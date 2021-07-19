« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 436406 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6240 on: July 19, 2021, 09:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 19, 2021, 09:28:54 pm
I haven't a Clwyd you're on about.
It's a Conwy can all see through.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,308
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6241 on: July 19, 2021, 10:49:46 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 19, 2021, 09:43:46 pm
It's a Conwy can all see through.
That's a Rhylly good pun.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6242 on: July 20, 2021, 02:02:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 19, 2021, 10:49:46 pm
That's a Rhylly good pun.

I don't give a Llanfairfech

Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6243 on: July 20, 2021, 07:18:56 am »
You have to look at this from another angle (see what I did there?)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,685
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6244 on: July 20, 2021, 08:59:35 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 20, 2021, 07:18:56 am
You have to look at this from another angle (see what I did there?)

Had to read that one Caerphilly to spot it.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6245 on: July 20, 2021, 09:06:35 am »
Conwy stop the Welsh puns now, Im trying  to enjoy my Brecon and eggs

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6246 on: July 20, 2021, 09:08:20 am »
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6247 on: July 20, 2021, 09:09:55 am »
the last one he met with played hard to get , he didnt Bangor
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,308
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6248 on: July 20, 2021, 01:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 20, 2021, 09:08:20 am
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep
I bet he looked rather sheepish.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6249 on: July 20, 2021, 01:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 20, 2021, 01:00:36 pm
I bet he looked rather sheepish.
Such a wool thing to say, that.......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6250 on: July 20, 2021, 02:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 20, 2021, 09:09:55 am
the last one he met with played hard to get , he didnt Bangor

When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6251 on: July 20, 2021, 02:41:30 pm »
Quote from: stoz on July 20, 2021, 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?

thats a belter ;D
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6252 on: July 20, 2021, 02:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 20, 2021, 09:08:20 am
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep

Is his name Barry?
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6253 on: July 20, 2021, 03:11:27 pm »
Quote from: stoz on July 20, 2021, 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
:wellin
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,308
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6254 on: July 20, 2021, 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: stoz on July 20, 2021, 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
I Betws-y-Didn't.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6255 on: July 20, 2021, 11:10:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 20, 2021, 01:06:27 pm
Such a wool thing to say, that.......
Spin us another yarn mate...

Quote from: stoz on July 20, 2021, 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
*Doffs cap  :wellin
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,308
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6256 on: July 21, 2021, 01:35:02 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on July 20, 2021, 11:10:42 pm
Spin us another yarn mate...
Wrong thread?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6257 on: July 21, 2021, 08:57:32 am »
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........

I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6258 on: July 21, 2021, 09:02:58 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 21, 2021, 08:57:32 am
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........

I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"

sounds like they're taking the piss
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6259 on: July 21, 2021, 11:38:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 21, 2021, 01:35:02 am
Wrong thread?
Whorly?

Bit of a niche one that  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6260 on: July 21, 2021, 01:33:23 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 21, 2021, 08:57:32 am
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........

I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"
Thanks for leaking that bit of info.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,176
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6261 on: July 21, 2021, 05:07:18 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 21, 2021, 08:57:32 am
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........

I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"
Depends.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6262 on: July 21, 2021, 05:32:44 pm »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6263 on: July 21, 2021, 06:48:45 pm »
My urologist keeps getting my name wrong. He always says, OK, Ben Dover.

Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6264 on: July 21, 2021, 07:12:18 pm »
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6265 on: July 21, 2021, 07:19:24 pm »
Ultra-bad puns today, you lot bowl me over. I'm flushing with pride.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6266 on: July 21, 2021, 10:10:14 pm »
My wonderful girlfriend has stood by me for 10 years.

We only have 1 chair.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6267 on: July 21, 2021, 10:16:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 21, 2021, 10:10:14 pm
My wonderful girlfriend has stood by me for 10 years.

We only have 1 chair.
Did you never let her sit on your knee and say "Lets talk about the first thing that comes up" ?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6268 on: July 23, 2021, 02:24:35 pm »
.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,739
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6269 on: July 23, 2021, 08:04:05 pm »
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6270 on: July 23, 2021, 08:44:41 pm »
:lmao
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6271 on: July 23, 2021, 11:33:53 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6272 on: July 23, 2021, 11:42:09 pm »
Seeing as we're on visuals...
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 07:29:31 pm »
What if UFOs are billionaries from other planets?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,176
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 07:29:31 pm
What if UFOs are billionaries from other planets?
Stop objectifying the billionaires.

;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 