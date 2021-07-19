I haven't a Clwyd you're on about.
It's a Conwy can all see through.
That's a Rhylly good pun.
You have to look at this from another angle (see what I did there?)
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with he started to count them but fell asleep
I bet he looked rather sheepish.
the last one he met with played hard to get , he didnt Bangor
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
Such a wool thing to say, that.......
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Spin us another yarn mate...
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"
Wrong thread?
Depends.
