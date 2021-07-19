« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 435546 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,843
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6240 on: July 19, 2021, 09:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 19, 2021, 09:28:54 pm
I haven't a Clwyd you're on about.
It's a Conwy can all see through.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6241 on: July 19, 2021, 10:49:46 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 19, 2021, 09:43:46 pm
It's a Conwy can all see through.
That's a Rhylly good pun.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 02:02:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 19, 2021, 10:49:46 pm
That's a Rhylly good pun.

I don't give a Llanfairfech

Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,843
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 07:18:56 am »
You have to look at this from another angle (see what I did there?)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,645
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 08:59:35 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:18:56 am
You have to look at this from another angle (see what I did there?)

Had to read that one Caerphilly to spot it.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 09:06:35 am »
Conwy stop the Welsh puns now, Im trying  to enjoy my Brecon and eggs

Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 09:08:20 am »
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 09:09:55 am »
the last one he met with played hard to get , he didnt Bangor
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 01:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:08:20 am
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep
I bet he looked rather sheepish.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,843
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:00:36 pm
I bet he looked rather sheepish.
Such a wool thing to say, that.......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,151
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:09:55 am
the last one he met with played hard to get , he didnt Bangor

When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 02:41:30 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?

thats a belter ;D
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,774
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 02:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:08:20 am
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep

Is his name Barry?
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,843
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 03:11:27 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
:wellin
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
I Betws-y-Didn't.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm
Such a wool thing to say, that.......
Spin us another yarn mate...

Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
*Doffs cap  :wellin
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 01:35:02 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm
Spin us another yarn mate...
Wrong thread?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,843
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 08:57:32 am »
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........

I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,774
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 09:02:58 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:57:32 am
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........

I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"

sounds like they're taking the piss
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 11:38:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:02 am
Wrong thread?
Whorly?

Bit of a niche one that  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6260 on: Today at 01:33:23 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:57:32 am
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........

I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"
Thanks for leaking that bit of info.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,169
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 05:07:18 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:57:32 am
stoz totally won the interwebs there with the Hawarden gag (you can make your own jokes up about THAT!) so let's move on to the next topic........

I phoned the Urology department earlier. When they answered the phone, they said, "Can you hold?"
Depends.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,843
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 05:32:44 pm »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 06:48:45 pm »
My urologist keeps getting my name wrong. He always says, OK, Ben Dover.

Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,774
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 07:12:18 pm »
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,843
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 07:19:24 pm »
Ultra-bad puns today, you lot bowl me over. I'm flushing with pride.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6266 on: Today at 10:10:14 pm »
My wonderful girlfriend has stood by me for 10 years.

We only have 1 chair.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 