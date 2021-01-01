« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm
I haven't a Clwyd you're on about.
It's a Conwy can all see through.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm
It's a Conwy can all see through.
That's a Rhylly good pun.
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6242 on: Today at 02:02:45 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm
That's a Rhylly good pun.

I don't give a Llanfairfech

24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6243 on: Today at 07:18:56 am
You have to look at this from another angle (see what I did there?)
Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6244 on: Today at 08:59:35 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 07:18:56 am
You have to look at this from another angle (see what I did there?)

Had to read that one Caerphilly to spot it.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6245 on: Today at 09:06:35 am
Conwy stop the Welsh puns now, Im trying  to enjoy my Brecon and eggs

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6246 on: Today at 09:08:20 am
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6247 on: Today at 09:09:55 am
the last one he met with played hard to get , he didnt Bangor
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6248 on: Today at 01:00:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:08:20 am
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep
I bet he looked rather sheepish.
24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6249 on: Today at 01:06:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:00:36 pm
I bet he looked rather sheepish.
Such a wool thing to say, that.......
stoz

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6250 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:09:55 am
the last one he met with played hard to get , he didnt Bangor

When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6251 on: Today at 02:41:30 pm
Quote from: stoz on Today at 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?

thats a belter ;D
FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6252 on: Today at 02:46:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:08:20 am
I once asked a Welsh playboy how many women hed slept with

he started to count them but fell asleep

Is his name Barry?
24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6253 on: Today at 03:11:27 pm
Quote from: stoz on Today at 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
:wellin
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6254 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm
Quote from: stoz on Today at 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
I Betws-y-Didn't.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #6255 on: Today at 11:10:42 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:06:27 pm
Such a wool thing to say, that.......
Spin us another yarn mate...

Quote from: stoz on Today at 02:06:14 pm
When he was with her, did he get a Hawarden?
*Doffs cap  :wellin
