You bastard, my own brother, how could you? My wife is lying in bed there having a heart attack and you're running around the house with no clothes on frightening the kids!"